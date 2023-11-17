Highlights FUT Champs in EA Sports FC 24 has been revamped with improved rewards and a new format, making it more competitive than ever before.

Players can earn a higher amount of Coins from playing in the Finals, and there are a wide range of lucrative rewards available for different ranks.

While the increase in rewards is beneficial, some players may find it difficult to obtain top-tier meta players without spending real-life currency on FC Points. Overall, the changes have improved the Champions experience, but the ranking system could be reworked in the future.

Ultimate Team's most competitive mode Champions has returned with a new and improved format for EA Sports FC 24. The rewards system has been revamped and players can earn more than ever from playing in the Finals.

Champions has been at the forefront of Ultimate Team ever since it was added to the mode in FIFA 17. There have been various different methods of qualification throughout Champions history, and the format of the Finals has changed on several occasions.

The objective however has always remained the same, to secure as high a rank as possible and to prove you are amongst the leader players in the most competitive scene on the game - for general players at least. No section of Ultimate Team has ever featured stakes as high as what the Champions mode provides within the game.

The Champions rewards were once filtered into both weekly and monthly releases, but for many years now fans have had to settle for a single dose of Finals rewards per week. However, the impact on Coin balance is certainly far greater under the sole weekly rewards format. In FC 24, the 10-game format has not changed, although the rewards for each rank has been improved in the Finals.

The changes to Champions have certainly made a wide range of meta players more accessible such as Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, however the increase of Coins in the game may have also made the top-tier meta players out of reach for players who do not wish to spend real-life currency on FC Points.

It is no doubt up for debate whether the changes to the format of Champions in FC 24 has been for the better or not. Nevertheless, we will fill you on exactly how the mode works this year, including the ranking system, rewards and the schedule that is followed each week in Ultimate Team.

Champions Play-Offs

From the rankings, to rewards and the times in which you can enter. Here is the format of the Champions Playoffs in FC 24 explained.

Rankings:

Rank 1 : 40 points

: 40 points Rank 2 : 36 points

: 36 points Rank 3 : 32 points

: 32 points Rank 4 : 26 points

: 26 points Rank 5 : 20 points

: 20 points Rank 6 : 12 points

: 12 points Rank 7: 4 points

The Champions Play-Offs in FC 24 follow the typical format of the last couple of years, in which 10 games are played in an attempt to achieve qualification for the Finals and a set of rewards. 1250 Champions Qualification point which can be obtained from Division Rivals are needed in exchange for an entry into the Play-Offs.

There are seven different ranks that players can finish on come the end of each Play-Off schedule. Rank 7 requires a single win ranging to the peaks of Rank 1 of which players have to win all 10 games to finish within.

Players can enter into the Play-Offs at any point within the week, but once they are qualified they must wait until they have played the Champions Finals before re-entering.

Onto the rewards

Rewards:

Rank 1: Jumbo Rare Players Pack, Rare Players Pack, Mega Pack and Finals Qualification

Jumbo Rare Players Pack, Rare Players Pack, Mega Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 2: Rare Mega Pack, Prime Gold Players Pack, Small Rare Players Pack and Finals Qualification

Rare Mega Pack, Prime Gold Players Pack, Small Rare Players Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 3: Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2x Rare Gold Packs, 2x Small Prime Gold Players Packs and Finals Qualification

Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2x Rare Gold Packs, 2x Small Prime Gold Players Packs and Finals Qualification Rank 4: 2x Mega Packs, Rare Gold Pack and Finals Qualification

2x Mega Packs, Rare Gold Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 5: 2x Rare Gold Packs, Small Prime Gold Players Pack and Finals Qualification

2x Rare Gold Packs, Small Prime Gold Players Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 6: 2x Gold Players Packs, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 400 Champions Qualification Points

2x Gold Players Packs, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 400 Champions Qualification Points Rank 7: 2x Untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

The rewards in FC 24 are lucrative before you even get into playing the Champions Finals. It is massively beneficial to achieve a top finish in the Play-Offs and deploying the best tactic possible is vital to that.

Rank 1 in the Play-Offs awards a total value of 185,000 Coins in tradeable packs, as well as qualification to the highly anticipated Finals event for that week.

The lowest rank which secures qualification to the Finals is Rank 5 which requires just a minimum of four wins from the 10 fixtures. This also comes with tradeable pack rewards totalling around 70,000 Coins.

