Despite spending over £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, Chelsea's performance has declined, and this is reflected in their downgraded player ratings.

The highest-rated player for Chelsea in the game is only rated 86, while there are only 16 gold players in total.

Chelsea's player ratings for the new EA FC 24 video game have been leaked online and it's safe to say Blues fans aren't happy.

After FIFA cut ties with EA after more than 30 years of working together, EA FC 24 will be the first title under the new branding. While most features will stay pretty much the same, including career mode and pro-clubs, some of FIFA's most popular game modes have been re-vamped, with Ultimate Team now featuring women for the first time.

Like every year, player ratings have also changed to reflect individuals' improvement or decline in real life. And, though EA is yet to reveal ratings officially, leaks have now emerged online from renowned Ultimate Team news account FANSDEFUT on Twitter. Chelsea are the latest team to have their player ratings leaked and their lack of good cards this year is pretty unbelievable given they've been one of the best teams in the game for so many years.

For any of you who aren't familiar with how Ultimate Team ratings work – existing players are either rated as a bronze, silver or gold card. Silver players are rated 65 and above, while gold cards can be as low as 75. Generally, Chelsea have always had at least a full squad full of gold players over the years, but that's not the case this time around. In fact, the Blues only have seven players rated above 80 and just one above 85. For reference, Newcastle have 11 players rated above 80, as per the latest leaks, which further highlights the club's fall from grace since Todd Boehly's takeover.

Chelsea's horrendous run of form

Since buying the club, Boehly has not been shy when it comes to spending money. In fact, he's spent more than £1 billion in three transfer windows so far – more than any other team in world football.

Yet, Chelsea have somehow managed to get worse during this time period – finishing 12th last season and nowhere near European qualification. This season, things haven't started much better, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino tasting defeat against both Nottingham Forest and West Ham in his opening four Premier League fixtures. Overall, across their last 38 Premier League games, the Blues have won just 41 points, which would have got them relegated in 2002/03.

It shouldn't come as much of a shock then, that EA have downgraded a number of Chelsea's players who were at the club last season. As for incomings, the Blues reportedly adopted a transfer policy of not bringing in players over the age of 25 – meaning many of their new arrivals are still unproven youngsters and thus have pretty low ratings on EA's latest football game.

Who is Chelsea's highest-rated player?

Chelsea's highest-rated player in this year's game is new signing Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer. The Frenchman is 25 years old, but unlike many of the club's other signings, has already proven himself to be one of the best players in Europe.

Last season, Nkunku scored 23 goals for the German side and bagged a whopping 35 the year prior to that. As such, EA has awarded him a rating of 86 – the same as his FIFA 23 rating.

Behind Nkunku is England full-back Reece James, who is rated 84. James was named the new Chelsea captain by Pochettino at the start of the season but is currently out injured. Indeed, the defender has been plagued with injuries for a long time now, which explains why his rating is not higher.

Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is also rated 84, though EA have given the Brazilian just 50 pace. The 38-year-old has been outstanding for the Blues since arriving in 2020 but there are finally signs that one of the greatest defenders of this generation is past his peak.

Some might be surprised that the highly-rated Enzo Fernandez is only rated 83. The Argentine signed for big money back in January after a stunning World Cup campaign with Argentina and has arguably been Chelsea's most consistent player since his arrival. However, the Argentine was only rated 78 on FIFA 23, meaning his rating was never likely to dip into the mid-high 80s.

Who is Chelsea's lowest-rated player?

It's unclear exactly who Chelsea's lowest-rated player is yet, as the full game hasn't been released. However, at the moment, teenager Carney Chukwuemeka is the lowest, with a rating of 65. The midfielder was signed from Aston Villa last summer and scored against West Ham earlier this season before coming off with injury.

Meanwhile, new signing Cole Palmer is only rated 66, despite impressing for Manchester City prior to his transfer. Bizarrely, Palmer was actually rated 67 on FIFA 23, so we're not too sure how EA has come to the decision to downgrade him. Other silver players in Chelsea's ranks include fellow new faces Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu – both rated 73. Like Palmer and Chukwuemeka, the two are considered hot prospects but have not done enough yet to justify a high rating.

Check out all the Chelsea ratings that have been leaked so far below:

What other ratings have been leaked on EA FC 24?

Chelsea are not the only team to have their player ratings leaked. Liverpool's player ratings have also emerged and, surprisingly, Virgil van Dijk remains the club's highest-rated player, alongside Mohamed Salah, with an overall of 89. There's no denying Van Dik is one of the best centre-backs of all time, but rating him 89 when the likes of Levi Colwill are only 74, seems pretty strange.

As for the highest-rated players in this year's game – four players are all rated 91. These include PSG star Kylian Mbappe as well as Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. The final player is none other than back-to-back Women's Ballon d'Or winner, Alexia Putellas, who plays her club football for Barcelona. Lionel Messi, who has long been the game's highest-rated player, is only a 90 this year, despite being the favourite to claim a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.