Highlights
- Celebrations have been a key part of EA's franchise ever since the first game. They can be incredibly entertaining, but also frustrating if you're on the receiving end.
- From Ronaldo's signature celebration to Heung-Min Son's camera pose, the possibilities are endless on EA Sports FC 24.
- However, it can often be a struggle to remember how to do each celebration. yet that is now no longer an issue with this list!
EA Sports FC 24 is now out, allowing you and gamers around the world to start their journey for the next year. Whether that's on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Clubs, knowing what celebration to do at the right time is key, and can often be incredibly entertaining.
Celebrations are continually added every year, with signature celebrations from the world's most iconic players usually taking the forefront. If you score a last-minute winner, being able to celebrate in the most iconic - often chaotic - way possible is crucial.
However, knowing how to do each celebration is often a struggle. With over 75 celebrations to choose from on FC 24, remembering every single celebration is tough, almost impossible. But with this full list of every single celebration, you no longer need to worry about forgetting your favourite celebration.
Basic Celebrations
Celebration
PlayStation
|
Xbox / PC
Signature Celebration
Press X
|
Press A
Random Celebration
Press ◯
|
Press B
Cancel Celebration
Press L1 + R1
|
Press LB + RB
Every celebration has to start somewhere, with these three controls the key to honouring those last-minute winners. From Ronaldo's Siu to Heung-Min Son's striking camera pose, you can unleash the most iconic players with specific players.
Want to do Mbappe's striking 'arms folded' celebration, then you can do that with the Frenchman with just one press of a button. The use of a signature celebration makes it easy to perform your favourite moves, but it can become easily repetitive - making the random celebration entertaining sporadically.
Running Celebrations
Celebration
PlayStation
|
Xbox / PC
Thumb Suck
Hold ▢
|
Hold X
Arms Out
Tap ▢, Hold ▢
|
Tap X, Hold X
Wrist Flick
Tap △, Hold △
|
Tap Y, Hold Y
Airplane
Hold R3
|
Hold R3
Point to Sky
Hold R ⇧
|
Hold R ⇧
Telephone
Hold R ⇩
|
Hold R ⇩
Hands Out
Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇦
|
Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇦
Come On!
Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇨
|
Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇨
Blow Kisses
Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇧
|
Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇧
Double Arm Swing
Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇩
|
Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇩
Flying Bird
Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇨
|
Flick R ⇨, Hold R ⇨
Head on Head
Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇦
|
Flick R ⇦, Hold R ⇦
Heart Symbol
Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇩
|
Flick R ⇩, Hold R ⇩
Arms Pointing Up
Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇧
|
Flick R ⇧, Hold R ⇧
Windmill
Spin R clockwise
|
Spin R around
As the ball hits the back of the net, you begin to run off into the distance. Whether it's a five-yard tap-in or a 30-yard screamer, all of them are equally rewarding. From sucking your thumb to pointing your arms up to the sky, they are all iconic within the world of football.
Leading into a finishing celebration, you can create a smooth transition from one to another as you celebrate your goals. Simple but effective celebrations like the 'wrist flick' look incredibly satisfying after you've scored a stunning long-range strike - it looks almost as if you can't believe it!
Finishing Celebrations
Celebration
PlayStation
|
Xbox / PC
Scissors
Hold L1, Press ▢
|
Hold LB, Press X
Challenge
Hold L2, Double Tap ▢
|
Hold LT, Double Tap X
Spinning Frog
Hold L2, Spin R
|
Hold LT, Spin R
One Eye
Hold R2, Press R3
|
Hold RT, Press R3
Swagger
Hold R1, Double Tap ◯
|
Hold RB, Double Tap B
Nailbiter
Hold R2, Hold R ⇧
|
Hold RT, Hold R ⇧
Pigeon
Hold R1, Press R3
|
Hold RB, Press R3
Guitare Dance
Hold R1, Flick R ⇧⇧
|
Hold RB, Flick R ⇧⇧
Knee Slide
Hold R1, Flick R ⇦⇦
|
Hold RB, Flick R ⇦⇦
Speed Walk
Hold L2, Flick R ⇨⇨
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇨⇨
Knee Slide Spin
Hold L1, Spin R clockwise
|
Hold LB, Spin R clockwise
Signature Finishing
