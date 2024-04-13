Highlights Pele, Zidane, and Ronaldo are the highest-rated icons in EA Sports FC 24, with ratings of 95, 94, and 94 respectively.

Female icons Mia Hamm and Birgit Prinz are ranked in the top 13, reflecting their status as two of the greatest players of all time.

Bobby Charlton, Gerd Muller, and Lev Yashin are also among the highest-rated icons, each with a rating of 92.

EA Sports FC 24 has always caused controversy when releasing player ratings every year. It's a huge discussion seeing which players are rated as the best in the world. Usually, the discussion just involves modern-day players who are plying their trade in the Champions League, but the debate around icons exists as well.

Icons are famous within the modern era for creating history during their playing career. Some are unfortunately no longer with us, whilst others still play a prominent part in the game. However, it's important to understand how they became icons. Every player in the world has a different story - from their journey through academic football, scoring their first goal and then conquering the world, they are all unique.

This article looks at how each icon earnt their footballing status - and how it has been replicated onto EAFC 24. The introduction of female footballers in EAFC 24 has also seen two female icons rank on this list - both of whom are considered two of the greatest players of all time. Covered in silverware, these players could have 'world-class' as a middle name.

There are over 100 icons in EAFC 24, but - for this article - we have looked at just the 13 highest-rated icons in the game, all of whom are rated 92 or higher.

Every icon rated 92 or higher on EAFC 24 Name Rating Position Pele 95 CAM Zinedine Zidane 94 CAM Ronaldo 94 ST Ronaldinho 93 LW Mia Hamm 93 ST Johan Cruyff 93 CF Lev Yashin 92 GK Ferenc Puskas 92 CF Mane Garrincha 92 RW Paolo Maldini 92 CB Gerd Muller 92 ST Sir Bobby Charlton 92 CAM Birgit Prinz 92 ST

Related EA FC 24 FUT Champs rewards & format explained FC Champions is the pinnacle of competitiveness in FC 24 and it offers greater rewards than ever before.

13 Birgit Prinz - 92

Winning the title of World Player of the Year is a crowning achievement for most players, but Birgit Prinz did it three years in a row. Prinz was the pinnacle of German football for over a decade, winning every German Player of the Year award between 2001 to 2008, whilst leading Frankfurt to six Frauen-Bundesliga titles and six German Cup victories in those eight years. Unstoppable in front of goal, she scored 128 goals for Germany, which placed her at the top of the goal-scoring charts for her country. She began her international career with a debut goal at the age of 16 and never looked back, showcased by a goal to win the European Championships in 1995, a Golden Boot performance to win the World Cup in 2003, and a captain’s contribution to lead Germany to a second straight world title in 2007. In total, she won seven major international trophies.

Career Stats Appearances 496 Goals 410 Assists N/A

12 Sir Bobby Charlton - 92

Sir Bobby Charlton is arguably the greatest English football of all time, showcased by his part in the 1966 World Cup triumph. However, he won a plethora of trophies alongside that. He won three First Divison titles and one FA Cup, whilst he was recognised for his triumph by being classed as World Player of the Year in 1966. All of this came after he survived the tragic Munich air disaster, which claimed the lives of seven of his teammates. Throughout his career, he scored 231 goals in 686 appearances, placing him in history as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Career Stats Appearances 686 Goals 231 Assists 6

Related Beautiful video of Sir Bobby Charlton talking about the 1999 Champions League final Footage of Sir Bobby Charlton talking about his experience of Manchester United's famous 1999 Champions League final triumph is beautiful

11 Gerd Muller - 92

Moving on, Gerd Muller scored a remarkable 68 goals in 62 international matches, which immediately highlighted his talent. In 1970, he became the first German to earn the prestigious European Footballer of the Year award. He was also named West German Footballer of the Year in 1967 and 1969. During his 14-year stay at Bayern Munich, Müller helped his team secure three UEFA Champions League titles, four Bundesliga titles and four German Cups. The team also won the European Cup Winners' Cup and one Intercontinental Cup. During the same 14-year stint, Muller scored a total of 568 goals in 61 appearances. Epitomising his icon status, one of Muller's greatest achievements was setting a record for the highest number of goals in a calendar year, when he scored 85 goals in all competitions in 1972. He held onto the record for 40 years before Lionel Messi broke it in 2012 when he scored 91 goals.

Career Stats Appearances 611 Goals 568 Assists 102

10 Paolo Maldini - 92

When you think of iconic defenders, you think of Paolo Maldini. His composure, elegance and unique defensive qualities made him the greatest defender in the world year after year. From his prolonged career starting in 1984 and ending in 2009, he won trophies almost every year, most notably eight Serie A titles alongside five Champions League titles. In over 900 appearances for AC Milan and 126 for Italy, he will always be considered one of the greatest defenders of all time. He was particularly famous for his limited tackles, instead having incredible awareness to win the ball back even quicker.

Career Stats Appearances 1027 Goals 40 Assists 43

9 Mane Garrincha - 92

Garrincha was born with a deformed spine and a right leg that was six centimetres longer than the left one, so his future as a professional football player seemed rather bleak from the outset. However, he proved the doctors wrong throughout an incredible career. He scored nearly 100 goals in his career, with his best work coming for Botafogo and Brazil - one of the most iconic teams of all time. He won the World Cup in 1958 and 1962, but - in the latter - he also won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball with incredible performances throughout the tournament. It's why he is still considered one of the best of all time.

