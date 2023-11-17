Highlights The 4-2-2-2 formation in EA Sports FC 24 is ideal for players who want to dominate possession and attack their opponents quickly.

This formation is not commonly seen in real-life soccer, but it has been popular in EA Sports' titles and fits well with the game's meta.

The 4-2-2-2 formation allows for four attackers while still maintaining control in the midfield and providing defensive support when needed. Fullbacks can provide width in attacking situations.

EA Sports FC 24 features tactical options that suit all sorts of play styles. The 4-2-2-2 is perfect for players who like to dominate possession and attack their opponent as quickly as possible.

The 4-2-2-2 is a formation that is not typically seen in the real-life game - few teams start without natural wide men. However, it has played a starring role in EA Sports' titles throughout the timeline of Ultimate Team. The 4-2-2-2 seems to fit the meta and be one of the fan favourites every single year.

The formation allows players to have four attackers at times, while still dominating the midfield, with the two central attacking midfielders offering defensive support when needed.

The 4-2-2-2 shape features a stable backline, two defensive midfielders, two attacking midfielders and two centre forwards. It is an extremely narrow setup, but the fullbacks can provide width when the team manages to pen the opposition back.

It is ideal for dominating possession in the central areas, and generally allows players to have a large amount of control in FC 24 fixtures. If it suits your style of play, it could well help you to improve your ranking in the Champions Rivals, and perhaps climb the Division Rivals ladder during the week too.

Our tactics could also be deployed in offline modes like Career Mode, if battling for the virtual UEFA Champions League is perhaps more of your thing.

We created a 4-2-2-2 tactic last year in FIFA 23, and this year we have again constructed the best tactics for the 4-2-2-2 formation in FC 24. Keep in mind however, that alongside an effective set of tactics, you need a squad of meta players that suit the possession-based style that the 4-2-2-2 promotes.

Tactics

The most important part of this custom tactic is the team's overall setup. This will determine how the team positions itself in attack and defence and what sort of runs the players make in different situations.

Defence

Defensive style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 35

35 Players In Box: 4

4 Corners and Free Kicks: 1

Beginning with the defensive setup for this 4-2-2-2 tactic, we opted for a balanced style. This means that our team will maintain a neutral shape out of possession and will press the ball to the middle of the pitch - where we have numerical superiority over most opposition formations.

The width is set at 35 in order for the team to remain compact in defence. We will allow the fullbacks and wide attacking midfielders to defend the wide areas, while ensuring our defensive midfielders and central defenders maintain our solidity in the middle of the pitch.

The defensive depth is set at 65 for this FC 24 tactic. This will allow us to deploy a fairly high line. 71 depth would of course have unlocked the the broken mechanic of relentless pressing without our players tiring. However, this constant pressure and higher defensive line could have left us exposed in the wide areas.

Onto the attacking section of the custom tactics, we opted for a typical balanced style of build-up play. Our players will maintain their central positions and stay in close proximity to one another to promote a quick-passing style of progressing the play.

In terms of chance creation we opted for the overpowered direct passing setting. This works wonders with this formation as our attacking quarter will all simultaneously make dangerous attacking runs once the ball reaches the final third.

The width of the team remains at 35 on offense. The fullbacks will create options out wide when the opponent is under sustained pressure. This narrow shape will also allow the team to seamlessly transition into a compact defensive unit.

For the amount of players that get in the box, four are required for this tactic to ensure that the attacking midfielders regularly join the forwards in the opposition area.

For corners and free kicks we opted for one player. This will allow the many creative profiles to be situated on the edge of the box for custom routines, or second balls. However, if you have a different preference this setting can be tweaked without implicating the overall tactic.

These set of tactics with the necessary quality of players could do a strong job of replicating the tiki-taka style of the late 2000s and early 2010s Barcelona and Spain teams. However, we have created more balanced tactical guides such as, for the 4-4-2, if you prefer a more pragmatic approach.

Player Instructions

The player instructions are another crucial part of creating the best 4-2-2-2 tactic in FC 24.

The goalkeeper instructions are not make or break when it comes to this tactical setup. You may prefer the default settings, or perhaps a sweeper keeper role - it is solely down to personal preference.

The central defenders are undoubtedly best kept on the default instructions. They must maintain their natural position in the heart of the defence at all times.

The fullbacks are where the first significant changes come into play. They are told to stay back while attacking and overlap. Their defensive responsibilies are of paramount importance, as they provide the only natural wide cover.

However, when the team sustains lengthy attacks, the fullbacks can overlap in order to lure opposition defenders out of the central areas and create gaps for the attackers to exploit.

The central defensive midfielders similarly have vital defensive roles to play. They will perform primarily defensive roles in order to allow the four in front of them the freedom to create and attack.

The instructions for the defensive double pivot are to cover centre and stay back while attacking.

The central attacking midfielders remain on the default individual instructions for this tactic. They will constantly occupy the space between the opposition lines, and will track back to support the defence at times of increased pressure.

The centre forward partnership in this 4-2-2-2 receive the instructions to stay central and get in behind. They will act as a constant threat that relentlessly make runs to get on the end of through balls from the attacking midfielders.

These tactics and instructions should award you with the tools to play top possession-based football in FC 24. However, it is also vital to use a team of players that are capable of carrying out this style of play.

Best players to use

When it comes to the man between the sticks, any fairly high-rated goalkeeper should do the job. All shot stoppers are of course inconsistent in Ultimate Team, so you should not be at at a disadvantage if you field a high-rated keeper.

For the central defenders any of the typical meta options will certainly fit the bill for this 4-2-2-2 tactic. Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba are excellent Premier League options; the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Eder Militao and Europa League Road to the Knockouts Piero Hincapie are top options from other popular European leagues.

A strong combination of pace, defending and physical is absolutely essential here.

In the fullback roles, a high pace stat and a decent defending and physicality stat are vital. These players need to hold down their flank almost singlehandedly. Women's Hero Alex Scott and Triple Threat Dani Carvajal are top affordable options for the right-hand side.

A complete fullback on the opposite flank is more exclusive, but Hero Bixente Lizaruzu is a perfect option that would fit into any team. Selma Bacha is a solid cheaper alternative.

In defensive midfield, similar profiles to the central defender are required, albeit with an improved passing and dribbling stat so they can regularly play out of the opposition press.

Any version of Paris Saint Germain Feminine's Grace Geyoro would be ideal, as well as Sandro Tonali. For larger budgets, Hero Ramires, or Icons Michael Essien and Emmanuel Petit would be remarkable as the anchors in this 4-2-2-2 system.

The attacking midfielders for this tactic should be incredibly well-rounded. High pace, shooting, dribbling and passing are also massively beneficial for this position. End of an Era Megan Rapinoe fits the bill perfectly in terms of her attributes, in addition to Heroes Joe Cole and Harry Kewell who should be in reach of most FC 24 players who have played Ultimate Team since launch.

The forwards simply need to be pacey, with a strong finishing stat - physicality is also a bonus. Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland, Road to the Knockouts Joao Pedro, Hero Sidney Govou and Marcus Rashford are amongst a long list of options that could be effective as one of the forwards in our 4-2-2-2.

Here we have provided the tactics, instructions and players to use, in order to get the most out of the 4-2-2-2 in FC 24.

If you are a player that likes to dominate the possession stats, then this formation could elevate your Champions Finals finish while playing aesthetically pleasing football in the process.