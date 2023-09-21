Highlights World-class dribblers are seemingly becoming more and more uncommon in professional football, as managers focus on tactical rigidness.

Despite this, there are still some incredible dribblers in the world, including Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka. Both fail to make the list though!

Six female stars make this list, emphasising the huge presence that the women's side of the game will have on this year's game.

Is there anything more elegant than watching a dribbler showcasing their talent week in, week out? Once the most prized asset within football's finest teams, they are now slowly fading out of existence, as football becomes more robotic and tactically stubborn.

EA Sports FC 24 provides an opportunity for football fans to escape from the real world. Nothing is more rewarding than finishing a dynamic dribble down the flank, before performing a five-star skill and a beautiful finish to act as the proverbial icing on the cake. Despite the backlash EA get almost every single year, it;s still be an exciting game to play.

All data in this article has been taken from the official EA Sports FC 24 website, as we aim to provide a list of some of the best-attacking players to add to your starting squad in Ultimate Team.

15 Catarina Macario - Chelsea - 89 dribbling

New Chelsea signing Macario narrowly scrapes onto the top 15 list. With 19 goals in 27 appearances for former club Lyon, the American has proven herself on the biggest stage - proven by her 17 appearances for her country. On EAFC 24, she may be one of the most used female midfielders in the game. With spectacular dribbling, coupled with four-star skill moves and impressive shooting stats, she may be one of the brightest lights from the WSL.

14 Thiago - Liverpool - 89 dribbling

Thiago has won almost every single tournament available to him throughout his professional career, and despite struggling with injury in Merseyside, he still remains one of the most technically gifted players in the world. The Spaniard has received an overall downgrade of two from last season, but he still has all the qualities to ease past opposition midfielders. What he lacks in pace he makes up in his dynamic dribbling in the middle of the park.

13 Riyad Mahrez - Al Ahli - 89 dribbling

Mahrez's career has been one like a fairytale, as has progressed from an underdog to one of the world's best wingers. From an unknown signing at Leicester City to Premier League glory with the Foxes, and a historic treble with Manchester City. He's done it all, as the Algerian's most recent move to Al Ahli epitomised the current state of football. Despite a financially-driven move to the Middle East, Mahrez remains one of the best dribblers in the game, even if he has received a minus-one downgrade from last year.

12 Sam Kerr - Chelsea - 90 dribbling

The poster goal of the recent Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is the first player to record 90 dribbling. Part of trophy-laden Chelsea, Kerr has dominated English football over the past few years. As women's football comes to Ultimate Team for the first time, the 30-year-old is one of the highest-rated players in the game - understandably so. Alongside her spectacular dribbling, Kerr possesses fierce finishing and electric speed; it makes her one of the most sought-after players at the start of EAFC 24.

11 Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid - 90 dribbling

Vinícius Júnior needs no introduction to world football. As Brazil's and Real Madrid's most dangerous talent, the winger has helped secure trophy after trophy at club and international level. The cover star of EAFC mobile has the same dribbling stat (90) as last season, but has received boosts across the rest of the board - including a dramatic increase of three overall. The Brazilian will be expensive throughout the opening months of the game, but there is no doubt he will quickly pay off the expensive price fee.

10 Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona - 90 dribbling

The first of three Barcelona Femini players on this list is Norwegian Graham Hansen. The 28-year-old has helped the Catalan-based club dominate European football recently, and despite an underwhelming World Cup with Norway, she remains one of the best female wingers in the world. Alongside her dynamic dribbling, Graham Hansen has been given five-star skill moves and impressive stats across the board. Watch out for her at the start of the game.

9 Paulo Dybala - Roma - 90 dribbling

Once touted as one of the best attackers in the world, Dybala has been hampered by injury throughout his career. Despite this, he is still regarded as one of the best dribblers in the world, with his 90 dribbling in EAFC 24 symbolising this. The Argentinian's card is frighteningly similar to last year, with a minor increase in his physicality the only difference. Known for his impressive left-footed finesse shots, Dybala might be a strong option at the start of the game.