Career Stats Appearances 288 Goals 96 Assists N/A

8 Ferenc Puskas - 92

In the modern day, the Puskas Award is one of the most coveted prizes in individual football, known as 'the best goal of the year'. It was named after the legendary Hungarian Ferenc Puskas who scored nearly 600 goals in 619 career appearances. For Budapest and eventually Real Madrid, he was a legend who walked amongst footballers, consistently showing his talent. He won La Liga five times and won the Golden Ball at the 1954 World Cup with Hungary, where they narrowly missed out on glory by losing in the final. However, Puskas carried his teams on his back - making him an icon in every sense.

Career Stats Appearances 619 Goals 598 Assists N/A

7 Lev Yashin - 92

Lev Yashin had the nickname 'Black Spider' throughout his playing career, which immediately highlighted his talent. He rose to prominence at the 1958 World Cup, where his keeper-sweeper mentality, commanding presence in the box, and ability to read the game was unparalleled at the time, and journalists wasted no time in proclaiming Yashin to be the best goalkeeper in the world. His entire 20-year club career came at FC Dynamo Moscow, where they won the league on five occasions. Meanwhile, he won the Euros in 1950 with the Soviet Union with another iconic goalkeeping performance. Through 406 career matches, he still remains one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time - alongside his iconic hat.

Career Stats Appearances 406 Clean Sheets 270 Penalties Saved 151

6 Johan Cruyff - 93

There's a recurring theme on this list, but - just like Puskas and Yashin - Johan Cruyff had an iconic item named after him - in the form of the Cruyff turn. He implemented the revolutionary idea of 'Total Football' during his playing days with Ajax and Barcelona, which helped him win eight Eredivisie titles, one La Liga and three European Cups. Throughout his playing career, he scored over 300 goals as he glided around the pitch, whilst his impact as a manager was also significant, highlighted by winning the European Cup with Barcelona as their manager in 1992. His impact on football will always be remembered.

Career Stats Appearances 566 Goals 327 Assists 358

Related Ronaldo Nazario named the 8 greatest players in football history Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario named the eight footballers he believes are the greatest ever.

5 Mia Hamm - 93

Mia Hamm was the first-ever winner of the Women’s World Player of the Year. She was also the first to lift an official Women’s World Cup trophy with the United States of America in 1991. Alongside this, she was the first two-time Women’s World Cup champion in 1999 - by which time she had already scored more international goals than any women’s player in history, whilst Hamm was the first woman to be inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame. Every time Hamm lifted a trophy or scored what seemed to be an impossible goal, she redefined what was possible, inspiring a generation of goalscorers. Her 286 career goals epitomise this.

Career Stats Appearances 420 Goals 286 Assists 144

4 Ronaldinho - 93

Gliding from flank to flank, Ronaldinho was the essence of quality, producing world-class moments week in and week out, as shown by his performance against Real Madrid in 2005. From a career that started in 1998 and ended in 2011 in Europe, he caused chaos for opposition defenders, which - unsurprisingly - led to major honours. He won two La Liga titles with Barcelona and one Serie A with AC Milan, whilst with Brazil, he won the Copa America in 1999 and World Cup in 2002. Throughout his career, he scored over 200 goals with over 150 assists, which, despite his off-field problems, still sees him considered as one of the greatest of all time. They don't make wingers like Ronaldinho anymore.

Career Stats Appearances 643 Goals 230 Assists 195

3 Ronaldo - 94

Close

Before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived on the scene, kids around only knew one Ronaldo - R9 Ronaldo. The legendary Brazilian striker was plagued by injury throughout his career, which means we will never know just how good he could have been. However, throughout his career, he scored nearly 300 club goals, ranging from PSV, both Milan clubs and bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona. He didn't understand the meaning of loyalty, but - as he glided across the pitch with a fierce finish - it didn't matter. With Brazil, he won two World Cups and two Copa Americas with 62 goals in the famous yellow and green colours, placing him among football's elite forever.

Career Stats Appearances 553 Goals 360 Assists 104

2 Zinedine Zidane - 94

Close

Zinedine Zidane has scored some of the greatest goals in the sport's history, most notably his stunning volley for Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. Alongside this, he made nearly 700 club appearances, with 108 for his country. His famous headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final ended his international career in disappointment, but, before then, he won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 Euros. With 156 goals to his name, he is considered one of the most lethal midfielders of all time, capable of sending fear into opponents' eyes. His managerial career also impressed, as he won the Champions League with Real Madrid three years in a row.

Career Stats Appearances 797 Goals 156 Assists 171

1 Pele - 95

Last, but not least, Pele is widely considered the greatest player of all time. He sadly passed away at the end of 2022, but his legacy on the sport will never be forgotten. His true goalscoring figure remains disputed today, yet it is widely known that he shone for Santos and Brazil. At the 1958 World Cup, he became the youngest player to feature and score in the final at the age of 17. Brazil won that tournament in 1958 alongside the ones in 1962 and 1970, placing Pele amongst greatness. Coupled with six league titles for Santos and over 550 goals for them, Pele was world-class - and he deserves to be rated the highest in EAFC 24.

Career Stats Appearances 739 Goals 683 Assists 369

3:05 Related Ranking the 30 Greatest Football Players Of All Time (2024) The 30 greatest footballers of all time have been named but who comes out on top; Messi, Ronaldo or Maradona?

Data taken from TransferMarkt.