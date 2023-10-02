Highlights SBCs are a huge part of EA Sports FC 24, with Kevin De Bruyne and James Maddison already receiving impressive cards via the area.

But completing them can be a challenge, especially if you have no high-rated players in your club.

These cheapest 84, 85, 86, 87, and 88-rated players will make your life finding players on the transfer market ten times easier!

Squad Building Challenges - commonly known as SBCs - are a huge part of EA Sports FC 24, with the possibility of high-rated and valuable players highly likely. Whether you are rewarded with packs or a specific player, they have played a huge part in EA's enormous gaming franchise ever since their arrival in FIFA 17. However, finding players to complete them can be challenging, but with this list of the cheapest 84, 85, 86, 87, and 88-rated players, your life finding players on the transfer market will never be easier.

Luckily for yourself and fans around the world, there are a plethora of cheap high-rated cards, mainly because they don't suit the style of the game. These cards often have low pace and a rarely used competitively, but as soon as an SBC opens, they'll be the first to get used.

The market in Ultimate Team is constantly changing, especially as EA continue to release more limited packs. That only means the prices of these high-rated players will fluctuate, often depending on what SBCs are available at each given time.

Last year, SBCs became increasingly common as EA attempted to keep up with the demand for content from fans around the world. In doing so, it caused prices to crash early on in the game, whilst fans were left without high-rated players in their clubs as they aimed to complete every SBC.

All of the following valuations have been taken from Futbin at the time of writing, and these are likely to fluctuate heavily daily and weekly.

Cheapest 84-rated Players

Player Position Club Price Jess Fishlock CM Lyon 1.3k Rúben Neves CM Al Hilal 1.3k Amanda Ilestadt CB Arsenal 1.4k Koke CM Atlético Madrid 1.4k Paulina Dudek CB PSG 1.4k Matthias Ginter CB Freiburg 1.4k Yuki Nagasato CAM Chicago Red Stars 1.4k Desiree Scott CDM Kansas City Currents 1.4k Fabinho CDM Al Ittihad 1.4k Stanislav Lobotka CM Napoli 1.4k

Several SBCs are often requiring 84-rated squads. Whilst you may have several untradeable options in your club, you may need to delve into the transfer market to be able to complete the challenge; these ten players will all help you complete them.

With chemistry often needed to complete SBCs, the Saudi Pro League could be the place to look for cheap squads. Rúben Neves and Fabinho - both of which recently moved to the Middle East - are two of the cheapest options in the 84-rated market. With respective links to Portugal and Brazil, they will also help you build the rest of your squad.

The National Women's Soccer League is also a place to look, with Desiree Scott and Yuki Nagasato both available as two of the cheapest options. With most of the players situated in North America unlikely to break into Ultimate Teams, they are likely to be cheap throughout the year.

Cheapest 85-rated Players

Player Position Club Price Keira Walsh CDM Barcelona 4.1k Manuela Zinsberger GK Arsenal 4.1k Megan Rapinoe LM Lyon 4.2k Becky Sauerbrunn CB Portland Thorns 4.2k Hakan Çalhanoglu CM Inter Milan 4.2k Millie Bright CB Chelsea 4.2k Aymeric Laporte CB Al Nassr 4.2k Kieran Trippier RB Newcastle 4.3k Keylor Navas GK PSG 4.3k Merle Frohms GK Wolfsburg 4.3k

It's a similar story in the 85-rated market, with a plethora of options available at your disposal. Women's Super League duo Manuela Zinsberger and Millie Bright will come in cheap throughout the year, with female defenders unlikely to be used due to their height in Ultimate Team. Although not on the list, the dynamic and dangerous duo of Khadija Shaw and Rachel Daly will be cheap options throughout the year. The arrival of female players has opened up an entirely new market for squad building.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier will be a cheap option in the Premier League. However, with the world's most competitive league often needed for SBCs, prices can fluctuate far more often. Nevertheless, links to Thomas Partey and Jack Grealish - both of which are cheap but not included on the list - provide several options in SBCs. Just make sure to check the prices often, otherwise, you may be caught up by a sharp rise in Premier League prices!