8 Debinha - Kansas City Currents - 91 dribbling

Brazilian Debinha is the only player on this list to play in the National Women's Soccer League, despite it being considered one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Plying her trade for KC Currents, the 31-year-old has sensational five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot in her inaugural Ultimate Team year. Alongside Marta, Debinha has been at the heart of Brazilian women's football since 2011 as she glides her way past defenders - showcased by her 'trickster' and 'quick step' play styles in EAFC 24.

7 Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona - 91 dribbling

Part of Spain's Women's World Cup winning squad and Barcelona's Women's Champions League team, Bonmati has had a luxurious few months on the pitch. Crowned as the best player at the World Cup and in the domestic season, the Spaniard was at the heart of everything good. On EAFC 24, she has one of the most well-rounded cards on the game, with her 91 dribbling just the tip of the iceberg. With a five-star weak foot and sensational pace, she will be one of the best box-to-box midfielders for the next year.

6 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - 91 dribbling

Musiala has received one of the most dramatic upgrades from FIFA 23, with the German's overall rating increase of five epitomising his sensational season in Bavaria. Alongside his overall increase, Musiala has had an increase of four to his dribbling - making him one of the best dribblers in the game. With impressive stats across the board and strong links to several of the Bundesliga's finest players, Musiala will not be a cheap option, but he might be one of the best around.

5 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain - 92 dribbling

It's no surprise to see Mbappe on this list, is it? The Frenchman and 2018 World Cup winner is one of the most naturally gifted footballers of all time. Still starring for PSG - despite numerous issues with the ownership - Mbappe will be one of the players to buy on EAFC 24, even if it comes with a hefty price tag. With no visible weaknesses to his base card, coupled with five-star skill moves, Mbappe symbolises what a 'perfect' card is all about.

4 Alexia Putellas - Barcelona - 92 dribbling

The final member of the Barcelona Femini trio is Putellas, who has written herself into the record books over recent years. Alongside Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the Spaniard is the highest-rated card in the game at 91; it's no surprise why. Despite suffering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury last year, she is still regarded as one of the best female footballers in the world. With five-star skill moves, five-star weak foot, and exemplary stats across the board, the central midfielder will be one of the most sought-after players in EAFC 24.

3 Bernardo Silva - Manchester City - 92 dribbling

As a crucial part of Man City's treble-winning side, Bernardo Silva has enjoyed an illustrious career in Northern England, despite frequent summer links to Barcelona. The playmaker has kept the same overall rating and dribbling stat this year, despite receiving a dramatic minus-eight downgrade to his pace. With his low centre of gravity and elegant footwork, Silva has long been regarded as one of the best dribblers in the world; that expectation will continue this season, despite a worrying injury at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

2 Neymar - Al Hilal - 93 dribbling

Once part of Barcelona's famous trio of 'Messi, Neymar, and Suarez', Neymar has had an undulating career ever since his move to PSG. Failure to win the Champions League and frequent serious injuries overshadowed his career, whilst a summer move to Saudi Arabia symbolised his loss of desire to play at the top of the professional game. Despite all his injuries, the Brazilian still possesses some of the best technical control of the ball. Replicated onto EAFC 24, the 31-year-old continues to have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He won't be cheap, especially with a plethora of world-class players moving to the Saudi Pro League, but he'll be worth it.

1 Lionel Messi - Inter Miami - 94 dribbling

One of the greatest players of all time completed football last December, as Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in the most dramatic fashion possible. It signalled the end of life in Europe for the Barcelona prodigy, as he crossed the pond to the white beaches of Miami. After an electric start to life in America, Messi has kept his crown as the best dribbler on EAFC 24. It's no surprise as he elegantly glides past defenders and dazzles his way into the final third. With his move to MLS, Messi opens up a plethora of options in Ultimate Team, especially after former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba joined him in Florida.