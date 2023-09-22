Highlights Players under 21 have become more and more common at the top of the professional game, with academies continually improving.

With a mix of World Cup stars and well-known talents, the 15 best under-21 talents has everything you want.

Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Pedri are narrowly pipped to the top spot by one of the best female footballers around.

Football is constantly changing; the world of EA Sports FC 24 is no different. Year after year, the next wonderkid is unearthed within the depths of EA's franchise. This year is no different, as the best under-21 wonderkids in the world have been confirmed.

With just one Premier League player in this list, La Liga dominates the youth of the footballing world, with five of the players coming from Spain's most competitive league. This comes as no surprise though, with Barcelona and Real Madrid continually developing the best talents in world football.

All data in this article has been taken from the official EA Sports FC 24 website, as here at GIVEMESPORT we provide an insight into the best up-and-coming talent in the world of EAFC 24.

15 Melchie Dumornay - Lyon - (81 OVR)

One of the wonderkid stars during the group stages at the Women's World Cup, Haiti international Dumornay earnt herself a move to French giants Lyon over the summer; it was no surprise after scoring 19 goals in 33 appearances for previous team Reims. At just 20, Dumornay is widely tipped to become one of the best talents in women's football, but with spectacular pace and impressive shooting stats, she may already be one to use in EAFC 24.

14 Maya Le Tissier - Manchester United - (81 OVR)

Crossing the Channel to England, Manchester United defender Le Tissier is already regarded as one of the very best in the Women's Super League. Featured in the PFA Team of the Year, the 21-year-old was key to Manchester United securing Champions League football for the very first time last season. Despite impressive stats across the board, Le Tissier is unlikely to break into your Ultimate Team due to her lack of height, which is ultimately required at centre-back.

13 Jule Brand - Wolfsburg - (81 OVR)

Part of the Wolfsburg team that lost the Champions League final and the losing Germany side at Euro 2021, Brand has already suffered her fair share of heartbreak. Despite this, she has continued to improve and is now considered one of the best female youngsters in the world. With 91 pace but underwhelming shooting and passing stats, she may not fit into your Ultimate Team straight away, but her potential is endless.

12 Alejandro Balde - Barcelona - (81 OVR)

La Masia have a history of producing some of the finest wonderkids in the world. Their academy produced the greatest midfield duo of all time - Xavi and Andres Iniesta - as well as providing first-team football to Lionel Messi for the very first time. Balde is one of their most recent stars, featuring in 33 of their La Liga matches last season. After receiving a dramatic upgrade from last season, including a plus-12 to his pace, Balde is now one of the best left-backs available on EAFC 24, but he won't come cheap.

11 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid - (82 OVR)

Real Madrid's midfield rebuild from Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić to Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde has epitomised the concept of long-term planning in football. Camavinga has been crucial to Real Madrid's new era, featuring in multiple positions in the biggest matches in the world. With consistent stats throughout his base card, the Frenchman is the perfect defensive midfielder at the start of the game, with the likelihood of upgrades only increasing as his season continues.

10 Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain - (82 OVR)

The Sporting CP prodigy has experienced a turbulent year in the French capital, as the club shifted from a 'superstar' approach to a more meticulous 'team-built' philosophy. Despite the chaos at the Parc des Princes, Mendes has still received a plus-two increase from last season, with noticeable increases to his defending and physicality. With left-back options limited in Ligue 1, he will be the most appealing prospect on that flank, with his rating only likely to improve in the coming years.

9 Joško Gvardiol - Manchester City - (82 OVR)

Gvardiol's €90 million transfer from the East German city of Leipzig to Manchester City shocked very few, with the treble winners boasting the financial strength to lure one of the world's most promising wonderkid defenders to North England. A star at the World Cup for Croatia, Gvardiol is clearly becoming recognised as one of the best defenders in the world, despite being just 21. The Croatian will be one of the best centre-backs to use at the start of his game, due to his impressive stats across his card and strong links to some of the Premier League's finest players.

8 Gavi - Barcelona - (83 OVR)

Playing in all but two La Liga matches last season, Gavi became a crucial part of Barcelona's system despite being a teenage wonderkid. With six goal contributions in the league, he provided Xavi's side with an attacking threat alongside his work rate and defensive efforts. On EAFC 24, he will work perfectly as a box-to-box midfielder whose potential already exceeds his current ability.

7 Lauren James - Chelsea - (83 OVR)

James' reckless red card against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup cast shadows over her maturity and potential, with the incident frighteningly similar to David Beckham's red card against Argentina in 1998. However, despite one moment of chaos, James has continued to showcase her talent for Chelsea and the Lionesses. With five-star skill moves and impressive all-round stats, the 21-year-old will be a key player in EAFC for years to come.

6 Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit - (84 OVR)

American Rodman has built up a reputation of being one of the most promising wonderkids in the National Women's Soccer League. In the build-up to the Women's World Cup, Rodman became the youngest American in history to score a brace, before she featured regularly for her country down under - even if the campaign petered out. With 94 pace and scintillating stats overall, Rodman has the potential to become a key player for your Ultimate Team this year - before she even receives a likely upgrade.

5 Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen - (85 OVR)

After wonderkid Kai Havertz left Bayer Leverkusen, fellow German Wirtz was quick to replace his talent in the final third. Despite suffering from a serious cruciate ligament rupture last year, Wirtz has still received an overall plus-three increase from FIFA 23. Although no stat shines bright, the 20-year-old could still become a key part of your Ultimate Team, especially at the start of the game. Expect a big season from Wirtz in the Bundesliga now that his serious injury is behind him.

4 Pedri - Barcelona - (86 OVR)

One of the hardest-working midfielders in world football? It's certainly possible. Pedri has featured prominently for Barcelona ever since the wonderkid broke onto the scene at his debut in 2020. The Spaniard has received an overall increase of one to his base card, replicated with steady increases to his passing and dribbling. Part of Barcelona's title-winning team last season, the 20-year-old is already regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world - epitomised by his rating of 86. But with so many years still ahead of him, the potential for Pedri is endless.

3 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - (86 OVR)

Bellingham has received praise from every corner of the world since moving to Real Madrid; six goals in six games for one of Europe's finest clubs has epitomised his quality on the pitch. Meanwhile, continuous spectacular performances for Gareth Southgate's England have only added to the praise. After another successful season, the Englishman has had an overall increase of two to make him one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the game. At just 20, the Birmingham City prodigy has the world at his feet; his potential is endless. The debate surrounding who is the best wonderkid in the world will always feature Bellingham.

2 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - (86 OVR)

Musiala has had a meteoric rise through the ranks at Bayern Munich. With 12 goals and 13 assists in 33 Bundesliga games last season, the former England youth international was key to the serial winners securing another Bundesliga title - even if it arrived after a dramatic final day. It's led to Musiala receiving a dramatic increase of five to his overall rating. The German wonderkid's potential is endless on the pitch and in EAFC 24, just like former Dortmund rival Bellingham.

1 Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg - (87 OVR)

German midfielder Oberdorf has pipped three of the world's best midfielders to the award of best under-21 player in EAFC 24. The 21-year-old has played a key part in Wolfsburg's progress - despite a disappointing Champions League final defeat to Barcelona last season. At 87, the German has spectacular defensive and physical attributes, whilst her ability to pick a pass and beat the occasional midfielder makes her a viable option as a defensive midfielder. However, with just 58 pace, it is unlikely she will fit into your Ultimate Team after the first week.