Players can certainly make strong progress at improving their teams, before they even step foot into the grand stage of the Champions Finals.

Champions Finals

There has been a significant in the Champions Finals rewards in FC 24. Achieving the high ranks is undoubtedly more important than ever, to get that step ahead in your Ultimate Team. There has been no change in the amount of fixtures in the Finals this year - players still have 20 games to navigate over the weekend.

Rankings:

Rank 1: 76 points

76 points Rank 2: 72 points

72 points Rank 3: 67 points

67 points Rank 4: 60 points

60 points Rank 5: 51 points

51 points Rank 6: 45 points

45 points Rank 7: 36 points

36 points Rank 8: 24 points

24 points Rank 9: 12 points

12 points Rank 10: 4 points

There are an enermous 10 Champions Finals ranks in FC 24 which offer a wide range of tempting rewards to players of all skill levels.

Rank 1 requires a remarkable 19 wins out of 20 and will no doubt be exclusive to the very best players that play the game.

Most players will be aiming for the mid-tier ranks if Rank 6 and Rank 5, which require nine wins and 11 wins respectively. These average finishes will also offer fairly lucrative rewards in terms of how players' Coin totals are impacted.

Rewards:

Rank 1: 3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 5x Rare Gold Player Pack, 87+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Players Pack, 2x Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 125,000 Coins and 1,500 XP

3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 5x Rare Gold Player Pack, 87+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Players Pack, 2x Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 125,000 Coins and 1,500 XP Rank 2: 3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 4x Rare Gold Player Pack, 86+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack, 2x Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 Coins and 1,500 XP

3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 4x Rare Gold Player Pack, 86+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack, 2x Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 Coins and 1,500 XP Rank 3: 3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 3x Rare Gold Player Pack, 85+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 85,000 Coins and 1,500 XP

3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 3x Rare Gold Player Pack, 85+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 85,000 Coins and 1,500 XP Rank 4: 3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 3x Rare Gold Player Pack, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 Coins and 1,500 XP

3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ 3x Rare Gold Player Pack, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 Coins and 1,500 XP Rank 5: 3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, Rare Players Pack, Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 Coins and 1,350 XP

3x 1/4 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, Rare Players Pack, Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 Coins and 1,350 XP Rank 6: 2x 1/3 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, Ultimate Pack, Rare Players Pack, 1,250 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 Coins and 1,150 XP

2x 1/3 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, Ultimate Pack, Rare Players Pack, 1,250 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 Coins and 1,150 XP Rank 7: 2x 1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, Rare Players Pack, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 Coins and 1,000 XP

2x 1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, Rare Players Pack, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 Coins and 1,000 XP Rank 8: 2x 1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, Rare Players Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 10,000 Coins and 750 XP

2x 1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, Rare Players Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 10,000 Coins and 750 XP Rank 9: 1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 2x Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 Coins, 500 XP

1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, 2x Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 Coins, 500 XP Rank 10: 1/2 84+ Untradeable Rare Gold Player Pick, Rare Mixed Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points and 250 XP

Those who manage to finish in the top-tier ranks in the Finals will likely gain hundreds of thousands of Coins from their weekend performances as well as an abundance of untradeable picks which could help them to craft Player Squad Building Challenges.

Average players who win less than half their games can now earn around 25,000 Coins guaranteed for their finish. This is in addition to tradeable pack rewards that total around 200,000 Coins, and a few untradeable player picks on top.

Most notably however, there are no longer Red Champions rewards in the game. They have been removed and untradeable player picks have taken their place.

EA have significantly increased the rewards for taking part in the Champions Finals, there are more incentives than ever to take part in the most competitive mode in the game. Even average players could afford high rated meta cards like Premier League single season record-goalscorer Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah within a couple of weeks of Champions participation.

Improved FUT Champs format

Our overall verdict is that the the FC 24 Champions format is undoubtedly an improvement from previous editions of Ultimate Team. Players can earn a higher Coin reward than ever before off the back of their Finals finish, and the additional untradeable rewards provide valuable fodder to clubs in every single week of Champions.

The next move from EA Sports could perhaps be rework the ranking system as that has been unchanged from the FIFA 23 format, although the reward system revamp is certainly a strong start in improving the Champions experience in FC 24.