Highlights

  • Celebrations have been a key part of EA's franchise ever since the first game. They can be incredibly entertaining, but also frustrating if you're on the receiving end.
  • From Ronaldo's signature celebration to Heung-Min Son's camera pose, the possibilities are endless on EA Sports FC 24.
  • However, it can often be a struggle to remember how to do each celebration. yet that is now no longer an issue with this list!

EA Sports FC 24 is now out, allowing you and gamers around the world to start their journey for the next year. Whether that's on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Clubs, knowing what celebration to do at the right time is key, and can often be incredibly entertaining.

Celebrations are continually added every year, with signature celebrations from the world's most iconic players usually taking the forefront. If you score a last-minute winner, being able to celebrate in the most iconic - often chaotic - way possible is crucial.

However, knowing how to do each celebration is often a struggle. With over 75 celebrations to choose from on FC 24, remembering every single celebration is tough, almost impossible. But with this full list of every single celebration, you no longer need to worry about forgetting your favourite celebration.

Read more: EA FC 24: How to get a 100k pack in just 10 minutes of playing

Basic Celebrations

Ronaldo on EAFC

Celebration

PlayStation

Xbox / PC

Signature Celebration

Press X

Press A

Random Celebration

Press ◯

Press B

Cancel Celebration

Press L1 + R1

Press LB + RB

Every celebration has to start somewhere, with these three controls the key to honouring those last-minute winners. From Ronaldo's Siu to Heung-Min Son's striking camera pose, you can unleash the most iconic players with specific players.

Want to do Mbappe's striking 'arms folded' celebration, then you can do that with the Frenchman with just one press of a button. The use of a signature celebration makes it easy to perform your favourite moves, but it can become easily repetitive - making the random celebration entertaining sporadically.

Mane on EAFC

Read more: 6 easy tips to attack better in EA Sports FC 24

Running Celebrations

Talisca celebrates on EAFC

Celebration

PlayStation

Xbox / PC

Thumb Suck

Hold ▢

Hold X

Arms Out

Tap ▢, Hold ▢

Tap X, Hold X

Wrist Flick

Tap △, Hold △

Tap Y, Hold Y

Airplane

Hold R3

Hold R3

Point to Sky

Hold R ⇧

Hold R ⇧

Telephone

Hold R ⇩

Hold R ⇩

Hands Out

Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇦

Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇦

Come On!

Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇨

Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇨

Blow Kisses

Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇧

Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇧

Double Arm Swing

Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇩

Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇩

Flying Bird

Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇨

Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇨

Head on Head

Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇦

Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇦

Heart Symbol

Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇩

Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇩

Arms Pointing Up

Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇧

Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇧

Windmill

Spin R clockwise

Spin R around

As the ball hits the back of the net, you begin to run off into the distance. Whether it's a five-yard tap-in or a 30-yard screamer, all of them are equally rewarding. From sucking your thumb to pointing your arms up to the sky, they are all iconic within the world of football.

Leading into a finishing celebration, you can create a smooth transition from one to another as you celebrate your goals. Simple but effective celebrations like the 'wrist flick' look incredibly satisfying after you've scored a stunning long-range strike - it looks almost as if you can't believe it!

Ronaldo celebrates

Read more: Ranking each Premier League club's highest-rated player in EA Sports FC 24

