Highlights It may not seem like it, but full-back is one of the most important positions in EAFC 24, with the need to defend from tricky wingers ever-present.

With a list combining right-backs and full-backs, some of whom can play both, it has never been easier to pick the most meta players.

The introduction of female footballers into EAFC 24 sees five women make this list, but there's no room for Lioness Lucy Bronze.

EA Sports FC 24 is already well into the start of the yearly cycle. The first promo is complete, whilst upcoming special cards are just around the corner. The content never stops. But, with all the content available, gamers around the world often ignore the very best gold-rated cards in the game, especially at full-back.

The options are endless at left-back and right-back - especially due to the release of female footballers in EAFC 24. Several can play in both positions, most notably João Cancelo, who is not even included on this list. Having the option and variety is key to winning the most competitive matches.

Full-backs are required to defend one-on-one with the best wingers in the world, therefore, spending your money wisely in this position is key.

EA Sports FC 24 meta full-backs

Player Club Price Rating Fridolina Rolfö Barcelona 17k 87 Sakina Karchaoui PSG 13k 86 Ashley Lawrence Chelsea 13k 86 Selma Bacha Lyon 12k 86 Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli 7k 85 Theo Hernandez AC Milan 27k 85 Ona Batlle Barcelona 7k 85 Achraf Hakimi PSG 5k 84 Reece James Chelsea 4k 84 Marcos Llorente Atlético Madrid 4k 84 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen 3k 83 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 7k 83 Nuno Mendes PSG 2k 82 Nahuel Molina Atlético Madrid 0.7k 82 Álex Balde Barcelona 0.8k 81

15 Álex Balde - Barcelona - 81

Naturally a left-back, Balde has the versatility to play on either flank, which is a viable option with his four-star weak foot. Although the 19-year-old only has 75 defending and 64 physicality, his 91 pace makes up for what he lacks in strength. In a foot race along the flanks, the Spaniard will be able to beat anyone, whilst he provides an attacking threat in the final third. He may lack composure across the pitch - at just 64 - but he has the agility - 81 - and reactions - 78 - to make up for it, especially considering his price tag in EAFC 24.

14 Nahuel Molina - Atlético Madrid - 82

Argentine right-back Molina is one of the cheapest, yet one of the most well-rounded, full-backs on EAFC 24. Coming in at under 1k, he can play further up the pitch as a right midfielder or in his natural position. Despite having no traits, his 85 pace, combined with impressive defending and passing, make him the perfect modern-day full-back. The Argentinian has been used in several meta teams released by the most knowledgeable FIFA players in the world, especially with his links in the new chemistry system. When using an anchor or shadow chemistry style, Molina is one of the best full-backs available, especially when you consider the price.

13 Nuno Mendes - PSG - 82

Playing in the French capital, Nuno Mendes has been a consistent performer for PSG ever since arriving from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese talent was one of the most overpowered full-backs on FIFA 23; he continues that trend in EAFC 24. Coming in at under 10k, Mendes has all the attributes you need. From 89 pace to well-rounded stats elsewhere, he is the perfect full-back at the start of this year's game. One of Mendes' best-selling points is his dribbling ability along the flanks. At 80, he will be able to beat high-pressing attackers before starting your very own attack.

12 Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich - 82

Davies is similarly just as impressive as Mendes. Known for also being one of the most consistently overpowered full-backs throughout the years, that trend continues on EAFC 24 - despite receiving an overall downgrade of two to his card. The Canadian is not a cheap option at just under 40k, but as one of the fastest players in the game, coupled with impressive strength, he will be hard to beat down the flanks. If required, the Canadian can play as a left-midfielder in your Ultimate Team, which could prove fruitful in a 4-4-2 as Davies provides a consistent option down the flank.

11 Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen - 83

Bundesliga rival Frimpong has been at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen's revival under Xabi Alonso, whilst being regularly linked to the Premier League. The Dutchman has received a dramatic boost to his previous card - a plus-three overall, making him one of the most overpowered full-backs in the game. His 94 pace stands out, yet his 84 dribbling and well-rounded defensive stats make him an impressive option at under 8k. The Dutchman's well-rounded defensive stats seem particularly impressive under closer inspection, with 78 standing tackle and 75 defensive awareness allowing him to position himself in the right place at the right time to minimise the threat.

10 Marcos Llorente - Atlético Madrid - 84

Although not naturally a full-back, Llorente is one of the most versatile players in the world. As a right midfielder, he can play as a central midfielder or even a right-back in EAFC 24. Very close to being a member of the 'Gullit Gang', the Atlético Madrid player has everything you need in a modern, attacking full-back. Providing a threat in the final third, alongside his defensive attributes, makes him a unique option for your team. Very few full-backs in the world are lethal in front of goal, yet with Llorente's 79 finishing, he will prove a threat whilst running into the box late.

