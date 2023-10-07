Highlights Celebrations have been a key part of EA's franchise ever since the first game. They can be incredibly entertaining, but also frustrating if you're on the receiving end.

From Ronaldo's signature celebration to Heung-Min Son's camera pose, the possibilities are endless on EA Sports FC 24.

However, it can often be a struggle to remember how to do each celebration. yet that is now no longer an issue with this list!

EA Sports FC 24 is now out, allowing you and gamers around the world to start their journey for the next year. Whether that's on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Clubs, knowing what celebration to do at the right time is key, and can often be incredibly entertaining.

Celebrations are continually added every year, with signature celebrations from the world's most iconic players usually taking the forefront. If you score a last-minute winner, being able to celebrate in the most iconic - often chaotic - way possible is crucial.

However, knowing how to do each celebration is often a struggle. With over 75 celebrations to choose from on FC 24, remembering every single celebration is tough, almost impossible. But with this full list of every single celebration, you no longer need to worry about forgetting your favourite celebration.

Basic Celebrations

Celebration PlayStation Xbox / PC Signature Celebration Press X Press A Random Celebration Press ◯ Press B Cancel Celebration Press L1 + R1 Press LB + RB

Every celebration has to start somewhere, with these three controls the key to honouring those last-minute winners. From Ronaldo's Siu to Heung-Min Son's striking camera pose, you can unleash the most iconic players with specific players.

Want to do Mbappe's striking 'arms folded' celebration, then you can do that with the Frenchman with just one press of a button. The use of a signature celebration makes it easy to perform your favourite moves, but it can become easily repetitive - making the random celebration entertaining sporadically.

Running Celebrations

Celebration PlayStation Xbox / PC Thumb Suck Hold ▢ Hold X Arms Out Tap ▢, Hold ▢ Tap X, Hold X Wrist Flick Tap △, Hold △ Tap Y, Hold Y Airplane Hold R3 Hold R3 Point to Sky Hold R ⇧ Hold R ⇧ Telephone Hold R ⇩ Hold R ⇩ Hands Out Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇦ Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇦ Come On! Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇨ Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇨ Blow Kisses Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇧ Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇧ Double Arm Swing Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇩ Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇩ Flying Bird Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇨ Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇨ Head on Head Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇦ Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇦ Heart Symbol Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇩ Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇩ Arms Pointing Up Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇧ Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇧ Windmill Spin R clockwise Spin R around

As the ball hits the back of the net, you begin to run off into the distance. Whether it's a five-yard tap-in or a 30-yard screamer, all of them are equally rewarding. From sucking your thumb to pointing your arms up to the sky, they are all iconic within the world of football.

Leading into a finishing celebration, you can create a smooth transition from one to another as you celebrate your goals. Simple but effective celebrations like the 'wrist flick' look incredibly satisfying after you've scored a stunning long-range strike - it looks almost as if you can't believe it!

