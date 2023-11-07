Highlights EA Sports FC 24 is often all about the expensive players, with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland looked at as the final piece of the jigsaw in gamers' teams.

Yet the cheap and reliable footballers are often ignored, often due to their rating or minor weaknesses.

These 15 players have everything needed to help your Ultimate Team - whether it's at the start of your journey or even halfway through.

EA Sports FC 24 has often been described as 'pay to win'. Spend coins (or points) on packs and your team will eventually improve; it's a simple idea, yet one that often comes with a costly financial struggle for gamers around the world. The urge to try and get Kylian Mbappé - considered the best player in the game - is massive, but there are a plethora of options for less than a hundredth of the price.

In gamers' search for the very best treasure, they overlook the 'scraps' near the bottom of the pit. Players under 7k are easily affordable for almost every player around the world; play a few games, open a few rewards and you will comfortably be able to buy these 15 players.

This list, made up of players in Europe and across the pond in America, has everything you need in a cheap and overpowered footballer. Whether it's pace, technical ability, or physicality, they provide consistent performances without the pressure or weight of an expensive price tag.

We've done the best meta squads for all budgets on EA FC 24 before - now it's time to cover the best players for under 7k Coins. These players have been selected between the overall ratings of 79 and 85 - and consist of both men's and women's players. We have sought help from the good people at FUTBIN to ensure we receive all of the most accurate valuations for the players mentioned in our list.

The market is constantly changing on Ultimate Team. The player valuations listed below have been taken from the time of writing.

15 Naomie Feller (79) - 700 Coins

Playing in the Spanish capital, Naomie Feller has entered the EA universe as a hidden gem - one very few would have heard before. On the face of it, the 21-year-old does not have the greatest card, but once factoring in her cheap price tag, the Frenchwoman has all the talent needed, with her 91 pace and 81 dribbling epitomising her quality. Coupled with her quick step and rapid play styles, Feller is one of the best talents under 1k, let alone under 7k, in FC 24. It's not a surprise why she's also included in our best meta squads for all budgets. The perfect winger for your starting Ultimate Team? It's definitely a possibility.

14 Karim Adeyemi (80) - 1.9k Coins

As one of L'Equipe's six predicted wonderkids in the real world, Dortmund's talent Karim Adeyemi is naturally a left midfielder, but he can play as a right midfielder, left-winger, and - most importantly - as a striker in FC 24. Coming in at just under 7k, Adeyemi is one of the most expensive low-rated cards in the game, which is understandable when you delve into his stats. With 96 pace and impressive finishing and dribbling, the German is a bright light within the Bundesliga. If he can replicate his stunning Champions League goal against Chelsea for you, then your team is fixed, especially as running past that many defenders in FC 24 would be near-impossible!

13 Darwin Núñez (82) - 900 Coins

Núñez's early season comparisons to Haaland meant he failed to live up to his potential £80m price tag. However, his lack of efficiency in the final third has not been replicated in FC 24, with the Uruguayan considered one of the best cheap strikers in the game. Combined with his 90 pace, Núñez has impressive shooting and physicality, which makes him the perfect out-and-out striker. Under closer inspection, his shooting allows for a consultant threat in the final third, with 86 positioning, 81 finishing and 85 shot power, Núñez is capable of beating any goalkeeper in the world from any distance.

12 Rachael Kundananji (83) - 2.5k Coins

11 Jeremie Frimpong (83) - 2k Coins

Frimpong is almost always linked to the Premier League every window. It's a recurring cycle, yet he has been at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen's revival under Xabi Alonso. The Dutchman has received a dramatic boost to his previous card - a plus-three overall, making him one of the most overpowered full-backs in the game. His 94 pace stands out, yet his 84 dribbling and well-rounded defensive stats shine a light on his ability. Under closer inspection, his 78 standing tackle and 75 slide tackle epitomise the essence of a quick full-back - making him an impressive option for under 7k.

10 Alex Meret (83) - 1.9k Coins

As the only goalkeeper on this list, and also the cheapest, Meret has pressure on his shoulders to perform. Yet he does so admirably, often preventing other-worldly shots every week. At six foot three inches tall, the Italian has all the attributes needed to be an impressive goalkeeper in FC 24, even if he's only 83-rated. Meret commands the penalty area exceptionally well; he confidently claims crosses and dominates his six-yard box, as if defenders aren't even there. It's very rare for low-rated goalkeepers to do that in EA's games - previously FIFA - yet Meret has that ability in abundance. Winning the Serie A has transformed the Italian!

9 Grimaldo (84) - 4.4k Coins

On the other flank to Frimpong, Grimaldo has been a name synonymous with the EA universe, most notably during his time at Benfica. The Spaniard has been one of the key performers at the start of the season, making him an entertaining option at left-back. As a bargain buy, coupled with impressive links, Grimaldo is the perfect full-back in FC 24. His pinpoint passing accuracy (83) and vision (84) make him a valuable asset in building up play from the back, often initiating attacks with precision long balls. Knowing he has 83 crossing and 87 curve to assist your strikers is a dream come true.