Cheapest 86-rated Players

Player Position Club Price Mary Earps GK Manchester United 7.5k Vivianne Miedema ST Arsenal 7.5k Lea Schüller ST Bayern Munich 7.5k Parejo CM Villarreal 7.5k Wojciech Szczesny GK Juventus 7.5k Toni Kroos CM Real Madrid 7.5k Lindsey Horan CM Lyon 7.6k Riyad Mahrez RW Al Ahli 7.6k Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 7.6k Cristiana Girelli ST Juventus 7.7k

The La Liga midfield duo of Parejo and Toni Kroos will be one of the best options for SBCs this year. Providing one link to one another, they significantly help with chemistry, whilst also acting as a cheap 86-rated player. Combined with links to their respective countries of Spain and Germany, then the SBC looks far easier to complete with this ageing duo in the team.

Similarly to the 84 and 85-rated market, it will consistently fluctuate and change, yet the WSL will once again be another league to look at. World-class players Mary Earps and Vivianne Miedema are available - providing one link to one another. Earps specifically has made a name for herself on the international front, playing a key part in the Lionesses' Euros win and World Cup final. Due to that, she will also provide a link to all English players, which may make your life in SBCs easier.

Cheapest 87-rated Players

Player Position Club Price Gregor Kobel GK Dortmund 9.8k Ewa Pajor ST Wolfsburg 9.9k Lautaro Martínez ST Inter Milan 10k Lena Oberdorf CDM Wolfsburg 10k Lucy Bronze RB Barcelona 10k Lina Magull CAM Bayern Munich 10k Sandra Pãnos GK Barcelona 10.2k Rose Lavelle CAM Lyon 10.2k Luka Modrić CM Real Madrid 10.5k Beth Mead RW Arsenal 10.5k

Although most SBCs are yet to require 87-rated squads, these players will still prove helpful in the long run. Barcelona duo Lucy Bronze and Sandra Pãnos will prove helpful, with the Champions League winners providing a crucial link to one another. Whilst similarly to the 84, 85, and 86-rated cards, there is a plethora of options available across the pitch, with several still unable to feature on this list.

Veteran former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modrić remains a valuable asset in SBCs. With the Croatian lacking in pace and strength, he is rarely used in main Ultimate Teams - unless he is given a dramatic upgrade. The Real Madrid midfielder's partnership with Toni Kross - rated at 86 - is a link to keep an eye on for SBCs. However, it is likely the veteran duo will increase in price as soon as an in-demand SBCs release. With the full release on EA Sports FC 24 now here, high value SBCs will be more common each week.

Cheapest 88-rated Players

Player Position Club Price Wendie Renard CB Lyon 15k Bernardo Silva CM Man City 15k Alexandra Popp ST Wolfsburg 15k Irene Paredes CB Barcelona 15.2k Christiane Endler GK Lyon 16k Joshua Kimmich CDM Bayern Munich 16k Jan Oblak GK Atlético Madrid 16k Marie Katoto ST PSG 17k Guro Reiten LW Chelsea 20k Ederson GK Man City 23k

It's only until the market for 88-rated players opens up, where prices remain far more inconsistent at the bottom of the pool. There are just four players priced at 15k, with the options after that slowly increasing in price. Wendie Renard, Bernardo Silva, Alexandra Popp, and Irene Paredes are currently the best options. For Paredes' case, there are a plethora of cheap high-rated players at Barcelona. The Catalan club became European Champions once again last summer, but most of their players are not expensive in Ultimate Team, with several not fitting in with the style of the game.

Players like Ona Battle, Lucy Bronze, and even-higher rated Mapi León are all viable options for SBCs, so you may look to visit the Mediterranean coast as soon as crucial SBCs are released!

Elsewhere, the usual options for SBCs remain; Ederson, Jan Oblak Joshua Kimmich are almost always some of the cheapest high-rated players in EA's franchise. Coupled with new names such as Guro Reiten and Christiane Endler, then you are spoiled for choice in the 88-rated market.