Finishing Celebrations

Celebration PlayStation Xbox / PC Scissors Hold L1, Press ▢ Hold LB, Press X Challenge Hold L2, Double Tap ▢ Hold LT, Double Tap X Spinning Frog Hold L2, Spin R Hold LT, Spin R One Eye Hold R2, Press R3 Hold RT, Press R3 Swagger Hold R1, Double Tap ◯ Hold RB, Double Tap B Nailbiter Hold R2, Hold R ⇧ Hold RT, Hold R ⇧ Pigeon Hold R1, Press R3 Hold RB, Press R3 Guitare Dance Hold R1, Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold RB, Flick R ⇧⇧ Knee Slide Hold R1, Flick R ⇦⇦ Hold RB, Flick R ⇦⇦ Speed Walk Hold L2, Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold LT, Flick R ⇨⇨ Knee Slide Spin Hold L1, Spin R clockwise Hold LB, Spin R clockwise Signature Finishing Press X Press A Floor Spin Hold L1, Spin R counter-clockwise Hold LB, Spin R Timber Hold L2, Press ◯ Hold LT, Press B Cell Phone Hold L2, Press ▢ Hold LT, Press X Hypnosis Hold L2, Press △ Hold LT, Press Y Show Respect Hold L1, Double Tap ◯ Hold LB, Double Tap B Stir The Pot Hold L2, Double Tap △ Hold LT, Double Tap Y Point to the Sky Hold L1, Press ◯ Hold LB, Press B Spanish Dance Hold L2, Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold LT, Flick R ⇧⇧ World Beater Hold R1, Double Tap △ Hold RB, Double Tap Y The Salute Hold R1, Press △ Hold RB, Press Y Mannequin Hold L2, Hold R ⇧ Hold LT, Hold R ⇧ I Can’t Hear You Hold L2, Hold R ⇨ Hold LT, Hold R ⇨ Heart Hold L2, Hold R ⇩ Hold LT, Hold R ⇩ Brick Fall Hold L2, Hold R ⇦ Hold LT, Hold R ⇦ Pipe Hold L2, Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold LT, Flick R ⇧⇩ Scorpion Hold L2, Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold LT, Flick R ⇦⇨ Tea Hold L2, Flick R ⇨⇦ Hold LT, Flick R ⇨⇦ Neighbourhood Hold L2, Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold LT, Flick R ⇩⇩ Knee Slide Fail Hold L2, Flick R ⇦⇦ Hold LT, Flick R ⇦⇦ Mask Hold L1, Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold LB, Flick R ⇧⇧ Break Dance Hold R1, Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold RB, Flick R ⇨⇨ Riding the Wave Hold L1, Press △ Hold LB, Press Y Relax Hold R2, Hold R ⇦ Hold RT, Hold R ⇦ Eye of the Storm Hold R1, Spin R counter-clockwise Hold RB, Spin R counter-clockwise Uncontrolled Backflip Hold R2, Spin R clockwise Hold RT, Spin R clockwise Handstand Hold R2, Spin R counter-clockwise Hold RT, Spin R counter-clockwise Hop & Point Hold R2, Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold RT, Flick R ⇩⇩ Knee Slide Drag Hold L1, Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold LB, Flick R ⇩⇧ KO Hold L1, Double Tap ▢ Hold LB, Double Tap ▢ Right Here Right Now Hold R1, Press ◯ Hold RB, Press ◯ Surf and Flex Hold L2, Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold LT, Flick R ⇩⇧ Stand Tall Hold R1, Hold R ⇦ Hold RB, Hold R ⇦ Little Brother Hold L2, Double Tap ◯ Hold LT, Double Tap B Fingers Hold L2, Press R3 Hold LT, Press R3 Kiss The Ground Hold R2, Hold R ⇨ Hold RT, Hold R ⇨ Disbelief Hold R2, Hold R ⇩ Hold RT, Hold R ⇩ Backflips Hold R2, Double Tap ▢ Hold RT, Double Tap ▢ Peace Hold R1, Double Tap ▢ Hold RB, Double Tap ▢ Waddle Hold L2, Spin R clockwise Hold LT, Spin R clockwise Golf Swing Hold R1, Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold RB, Flick R ⇦⇨ Matador Hold R2, Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold RT, Flick R ⇩⇧ Goggles Hold R2, Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold RT, Flick R ⇧⇩ Dance Hold R2, Flick ⇨⇦ Hold RT, Flick ⇨⇦ Gamer Hold R1, Flick ⇨⇦ Hold RB, Flick ⇨⇦ The Worm Hold R1, Spin R clockwise Hold RB, Spin R clockwise Tea For Two Hold R1, Flick ⇩⇩ Hold RB, Flick ⇩⇩ Eyes and Arms (Griddy) Hold R2, Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold RT, Flick R ⇧⇧ Dance & Spin Hold R2, Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold RT, Flick R ⇨⇨ Picture Hold R2, Press ▢ Hold RT, Press X Cradle Swing Hold R2, Press △ Hold RT, Press Y Kiss The Ring Hold R2, Double Tap △ Hold RT, Double Tap Y Flying Dive Hold R1, Hold R ⇧ Hold RB, Hold R ⇧ Slide Salute Hold R1, Hold R ⇨ Hold RB, Hold R ⇨ Slide and Flex Hold R1, Hold R ⇩ Hold RB, Hold R ⇩ Big Person Hold L1, Hold R ⇨ Hold LB, Hold R ⇨ The Baby Hold L1, Hold R ⇦ Hold LB, Hold R ⇦ Walk Like Me Hold L1, Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold LB, Flick R ⇦⇨ Giddy Up Hold L1, Press R3 Hold LB, Press R3 Calm Down Hold L1, Double Tap △ Hold LB, Double Tap Y Phone It In Hold L1, Hold R ⇧ Hold LB, Hold R ⇧ Motorbike Hold L1, Hold R ⇩ Hold LB, Hold R ⇩ Hang Loose Hold L1, Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold LB, Flick R ⇧⇩ Arm Swing Hold L1, Flick R ⇨⇦ Hold LB, Flick R ⇨⇦ Point Hold L1, Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold LB, Flick R ⇨⇨

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to the final celebrations you can do, with 76 options on this list. It doesn't even include the option to celebrate with your manager or kick down the corner flag!

With everything from Harry Kane's 'kiss the ring' to the iconic but chaotic 'griddy', you can be as creative as you want with these celebrations. Just like former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, the golf swing even lets you showcase your love for another sport. Everyone remembers 'Wales, Golf, Madrid' in that order, right?

Of course, you can keep it simple with a knee slide or fall to the floor, but they are far less exuberant in a competitive Ultimate Team match. At the end of the day, the options are endless, as the pool of celebrations only increases every year.