Finishing Celebrations

Richarlison's pigeon dance on EAFC

Celebration

PlayStation

Xbox / PC

Scissors

Hold L1, Press ▢

Hold LB, Press X

Challenge

Hold L2, Double Tap ▢

Hold LT, Double Tap X

Spinning Frog

Hold L2, Spin R

Hold LT, Spin R

One Eye

Hold R2, Press R3

Hold RT, Press R3

Swagger

Hold R1, Double Tap ◯

Hold RB, Double Tap B

Nailbiter

Hold R2, Hold R ⇧

Hold RT, Hold R ⇧

Pigeon

Hold R1, Press R3

Hold RB, Press R3

Guitare Dance

Hold R1, Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold RB, Flick R ⇧⇧

Knee Slide

Hold R1, Flick R ⇦⇦

Hold RB, Flick R ⇦⇦

Speed Walk

Hold L2, Flick R ⇨⇨

Hold LT, Flick R ⇨⇨

Knee Slide Spin

Hold L1, Spin R clockwise

Hold LB, Spin R clockwise

Signature Finishing

Press X

Press A

Floor Spin

Hold L1, Spin R counter-clockwise

Hold LB, Spin R

Timber

Hold L2, Press ◯

Hold LT, Press B

Cell Phone

Hold L2, Press ▢

Hold LT, Press X

Hypnosis

Hold L2, Press △

Hold LT, Press Y

Show Respect

Hold L1, Double Tap ◯

Hold LB, Double Tap B

Stir The Pot

Hold L2, Double Tap △

Hold LT, Double Tap Y

Point to the Sky

Hold L1, Press ◯

Hold LB, Press B

Spanish Dance

Hold L2, Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold LT, Flick R ⇧⇧

World Beater

Hold R1, Double Tap △

Hold RB, Double Tap Y

The Salute

Hold R1, Press △

Hold RB, Press Y

Mannequin

Hold L2, Hold R ⇧

Hold LT, Hold R ⇧

I Can’t Hear You

Hold L2, Hold R ⇨

Hold LT, Hold R ⇨

Heart

Hold L2, Hold R ⇩

Hold LT, Hold R ⇩

Brick Fall

Hold L2, Hold R ⇦

Hold LT, Hold R ⇦

Pipe

Hold L2, Flick R ⇧⇩

Hold LT, Flick R ⇧⇩

Scorpion

Hold L2, Flick R ⇦⇨

Hold LT, Flick R ⇦⇨

Tea

Hold L2, Flick R ⇨⇦

Hold LT, Flick R ⇨⇦

Neighbourhood

Hold L2, Flick R ⇩⇩

Hold LT, Flick R ⇩⇩

Knee Slide Fail

Hold L2, Flick R ⇦⇦

Hold LT, Flick R ⇦⇦

Mask

Hold L1, Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold LB, Flick R ⇧⇧

Break Dance

Hold R1, Flick R ⇨⇨

Hold RB, Flick R ⇨⇨

Riding the Wave

Hold L1, Press △

Hold LB, Press Y

Relax

Hold R2, Hold R ⇦

Hold RT, Hold R ⇦

Eye of the Storm

Hold R1, Spin R counter-clockwise

Hold RB, Spin R counter-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip

Hold R2, Spin R clockwise

Hold RT, Spin R clockwise

Handstand

Hold R2, Spin R counter-clockwise

Hold RT, Spin R counter-clockwise

Hop & Point

Hold R2, Flick R ⇩⇩

Hold RT, Flick R ⇩⇩

Knee Slide Drag

Hold L1, Flick R ⇩⇧

Hold LB, Flick R ⇩⇧

KO

Hold L1, Double Tap ▢

Hold LB, Double Tap ▢

Right Here Right Now

Hold R1, Press ◯

Hold RB, Press ◯

Surf and Flex

Hold L2, Flick R ⇩⇧

Hold LT, Flick R ⇩⇧

Stand Tall

Hold R1, Hold R ⇦

Hold RB, Hold R ⇦

Little Brother

Hold L2, Double Tap ◯

Hold LT, Double Tap B

Fingers

Hold L2, Press R3

Hold LT, Press R3

Kiss The Ground

Hold R2, Hold R ⇨

Hold RT, Hold R ⇨

Disbelief

Hold R2, Hold R ⇩

Hold RT, Hold R ⇩

Backflips

Hold R2, Double Tap ▢

Hold RT, Double Tap ▢

Peace

Hold R1, Double Tap ▢

Hold RB, Double Tap ▢

Waddle

Hold L2, Spin R clockwise

Hold LT, Spin R clockwise

Golf Swing

Hold R1, Flick R ⇦⇨

Hold RB, Flick R ⇦⇨

Matador

Hold R2, Flick R ⇩⇧

Hold RT, Flick R ⇩⇧

Goggles

Hold R2, Flick R ⇧⇩

Hold RT, Flick R ⇧⇩

Dance

Hold R2, Flick ⇨⇦

Hold RT, Flick ⇨⇦

Gamer

Hold R1, Flick ⇨⇦

Hold RB, Flick ⇨⇦

The Worm

Hold R1, Spin R clockwise

Hold RB, Spin R clockwise

Tea For Two

Hold R1, Flick ⇩⇩

Hold RB, Flick ⇩⇩

Eyes and Arms (Griddy)

Hold R2, Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold RT, Flick R ⇧⇧

Dance & Spin

Hold R2, Flick R ⇨⇨

Hold RT, Flick R ⇨⇨

Picture

Hold R2, Press ▢

Hold RT, Press X

Cradle Swing

Hold R2, Press △

Hold RT, Press Y

Kiss The Ring

Hold R2, Double Tap △

Hold RT, Double Tap Y

Flying Dive

Hold R1, Hold R ⇧

Hold RB, Hold R ⇧

Slide Salute

Hold R1, Hold R ⇨

Hold RB, Hold R ⇨

Slide and Flex

Hold R1, Hold R ⇩

Hold RB, Hold R ⇩

Big Person

Hold L1, Hold R ⇨

Hold LB, Hold R ⇨

The Baby

Hold L1, Hold R ⇦

Hold LB, Hold R ⇦

Walk Like Me

Hold L1, Flick R ⇦⇨

Hold LB, Flick R ⇦⇨

Giddy Up

Hold L1, Press R3

Hold LB, Press R3

Calm Down

Hold L1, Double Tap △

Hold LB, Double Tap Y

Phone It In

Hold L1, Hold R ⇧

Hold LB, Hold R ⇧

Motorbike

Hold L1, Hold R ⇩

Hold LB, Hold R ⇩

Hang Loose

Hold L1, Flick R ⇧⇩

Hold LB, Flick R ⇧⇩

Arm Swing

Hold L1, Flick R ⇨⇦

Hold LB, Flick R ⇨⇦

Point

Hold L1, Flick R ⇨⇨

Hold LB, Flick R ⇨⇨

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to the final celebrations you can do, with 76 options on this list. It doesn't even include the option to celebrate with your manager or kick down the corner flag!

With everything from Harry Kane's 'kiss the ring' to the iconic but chaotic 'griddy', you can be as creative as you want with these celebrations. Just like former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, the golf swing even lets you showcase your love for another sport. Everyone remembers 'Wales, Golf, Madrid' in that order, right?

Son's camera pose on EAFC

Of course, you can keep it simple with a knee slide or fall to the floor, but they are far less exuberant in a competitive Ultimate Team match. At the end of the day, the options are endless, as the pool of celebrations only increases every year.

Read more: All of the cheapest high-rated players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team