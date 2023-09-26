Highlights Defending is one of the most challenging skills on EA FC 24, with patience and timing the key to success.

It's the difference between winning or losing, but it's harder to master than some might think. Channelling your inner Vidic only works as the last resort!

These six steps will help you master it, with everything from timing, Custom Tactics, and jockeying included.

EA Sports FC 24 is here; bigger than ever before. Despite a new name, the gameplay is almost synonymous with previous iterations - apart from some tweaks with HypermotionV. The art of shooting and passing is challenging to master, but the art of defending is even harder. Knowing when to commit to a slide tackle or how to not get caught on the counter-attack is one of the game's biggest struggles.

But with these six easy steps, you'll be able to master the art of defending in no time. Whether you play on Ultimate Team, Career Mode or Clubs, knowing the key to preventing attacks will help you win games, but most importantly, improve your experience on the game.

The saying 'attack is the best form of defence' can only take you so far in EAFC 24. Although high-pressing, dynamic football might be the dream proverbial icing on the cake, it's only rewarded with a resolute defence. Channelling the inner works of Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp gives you the best chance of success, whilst resorting to a last-ditch Nemanja Vidić-esque tackle should only be used in very few circumstances.

1 Custom Tactics

This may seem simple, but the first form of defending happens before a ball is even kicked. Custom tactics can seem confusing to some, yet they can make your job in matches ten times easier. The options for customs tactics are vast; you can play anything from a 'balanced' defensive style to 'constant pressure' and 'drop back'. It's the difference between being a Guardiola or a Jose Mourinho!

Using constant pressure will leave you defensively insecure, yet more likely to win the ball higher up the pitch. It's a risk versus reward scenario where it can prove beneficial. However, it is incredibly draining on your players' stamina - making its use only possible for short spells. Meanwhile, the 'drop back' tactic is usually considered too defensive, unless you are holding onto a narrow 1-0 lead in the dying minutes.

Everyone will have different preferences, but some of the best tactics are as follows. Keeping your defensive style on 'balanced' provides you with security at the back alongside options across the pitch in possession. Combined with 40 width and 50 depth, it allows you to win the ball higher up the pitch and force your opposition out wide. There's nothing worse than the likes of Kylian Mbappe running directly through the centre of your team!

Finally, it may seem obvious, but having your full-backs and centre-backs on 'stay back while attacking' provides security even if you are caught by a dangerous counter-attack. Coupled with at least two central midfielders on the 'cover center' and 'stay back while attacking' tactics, then you have a well-balanced team which can improve your defending before a ball is even kicked.

These tactics are commonly used in the formations '4-2-3-1', '4-3-2-1' or '4-3-3' - all of which provide balance across the field. Everyone has their favourite, but using three at the back will only make your defensive job harder.

2 Patience with your defenders

Stepping onto the pitch, defending is something that requires one major thing - patience. It feels tempting to rush out with your strong centre-back and try to win the ball immediately, but 99% of the time, that doesn't work. Meanwhile, this method provides more stability all the time.

When out of possession, don't control your centre-backs whilst defending. Let the AI do their work because they are more likely to stay in the best position. Instead, control your wide central midfielders, who can then press and drop back to your desire. This helps keep stability and rigidness in defence, making your team harder to break down and score.

It may mean that your midfielders' stamina decreases rapidly, but a quick substitution in the closing minutes will help regenerate energy into the middle of the park. This can be implemented even further by asking your forwards to drop back while defending. It may leave you with limited options if you start a quick counter-attack, but it might be worth it if you're facing a challenging opponent.

This tactic can be hard to get the knack of - especially when it is so tempting to aggressively defend with your centre-back - but in the long run, it will only improve your defensive skills.

Best defenders on EAFC 24 Defending Stat Physicality Stat Wendie Renard (Lyon) 91 84 Mapi León (Barcelona) 90 81 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 89 86 Rúben Dias (Man City) 89 87 Marquinhos (PSG) 89 80

3 Jockeying

To continue, the jockey button can be one of the most powerful tools on EAFC 24 when defending - if used correctly. As L2 on PlayStation and LT on Xbox, it allows you to position your player towards the opposition, making it harder for them to break through. It reduces the reliance on traditional tackling methods and, therefore reduces the risk of giving away needless fouls. When positioned towards the defender, it is best to provide a small area of space to the opposition, thus you can quickly react to their moves without committing a foul. In doing so, it can cause your opposition to get impatient, which usually leads to mistakes by themselves.

Jockeying can be utilised alongside manual defending if the opportunity arises. When using the button, you can combine it with the sprint button, allowing you to press the opposition and win the ball. However, just like a high press, this is a high-risk versus high-reward scenario. Combining the sprint button with jockeying makes your player less agile, therefore dynamic dribblers are quickly able to get past your defenders. Just like other sections, jockeying is a tough skill to master, but once completed successfully, it can be one of the best tactics to use.

4 Last resort slide tackles

It can be tempting to lunge into a tackle with one of your defenders. The satisfaction of stopping an attack with an aggressive - maybe even reckless - tackle is one of the more rewarding things on any of EA's previous iterations. But unfortunately, it rarely works.

Often, it results in either a yellow card or a missed tackle, with the attacker's chance of scoring only improving. This is why only resorting to a slide tackle at the last possible opportunity is the best way to play EAFC 24. As previously mentioned, jockeying and standing tackles are more effective, because they leave you less exposed if you fail. Keeping a rigid and stable defence is the best way to play EAFC 24, even if it might not be as flamboyant and entertaining as aggressive slide tackles.

Slide tackles are effective in certain scenarios. If an opposition player is one-on-one with your goalkeeper, then committing a slide tackle is worth it, even if it results in a red card. The saying 'taking one for the team' springs to mind.

5 Dropping off for counter-attacks

Similarly to the need for patience earlier on, counter-attacks can be one of the hardest attacking patterns to defend against. One moment you are in the final third looking to extend your lead, the next, you're defending from the on-rushing Mbappe and Erling Haaland as they power past you. They're frustrating to deal with, but dropping off with your defenders is the best solution when dealing with them.

Instead of pushing your aggressive centre-back up the pitch, just let them stay on the halfway line and drop back when the counter-attack begins. Thus, you are less likely to have a one-on-one situation with the attacker, whilst also becoming less likely to rush into any reckless challenges.

It can sometimes seem counter-intuitive, especially when it provides so much space to the on-rushing attackers, but it makes them doubt their decisions and delay the attack. Providing yourself with more options when defending is key to outsmarting your opponent, especially if it is in the heat of the moment on Ultimate Team.

6 Player switching

Last but not least, player switching is key to becoming a successful defender in EAFC 24. Most will know the basics of player switching, but doing it as smoothly and quickly as possible can be the difference between conceding or not.

The traditional way to player switch is with LB on Xbox or L1 on PlayStation. This switches to the player with the small white arrow above their head - usually the closest player to the ball. However, this can be unreliable and not as effective consistently.

Therefore, being able to master the use of the right joystick makes defensive decisions far easier. When using the right joystick, you can quickly change to any player nearby, thus you have more control of your defensive actions. Not only that, but it is also smoother and quicker, allowing you to change to a fellow defender in the heat of the moment without concern.

Defending in EAFC 24 is a challenge for everyone, especially as people adapt to the gameplay, but being able to master these six tips leaves you in good stead for the upcoming months.