EA Sports FC 24 has been a game to remember; for all the good and bad. A name epitomised a new era, with noticeable changes to the gameplay making it feel fresh and exciting. Changes to dribbling have switched the dynamic surrounding wingers, with one-on-one moments harder than ever to win.

These 15 wingers are some of the most meta players around, available for a plethora of budgets. Whether you're looking for the best wingers in the world - like Vinícius Júnior and Neymar - or a cheap beast available for less than 1k, the EAFC 24 market has all options covered.

Vinicius and Neymar aren't even included in this list, with every gamer around the world knowing just how impressive they are. Instead, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've chosen 15 of the best-valued meta players in EAFC 24.

Of course, there's no set definition of meta, but in EAFC 24, they're the most overpowered players in the game. For wingers, it is key to have pace, strength and finishing, but the more well-rounded the card, the better. Being able to play a part in the final third is key.

EA Sports FC 24 meta wingers

Player Club Price Rating Kadidiatou Diani Lyon 40k 89 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns 30k 88 Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 20k 87 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 12k 86 Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain 30k 86 Lauren Hemp Manchester City 10k 86 Rodrygo Real Madrid 10k 85 Delphine Cascarino Lyon 5k 84 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 4k 84 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit 6k 84 Lauren James Chelsea 1.6k 83 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 2k 83 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 0.7k 80 Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 2k 80 Ansu Fait Brighton 0.8k 78

15 Ansu Fati - Brighton - 78

Starting off on the English south coast, Ansu Fati has stagnated in his career the past year, after previously being billed as Barcelona's next major talent. A loan move to Brighton has provided him with a lifeline, which has been replicated onto EAFC 24. Although he does not have any stand-out stats, he is the classic cheap winger, who can even be upgraded through Evolutions. Fati is unlikely to be used as soon as you've received your first set of rewards, but for the opening days of your Ultimate Team journey - especially if you start late - he will help you progress up the ladder.

14 Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund - 80

Dortmund's talent Adeyemi is naturally a left midfielder, but he can play as a right midfielder, striker, and left-winger in EAFC 24. Coming in at 12k, Adeyemi is one of the most expensive low-rated cards in the game, which is understandable when you delve into his stats. With 96 pace and impressive finishing and dribbling, the German is a bright light within the Bundesliga, who has strong links to several of the world's best. Although he is no longer teammates with world-class talent Jude Bellingham, there are a plethora of Dortmund players to team him up with, most notably Gregor Kobel and Julian Brandt. Let's hope he can replicate his stunning goal against Chelsea!

13 Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton - 80

Joining teammate Fati, Mitoma is another meta start at Brighton. After last season's breakthrough season, the Japanese talent has been rewarded with an intriguing card in EAFC 24. With spectacular dribbling, coupled with pace and passing, the 26-year-old symbolises a classic overpowered card, especially with him being available for less than 1k. The winger has been consistently tormenting defenders in the Premier League, even Kyle Walker, who is famous for being one of the best one-on-one defenders in world football. With 89 agility, and increased stats via his in-form and trailblazers, Mitoma can replicate in in EAFC 24 this year.

12 Cody Gakpo - Liverpool 83

On the face of it, Cody Gakpo does not seem to be an overpowered card in EAFC 24. Naturally a centre forward, the Dutchman can also play as a striker or left-winger. The 24-year-old's 85 pace and 82 finishing showcase his talent, whilst his dribbling is effective considering his build and frame. In game, the former PSV talent comes alive, gliding past opponents and providing a consistent threat in the final third. Links to teammates Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah only improve Gakpo's useability this year. For less than 2k, Gakpo is one of the best-valued cards in EAFC 24.

11 Lauren James - Chelsea - 83

Sibling to Chelsea captain Reece James, Lauren James has made a name for herself with impressive performances in the Women's Super League - combined with a moment to forget against Nigeria in the Women's World Cup. Yet with just 63 aggression, that moment of chaos has not been replicated in EAFC 24, but her talent has. Her 87 pace and 85 dribbling epitomise her card and make her one of the best female footballers in the game - available for less than 2k. James is rivaled by England winger Chloe Kelly in the WSL, meaning there are two exceptional meta wingers in EAFC 24.

10 Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit - 84

Meet the quickest female player in EAFC 24. Trinity Rodman has made a name for herself across the pond from the Premier League; now she one of the most used cards in EA's franchise. With 13 goals in 47 appearances for Washington Spirit, Rodman has been highlighted as one of the best female cards in the game. Alongside her electric pace, the 21-year-old possesses impressive well-rounded stats across the board. Whether it is from the start of the game or as a superb sub, Rodman is a perfect option, especially at the price of 4k.