9 Reece James - Chelsea - 84

Chelsea captain Reece James is highly regarded as one of the most talented full-backs in the world, yet there is one major issue - his injury proneness. However, in the world of EAFC 24 where anything is possible, that is not an issue. The former Wigan loanee possesses all the characteristics you need in a modern-day full-back; from his 82 defending and 81 physicality to his impressive 82 dribbling. He may only have 80 pace, but at just 4k, he is a cheap option within the Premier League. Combined with Ben Chilwell on the left flank, Chelsea have a strong partnership in EAFC 24!

8 Achraf Hakimi - PSG - 84

Once considered the best right-back in the world, Hakimi has failed to live up to the potential several thought he would reach. Nevertheless, the Moroccan is still a perfect option in Ligue 1, especially due to his links with his PSG teammates. At 26k, he is not the cheapest option on this list, but his 92 pace and impressive agility to take the ball out from the back will quickly repay the price. In detail, Hakimi's agility, partnered with 82 ball control and 81 reactions make him one of the most composed full-backs in the world - a key characteristic during Champions!

7 Ona Batlle - Barcelona - 85

Recently moving from English heavyweights Manchester United to Barcelona, right-back Batlle has endured a summer to remember - winning the World Cup with Spain. Fighting with Lucy Bronze for the starting spot on the Mediterranean coast, the Spaniard is an option that has gone under the radar on EAFC 24. She may have only 79 pace, whilst her lack of attacking threat seems concerning when it first meets the eye, yet she feels smooth in-game, providing you with stability on the right flank. At just 5k, she may be the perfect option, especially if you want to try out new cards within the introduction of women's football.

6 Theo Hernandez - AC Milan - 85

Frenchman Hernandez has been at the heart of the best options at full-back for years on EA's franchise. Utilising his sensational pace and dynamic dribbling, the AC Milan vice-captain has everything you need at left-back - including a threat from distance which he showcased in May. However, that comes with a price; at 27k, he is not cheap, but he will provide stability at left-back all year up until 'Team of the Season'. In-game, his marauding runs down the flank often leave defenders in disarray, and his ability to track back quickly ensures defensive security. Hernandez's exceptional dribbling and vision also make him a standout creator; whether it's interceptions, assists, or thunderous strikes, Hernandez consistently shines.

5 Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Napoli - 85

The final male footballer on this list, right-back Di Lorenzo had a season to remember last year, winning Serie A with Napoli. It's seen the Italian receive a rating increase of plus-three overall, making him one of the best options in the game. His 85 pace, 82 defending, and 82 physicality stand out, yet his ability to take control of the ball and start attacks down the right flank comfortably makes him one of the best options in defence. The Italian has already received a special card due to his start to the season, but his 'base' card is still a viable option in Serie A.

4 Selma Bacha - Lyon - 86

Left-back Bacha kick-starts the female dominance at the top of the list, with the Frenchwomen highly regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world. The 22-year-old had a summer to forget with France down under, yet her performances with Lyon have materialised onto EAFC 24. Her 87 pace, combined with well-rounded stats across the board, make her one of the best options in the game, even if she costs over 10k. In focus, Bacha has 92 shot power, which could prove fruitful from the edge of the box, especially if your opponent is unaware of her power and ability.

3 Ashley Lawrence - Chelsea - 86

Despite winning the WSL once again last season, Chelsea lack very few options to provide links to Sam Kerr, with only Guro Reiten and Lauren James being the only overpowered options alongside right-back Lawrence. The Canadian, who joined from PSG in the summer, stands out with 87 pace, 80 dribbling, and 82 defending. She can comfortably beat attackers in a one-on-one situation, whilst also possessing the ability to ping the ball across the field. At just under 15k, she is a perfect full-back option. She can even be classed as 'SBC fodder' due to her price, yet she is still capable of making an impact on the pitch.

2 Sakina Karchaoui - PSG - 86

As the second-best option on the list, Frenchwomen Karchaoui is one of the best left-backs in the world, just like Ligue 1 rival Bacha. The 27-year-old lacks the physicality but makes up for it with her 89 pace, 79 defending, and her spectacular 87 dribbling. With four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, she is one of the best options at just over 10k. Similarly to Bacha, Karchaoui provides a threat in the final third, with her 82 positioning in the box potentially confusing your opponent. The PSG full-back even has in-form card already if you want to splash the cash!

1 Fridolina Rolfö - Barcelona - 87

Last but least, Swedish international Rolfö is the most overpowered full-back on EAFC 24. The Barcelona left-back is part of the 'Gullit Gang', seeing every face card stat above 80. With the use of custom tactics, she could play almost anywhere on the pitch, especially with her five-star weak foot. With her technical and quick step play styles, Rolfö can comfortably play with possession on the ball, whilst she musters the strength and power to beat attackers one-on-one. There really is no better full-back than her, proving that women's football has been a worthy introduction to the EAFC universe.

