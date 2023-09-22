Highlights There's nothing more satisfying than watching a world-class player complete a technical skill move, but it's becoming more and more uncommon as robotic tactics take centre stage.

But there are still a plethora of players in the professional game with five-star skills on EAFC 24, including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

There's no room for World Cup winner Lionel Messi though, despite his elegance and smoothness within his skills.

EA Sports FC 24 is one of the most anticipated games of the year. As EA's franchise enters a new era, some familiar faces remain in the group of five-star skillers in the game. Having five-star skills allows players to complete some of the toughest, but more satisfying skills in the world.

Most notably, the 'elastico', 'advanced rainbow flick', 'tornado spin', and a 'rabona fake'. Although challenging to complete, these are the best players to complete these skills with.

It's no surprise to see Kylian Mbappe with five-star skills; the Frenchman has tormented defenders for years across Europe, whilst he is joined by former teammate Neymar, who has even been disciplined by the referee for boasting his skills. As access opens and fans across the world start their Ultimate Team journey, these are the 15 best players with five-star skills on EAFC 24.

All data in this article has been taken from the official EA Sports FC 24 website, providing fans with accurate information about their favourite players.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24 Player Ratings: Top 100, Premier League and More

15 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli (86 OVR)

Kvaratskhelia received one of the most dramatic upgrades from last year after a meteoric season in Serie A. Part of Napoli's historic title-winning side, the Georgian's overall rating has increased by 12 from 74. Alongside this, he has received five-star skills for the first time, which is no surprise after he dazzled his way past defenders regularly. He won't come cheap in EAFC 24, but the winger will be one of the most exciting players to use this year.

14 Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain - (86 OVR)

A recent move from the Catalan coast to the French capital has presented Dembélé with a new opportunity at the top of the professional game. But the same story remains; Dembélé is one of the best skillers in the world. The Frenchman has received a plus-three increase overall, which combined with his synonymous skills, is likely to make him one of the best wingers in the game. An elastico has never looked better with the Frenchman!

13 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - (86 OVR)

One of the most promising midfielders in world football has taken centre stage in Bavaria, as Musiala played a key role in Bayern Munich securing another Bundesliga title in the most dramatic way possible. An upgrade to his skill moves takes him onto this illustrious list as one of the best skillers in the world. Combined with his impressive stats across the face of his card, Musiala is certain to be one of the best midfielders on EAFC 24 - especially after he completes a rabona.

12 Riyad Mahrez - Al Ahli - (86 OVR)

Mahrez followed the theme of taking a financially-driven move to Saudi Arabia in the summer - leaving behind the success and satisfaction of playing in a treble-winning Manchester City team. But the move has not hampered Mahrez's stats in EAFC 24, with the Algerian still earning five-star skills. Known for his composure and ability to glide past defenders, Ultimate Team players will be hoping to replicate that with him over the coming year.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Cover Stars, Heroes, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

11 Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr - (86 OVR)

One of the best-skilled players of all time? The debate is open. Known for creating his own skill move - the Ronaldo chop - Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time, before becoming the first high-profile player to move to the Saudi Pro League. Despite receiving an overall downgrade of four from last year, the former Ballon d'Or winner is still considered one of the best skillers around - even if it is now in a far more uncompetitive league.

10 Christopher Nkunku - Chelsea - (86 OVR)

New signing Nkunku has had a tough start to life in West London after suffering from a serious knee injury in pre-season. It means he'll be out of action until December for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but that hasn't hampered his ranking among the best skillers in the world. With his silky dribbling stats, Nkunku has the ability to be one of the most satisfying players to use on EAFC 24, especially if you know how to exquisite the game's hardest skill moves.

9 Lina Magull - Bayern Munich - (87 OVR)

Considered one of the most experienced players in German women's football, Magull has had a successful career that has helped inspire the next generation. As a new dawn enters EA's franchise, Magull walks into the game as one of the best female cards available. Her five-star skills, coupled with sublime passing and dribbling, will make her an enticing prospect in Ultimate Team. With other options available at Bayern Munich, Magull might provide a cheaper option among the five-star skillers.