9 Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa - 84

Once the most threatening winger in the Bundesliga, Diaby is now plying his trade in the world's toughest league - the Premier League. A move to Aston Villa has made him one of the most desirable cards in England's top divisions. An increase of two to his pace from last year, alongside impressive finishing and dribbling stats, make him a tough task to face for opposition defenders. 92 agility and 93 balance make Diaby stand out from the crowd, and, coupled with key links to the Premier League's best stars, Diaby's price tag of 4k is reasonable in the current market.

8 Delphine Cascarino - Lyon - 84

One of the brightest talents in Division 1 Féminine, Cascarino has everything you need in a winner, including 94 pace. The 26-year-old missed the Women's World Cup due to injury, but showed her talent for Lyon last season - contributing to eight goals in the domestic season. The right-winger possesses impressive shooting and passing alongside her spectacular pace, making her an appealing prospect to your Ultimate Team. Just like Diaby, she has 93 agility and 92 balance, making her one of the smoothest players in the game. At just 5k, the 26-year-old is one of the best-value wingers in the game.

7 Rodrygo - Real Madrid - 85

Although Vinícius Júnior didn't make this list, Brazilian teammate Rodrygo does. The 22-year-old has taken time to adapt to life in the Spanish capital, but he is now firing on all cylinders. In EAFC 24, he is the perfect winger, with impressive pace and dynamic dribbling making him hard to stop in the final third. Available for 10k, the Brazilian's price tag fairly matches his impact on the pitch. The Brazilian has already received a Trailblazers card, highlighting his impact on Real Madrid in the opening weeks of the season. If he can replicate that form for you, you'll be winning matches every day.

6 Lauren Hemp - Manchester City - 86

Left-winger Hemp played a key role in England's journey to the World Cup final in the summer, highlighting her importance as one of the best players in the country. In EAFC 24, Hemp's talent has gone under the radar. Apart from her lack of composure, Hemp's impressive dribbling and shooting, combined with her 90 pace, make her one of the most threatening wingers in the game. Coming with a price tag of under 10k, the Englishwomen is one of the best-value cards this year, even if the Man City star has just 76 finishing, 70 composure and 60 strength.

5 Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain - 86

A recent move from the Catalan coast to the French capital presented Dembélé with a new opportunity at the top of the professional game after failing to live up to Neymar's legacy at Barcelona. But the same story remains; Dembélé is one of the best wingers in the world. The Frenchman has received a plus-three increase overall, which combined with his synonymous skills, has made him one of the best wingers in the game. It's to find weaknesses in his card, with 90 agility and 89 dribbling only the tip of the iceberg. His price tag of 30k may seem steep, but as soon as he offers a threat in the final third, the 26-year-old will quickly repay it.

4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli - 86

Kvaratskhelia received one of the most dramatic upgrades from last year after a meteoric season in Serie A. Part of Napoli's historic title-winning side, the Georgian's overall rating has increased by 12 from 74. Alongside this, he has received five-star skills for the first time, which is no surprise after he dazzled his way past defenders regularly. This would typically make wingers expensive in EA's franchise, yet the Georgian is available for just over 10k. Whether people are concerned by his lack of balance, you shouldn't be, with Kvaratskhelia gliding past defenders with his pace and power regularly.

3 Heung-min Son - Tottenham Hotspur - 87

Tottenham club captain Heung-Min Son has fitted almost seamlessly into his new role since Harry Kane's departure - shining a light on his importance in real life and in EAFC 24. The South Korean continues to possess his five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves on this iteration's game, whilst his 89 finishing makes him a lethal act in front of goal. The South Korean already has an in-form and Player of the Month to his name, allowing his regular card to be available for just 20k. A stunning fee for a winger who has some of the best finesse shots in the game.

2 Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns - 88

Sophia Smith is the new up-and-coming face of American women's football. As Megan Rapinoe retires, Smith is the next major star in America. Although she struggled at the World Cup, like all of her teammates, Smith is highly regarded on EAFC 24, with 93 pace and 85 shooting epitomising her talent. Under closer inspection, Smith's shooting is only not higher due to weaker penalties (78) and volleys (80), when, in reality, her 88 finishing and positioning make her even more talented than what meets the eye. With the ability to play as a striker or winger, Smith's versatility is key, which makes her price tag of over 30k fully understandable.

1 Kadidiatou Diani - Lyon - 89

Diani was one of the most important players in PSG's history for the past six years, with 74 goals in 114 appearances epitomising her impact for the French giants, before a recent move to Lyon shocked the league. Her talent has transferred onto EAFC 24 seamlessly. With 89 pace, 85 shooting, 83 passing, and 88 dribbling, Diani is one of the most expensive female footballers on Ultimate Team, but she will be worth her price tag of 40k as soon as she consistently provides a threat on the wing. Diani can even convert to a striker, providing you with flexibility throughout matches.