8 Randal Kolo Muani (84) - 4.5k Coins

Kolo Muani has been providing doubters wrong throughout his career, but he is now considered one of the best strikers in the world. In FC 24, the Frenchman has crucial links to teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, which, combined with his well-rounded stats, makes him a superb addition for his current price of 4.5k. Packing him might be an unfortunate troll - especially if you don't know the walkout hint - but he makes up for any disappointment with lethal finishing in the final third. Kolo Muani is proof you don't need all the coins in the world to buy a world-class striker in FC 24!

7 Crystal Dunn (84) - 5.1k Coins

One of just two female footballers on this list, Portland Thorns' Crystal Dunn, formerly of the WSL side Chelsea, is a relatively unknown name within world football, yet her FC 24 card makes her one of the best cheap buys this year. The 31-year-old has a card most could only dream about; with 87 pace, 77 defending, and 85 dribbling, it is one of the most well-rounded cheap cards in EA's history - let alone in FC 24. She possesses incredible dribbling skills, easily navigating through tight spaces and past opponents in-game. It may sound over the top, but the American can change the dynamic of the match with a flick of the switch.

6 Marcos Llorente (84) - 4.7k Coins

Naturally a right-midfielder, Llorente is one of the most versatile players in the world. He can play as a central midfielder or even a right-back in FC 24. Very close to being a member of the 'Gullit Gang', the Atlético Madrid player has everything you need in a modern and aggressive midfield option. With 89 pace, 79 passing and 78 defending, Llorente provides confidence to attack quickly through the middle of the park. The Spaniard has always been one of the best options in EA's franchise, yet this year, with his skills at both ends of the pitch, he is even better.

5 Leroy Sané (84) - 4.4k Coins

Leroy Sané has been one of the best wingers in world football for years, from his time under Guardiola at Manchester City to dominating German football with Bayern Munich. Yet, this year, his cheap price makes him irresistible in FC 24. Of course, his 91 pace stands out, yet he has well-rounded finishing and passing to provide a consistent threat in the final third. Sané's dribbling ability is world-class, enabling him to navigate through tight spaces with ease and create goal-scoring opportunities. Want to partner him with teammate Harry Kane? Well, it might be the dream partnership. At just 2k, he's one of the bargains of the year.

4 Kim Min Jae (84) - 4.8k Coins

Moving from Mount Vesuvius shadowing over Naples to Bavarian Munich, Kim Min Jae has had a unique path to the top of European football. The South Korean was doubted at first in Asia, yet at under 7k in FC 24, Kim Min Jae will help provide defensive solidarity. With the qualities to act as an aggressive and powerful centre-back, the South Korean can link easily to Upamecano - creating a dream partnership in the Bundesliga. Kim Min Jae is one of the strongest centre-backs in the world, with 88 strength and 84 aggression epitomising that; he can bully defenders out of the way.

3 Aurélien Tchouaméni (84) - 4.5k Coins

Real Madrid completed their rebuild by signing Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga to replace Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Casemiro - before they'd even left! Frenchman Tchouaméni is one of the most consistent performers in world football, which has been replicated in FC 24. As a holding midfielder, he has all the qualities you need; from his 81 defending to his 73 pace, the Frenchman will help lock down the midfield. If he can replicate his stunning long-range strike at the World Cup against England, then he'll prove to be one of the best bargains in FC 24.

2 Chloe Kelly (84) - 4.3k Coins

Everyone knows Chloe Kelly for her impact on women's football. Was it her winning penalty against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup? Or her dramatic winner and iconic celebration against Germany to win the Euros? Either way, Kelly is one of the wingers in the world. That has been symbolised in FC 24, with the 25-year-old having superb pace (88), but it is combined with spectacular shooting and dribbling. At just 3k, she is one of the best options around. Noticeably, Kelly has strong competition in the WSL with Lauren James at Chelsea, but both provide a dynamic threat on the flank.

1 Phil Foden (85) - 8.4k Coins

Last but not least, Foden is the only 85-rated card on this list, with the Englishman considerably more expensive than the other cards featured in this list. The Manchester City prodigy still has the quality to perform on the pitch. His dribbling stands out for being exemplary across the park, which replicates what we've seen in the real world. With 91 agility and balance, the playmaker glides across the pitch, whilst he still has the finishing and passing attributes to make an impact in the final third. If you're starting your Ultimate Team journey, Foden is one of the best players to use.

Player Club Position Price Rating Phil Foden Manchester City LW 8.4k 85 Chloe Kelly Manchester City RW 4.3k 84 Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid CDM 4.5k 84 Kim Min Jae Bayern Munich CB 4.8k 84 Leroy Sané Bayern Munich RW 4.4k 84 Marcos Llorente Atlético Madrid CM 4.7k 84 Crystal Dunn Portland Thorns CAM 5.1k 84 Randal Kolo Muani Paris Saint-Germain ST 4.5k 84 Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen GK 4.4k 84 Alex Meret Napoli LB 1.9k 83 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RB 2k 83 Rachael Kundananji Real Madrid ST 2.5k 83 Darwin Núñez Liverpool ST 900 82 Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund LW 1.9k 80 Naomie Feller Real Madrid LW 700 79

