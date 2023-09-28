Highlights EA Sports FC 24 has taken the gaming world by storm in launch week, with their new name symbolising a new dawn.

But the art of mastering the game is still just as challenging. Attacking has a new feel this year, making it harder than ever.

With these 6 tips, you'll be able to dominate your opponents in the final third; everything from the need for patience to custom tactics is included.

EA Sports FC 24 has become one of the most popular gaming phenomenons in the world during launch week. EA's new name continues from previous iterations, but tweaks and modifications make it a well-polished game in every area. However, the art of attacking has never been harder, with the new passing mechanism often forcing players to slow down their attacks.

Attacking can come in several ways. Whether it is from a fast-paced, aggressive counter-attack or a possession-based team goal, it can be the most satisfying phase of play in the game. However, that does not mean it's easy, especially with the competitiveness of EAFC 24 being tougher than ever.

Channelling the inner workings of attacking managers Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou may seem easy, but achieving slick and smooth phases of play is challenging for everyone. Stunning long-range strikes look satisfying and are the best goal to score, but it is only the dream proverbial icing on the cake when in reality, needing patience in front of goal is one of the most important tactics in EAFC 24. With these 6 tips, you'll be able to dominate your opposition in any mode.

6 Custom Tactics

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to tactics; some may like to play defensive, park-the-bus style football, whilst others channel their inner Jürgen Klopp and use gegenpressing from start to finish. In reality, there is no right answer for the best custom tactics, with it highly dependent on your play style. However, some work better than others, and it all starts with the formation.

Currently, the best formations seem to be 4-2-3-1, 4-2-2-2, 4-3-3, and 4-3-2-1. All three provide balance in defence, but more importantly, in attack. They provide multiple options in the final third, which provides you with unpredictability towards your opponent. It's the dream scenario.

Going deeper into the custom tactics, one option is to play 'long ball' and 'direct passing' in a 4-3-2-1. Although this may seem like you're just hoping for the best, in reality, it provides you with direct runners on the counter-attack. Players immediately look to strive forward and run at defenders. Coupled with 35 width when attacking, this tactic works effectively. Playing a narrow team opens up space on the flanks, which can then be used by the wingers or overlapping full-backs.

However, tactics are not set in stone, with FIFA Coach 'NealGuides' suggesting the use of 'long ball' and 'forward runs' in a 4-2-2-2 works effectively. With the playmakers (CAMs) having no instructions to 'get in behind', playing long ball still forces them to move forward, without being out as position as often with the 'get in behind' idea. High width and several players in the box presents an aggressive tactic on FC 24, but it can prove effective if replicated on the pitch by yourself accurately. The main story with custom tactics is to experiment and try everything, but these two tactics provides will leave you in good stead.

5 Type of Shot

The type of shot is key in EAFC 24, with several options available. The main three used the most are a traditional shot (just B on Xbox), a power shot (LB + RB + B), and a finesse shot (RB + B). Similarly to custom tactics, all three can be used effectively, depending on your play style.

A traditional shot is the most consistent shot in the game, with far fewer variables affecting it. Every player can take it, with their success rate dependent on their finishing stat. In most situations, it works well - whether that is from the edge of the box, one-on-one with the goalkeeper, or at the end of a slick passing move. It can be relied on in the key moments.

Meanwhile, the finesse shot is the most satisfying shot to complete. As it glides its way into the top corner, a finesse shot looks sophisticated and calm, often in the most nerve-wracking moments in the game. Compared to a traditional shot, there are more variables affecting it, with finesse shots regularly capable of blazing into row z. However, when one-on-one with the goalkeeper or on the edge of the box, they can prove effective. Just make sure you time it correctly!

Last but not least, a power shot is one of the most dangerous shots in the game, however, it must be used in the right moments. As you power up with LB and RB, there is a noticeable delay, allowing nearby defenders to rush towards you and block the shot. Therefore, power shots must only be used when you have space around you, so it can be timed correctly. It can be hard to be accurate - making it the most ineffective shot out of the three - but they can leave the goalkeeper helpless if timed correctly.

4 Patience in the Final Third

Finding the right pass in the final third is crucial to scoring in EAFC 24. It may be tempting to unleash a powerful long-range strike from 30 yards, but truthfully, it doesn't work 99% of the time. Instead, waiting for the right option in the final third improves your attacking phase in EAFC 24.

Linked back to the custom tactics, having a balanced formation and options in the final third provides you with unpredictability when moving into a dangerous position. Whether you've got both wingers overlapping or a target man up front, it provides options for you to have. Utilising those assets is key, which is only possible if you're patient and wait for the right move. It takes practice, but once mastered, it improves your attacking play significantly.

3 Use of Skill Moves

There's nothing more satisfying than mastering a skill move. Whether it's an elastico, roulette, or Berba spin, it provides the icing on the cake to any move. Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas dream, but also regularly achieve, the best skill moves in the world, which are all possible in EAFC 24. However, what is the best way to use them during the attacking phase?

Some of the most overpowered skill moves so far in EAFC 24 can be completed easily. The ball roll drag back, drag back turn, flair nutmeg, and flair rainbow have been classed as overpowered in the opening week. None of these are the most complicated skills in the world, instead combining simpler skills to become more effective.

They - just like other skill moves - allow you to beat a defender and open up space in the final third. Despite becoming hard to master, time on the practice field can help you get up to speed with the skill; transferring it onto the competitive pitch may always be challenging, but it will be worthwhile during some of Ultimate Team's toughest matches.

2 Best Dribbling Techniques

In a game where passing is heavily incentivised, dribbling is not as important as it used to be in EAFC 24, however, it can still be used effectively. Close control left stick dribbling can be used in the final third, providing you with full control over your movements. Especially when using a player with high dribbling, left stick control can be used to lure in your opponents, before moving past them swiftly.

This can be coupled with forcing one of your teammates to make a run, which can be initiated by pressing L1 or LB when dribbling. Forcing a teammate to start a run provides another option for you in the final third, as well as opening up space for the player with the ball. It can be hard to remember to do in the heat of the moment, but it can be incredibly effective once mastered.

1 Utilising the Pace Boost

Finally, in specific matches, you'll find yourself opting to start continuous counter-attacks against your opponent, often when you're struggling to keep hold of the ball. However, this pace trick will help you in these situations.

While holding RT on Xbox or R2 on PlayStation, you can give your players a dynamic acceleration boost, which can only be done whilst running. By flicking the right stick once, it sees the player suddenly increase in pace, allowing you to beat the defender and run in on goal.

It's one of the most simple tricks to use, despite being one of the most effective. When combined with players with phenomenal pace, such as Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford, it can be used to provide a monumental advantage over your opponent.

These six tips help your attacking play in every situation possible; from counter-attacks to coming up against a low block and performing the perfect shot. They take time to master, but they will help you take your EAFC 24 performance up another level.