Press X
|
Press A
Floor Spin
Hold L1, Spin R counter-clockwise
|
Hold LB, Spin R
Timber
Hold L2, Press ◯
|
Hold LT, Press B
Cell Phone
Hold L2, Press ▢
|
Hold LT, Press X
Hypnosis
Hold L2, Press △
|
Hold LT, Press Y
Show Respect
Hold L1, Double Tap ◯
|
Hold LB, Double Tap B
Stir The Pot
Hold L2, Double Tap △
|
Hold LT, Double Tap Y
Point to the Sky
Hold L1, Press ◯
|
Hold LB, Press B
Spanish Dance
Hold L2, Flick R ⇧⇧
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇧⇧
World Beater
Hold R1, Double Tap △
|
Hold RB, Double Tap Y
The Salute
Hold R1, Press △
|
Hold RB, Press Y
Mannequin
Hold L2, Hold R ⇧
|
Hold LT, Hold R ⇧
I Can’t Hear You
Hold L2, Hold R ⇨
|
Hold LT, Hold R ⇨
Heart
Hold L2, Hold R ⇩
|
Hold LT, Hold R ⇩
Brick Fall
Hold L2, Hold R ⇦
|
Hold LT, Hold R ⇦
Pipe
Hold L2, Flick R ⇧⇩
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇧⇩
Scorpion
Hold L2, Flick R ⇦⇨
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇦⇨
Tea
Hold L2, Flick R ⇨⇦
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇨⇦
Neighbourhood
Hold L2, Flick R ⇩⇩
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇩⇩
Knee Slide Fail
Hold L2, Flick R ⇦⇦
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇦⇦
Mask
Hold L1, Flick R ⇧⇧
|
Hold LB, Flick R ⇧⇧
Break Dance
Hold R1, Flick R ⇨⇨
|
Hold RB, Flick R ⇨⇨
Riding the Wave
Hold L1, Press △
|
Hold LB, Press Y
Relax
Hold R2, Hold R ⇦
|
Hold RT, Hold R ⇦
Eye of the Storm
Hold R1, Spin R counter-clockwise
|
Hold RB, Spin R counter-clockwise
Uncontrolled Backflip
Hold R2, Spin R clockwise
|
Hold RT, Spin R clockwise
Handstand
Hold R2, Spin R counter-clockwise
|
Hold RT, Spin R counter-clockwise
Hop & Point
Hold R2, Flick R ⇩⇩
|
Hold RT, Flick R ⇩⇩
Knee Slide Drag
Hold L1, Flick R ⇩⇧
|
Hold LB, Flick R ⇩⇧
KO
Hold L1, Double Tap ▢
|
Hold LB, Double Tap ▢
Right Here Right Now
Hold R1, Press ◯
|
Hold RB, Press ◯
Surf and Flex
Hold L2, Flick R ⇩⇧
|
Hold LT, Flick R ⇩⇧
Stand Tall
Hold R1, Hold R ⇦
|
Hold RB, Hold R ⇦
Little Brother
Hold L2, Double Tap ◯
|
Hold LT, Double Tap B
Fingers
Hold L2, Press R3
|
Hold LT, Press R3
Kiss The Ground
Hold R2, Hold R ⇨
|
Hold RT, Hold R ⇨
Disbelief
Hold R2, Hold R ⇩
|
Hold RT, Hold R ⇩
Backflips
Hold R2, Double Tap ▢
|
Hold RT, Double Tap ▢
Peace
Hold R1, Double Tap ▢
|
Hold RB, Double Tap ▢
Waddle
Hold L2, Spin R clockwise
|
Hold LT, Spin R clockwise
Golf Swing
Hold R1, Flick R ⇦⇨
|
Hold RB, Flick R ⇦⇨
Matador
Hold R2, Flick R ⇩⇧
|
Hold RT, Flick R ⇩⇧
Goggles
Hold R2, Flick R ⇧⇩
|
Hold RT, Flick R ⇧⇩
Dance
Hold R2, Flick ⇨⇦
|
Hold RT, Flick ⇨⇦
Gamer
Hold R1, Flick ⇨⇦
|
Hold RB, Flick ⇨⇦
The Worm
Hold R1, Spin R clockwise
|
Hold RB, Spin R clockwise
Tea For Two
Hold R1, Flick ⇩⇩
|
Hold RB, Flick ⇩⇩
Eyes and Arms (Griddy)
Hold R2, Flick R ⇧⇧
|
Hold RT, Flick R ⇧⇧
Dance & Spin
Hold R2, Flick R ⇨⇨
|
Hold RT, Flick R ⇨⇨
Picture
Hold R2, Press ▢
|
Hold RT, Press X
Cradle Swing
Hold R2, Press △
|
Hold RT, Press Y
Kiss The Ring
Hold R2, Double Tap △
|
Hold RT, Double Tap Y
Flying Dive
Hold R1, Hold R ⇧
|
Hold RB, Hold R ⇧
Slide Salute
Hold R1, Hold R ⇨
|
Hold RB, Hold R ⇨
Slide and Flex
Hold R1, Hold R ⇩
|
Hold RB, Hold R ⇩
Big Person
Hold L1, Hold R ⇨
|
Hold LB, Hold R ⇨
The Baby
Hold L1, Hold R ⇦
|
Hold LB, Hold R ⇦
Walk Like Me
Hold L1, Flick R ⇦⇨
|
Hold LB, Flick R ⇦⇨
Giddy Up
Hold L1, Press R3
|
Hold LB, Press R3
Calm Down
Hold L1, Double Tap △
|
Hold LB, Double Tap Y
Phone It In
Hold L1, Hold R ⇧
|
Hold LB, Hold R ⇧
Motorbike
Hold L1, Hold R ⇩
|
Hold LB, Hold R ⇩
Hang Loose
Hold L1, Flick R ⇧⇩
|
Hold LB, Flick R ⇧⇩
Arm Swing
Hold L1, Flick R ⇨⇦
|
Hold LB, Flick R ⇨⇦
Point
Hold L1, Flick R ⇨⇨
|
Hold LB, Flick R ⇨⇨
You are spoiled for choice when it comes to the final celebrations you can do, with 76 options on this list. It doesn't even include the option to celebrate with your manager or kick down the corner flag!
With everything from Harry Kane's 'kiss the ring' to the iconic but chaotic 'griddy', you can be as creative as you want with these celebrations. Just like former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, the golf swing even lets you showcase your love for another sport. Everyone remembers 'Wales, Golf, Madrid' in that order, right?
Of course, you can keep it simple with a knee slide or fall to the floor, but they are far less exuberant in a competitive Ultimate Team match. At the end of the day, the options are endless, as the pool of celebrations only increases every year.