8 Beth Mead - Arsenal - (87 OVR)

Beth Mead helped inspire the next generation as England won the Euros in 2022, beating Germany 2-1 in the final. Mead's joy was shortlived, as she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November. However, that has not stopped Mead from earning a high rating in EAFC 24, with the 28-year-old's five-star skill moves combining perfectly with her consistent well-rounded stats across the board. With strong links to the likes of Leah Williamson and Vivianne Miedema, Mead is an appealing prospect in Ultimate Team this year.

Read more: Ranking the 15 best dribblers on EA FC 24

7 Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal - (87 OVR)

Switching across to the men's side of London Colney, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is the next star to receive five-star skills. It continues a recurring trend with Ødegaard, with the Norwegian regularly known for his smooth skills in the final third. A plus-three increase to his overall card epitomises Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta, but that means he won't be cheap in EAFC 24, especially with strong links to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

6 Debinha - Kansas City Currents - (88 OVR)

Brazilian Debinha is the only player on this list to play in the National Women's Soccer League, despite it being considered one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Plying her trade for KC Currents, the 31-year-old has entered the Ultimate Team world after showcasing her impressive skills on a national and international level. Debinha has been at the heart of Brazilian women's football alongside Marta since 2011, as she glides her way past defenders.

5 Neymar Jr - Al Hilal - (89 OVR)

Is there a player that epitomises the joy of skill moves more than Neymar? The Brazilian has built up a reputation of being a remarkable footballer but an even better technical dribbler. Once booked for boasting his skill moves to the opposition, Neymar will go down as one of the best skillers of all time. A financially-driven summer move to the Saudi Pro League has not stopped the former Barcelona winger from being ranked as one of the best in the world in EAFC 24, though his price tag will be far cheaper than previous years.

4 Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid - (89 OVR)

Part of Real Madrid's newborn team in recent years, Vinícius Júnior has been at the heart of recent success in the Spanish capital. With electric pace, dynamic dribbling, and five-star skill moves, he is expected to be one of the most dangerous players in EAFC 24. Combined with the 23-year-old's quick step PlayStyle, he will be one of the most expensive players in the game, but worth the price if he performs anything like he does for Real Madrid.

Read more: The 15 fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 (ranked)

3 Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona - (90 OVR)

Graham Hansen played a key part in Barcelona's success last season. The Catalan-based club comfortably secured Liga F glory, before a dramatic Champions League final victory against Wolfsburg. With 14 goals and nine assists last season, the Norwegian has replicated her spectacular performances on EAFC 24, where she is regarded as one of the best wingers in the world. Her five-star skills and impressive stats across the board make for a deadly combination in Ultimate Team.

2 Alexia Putellas - Barcelona - (91 OVR)

Barcelona teammate Putellas joins teammate Graham Hansen as one of the best skillers in the world. Alongside Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the Spaniard is the highest-rated card in the game at 91; it's no surprise. Despite suffering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury last year, she is still regarded as one of the best female footballers in the world, which is only replicated in EAFC 24. Her five-star skill moves are coupled with a five-star weak foot and exemplary stats across the board, making the central midfielder one of the most sought-after players in EAFC 24.

1 Kylian Mbappe - PSG - (91 OVR)

Is this really a surprise? Not only is Mbappe one of the fastest players, best dribblers, and best shooters, he is one of the best skillers. Combined with his electric pace, the Frenchman regularly has the ability to complete an elastico in EAFC 24, making him one of the most overpowered players in EA's latest edition of the franchise. The 24-year-old will come with a hefty price tag - one that might be unaffordable for most until the new year - but it will be a worthwhile investment in the long run. With no clear weaknesses, the Frenchman epitomises what a 'perfect' card is. Make sure you man-mark him if your opponent has him!