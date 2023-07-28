EA Sports have announced many new Hero cards that will be arriving alongside the release of FC 24.

Heroes cards have been a massive part of FUT since their release in FIFA 22. The Hero cards in FC 24 will be Champions League-themed after EA renewed their partnership with UEFA ahead of the changeover to EA Sports FC.

Heroes are hugely popular in Ultimate Team due to the advantage they bring when it comes to squad building. They provide strong chemistry links to players of the same nation or league to themselves.

The idea behind Hero cards is that former footballing stars who have reached significant milestones in their careers can be honoured with top cards in-game.

The new cards being added in FC 24 include former Ballon d'Or contenders and European champions from the men's and women's sides of football.

Here we will provide the lowdown on all the new Hero cards confirmed to be coming in FC 24, as well as a summary of their individual careers.

Confirmed Heroes So Far

1 Wesley Sneijder

Ultimate Team fans have long awaited a Wesley Sneijder card since his retirement in 2019.

The Dutch midfielder was a top player in an extremely competitive generation of football and was a Ballon d'Or competitor in 2010.

Sneijder led Inter Milan to a treble victory and was a key part of the Netherlands' team that reached the FIFA World Cup final that year.

Sneijder famously scored a brace against Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final, before again netting in the semi-final against Uruguay in which the Dutch emerged 3–2 victors.

While Sneijder was one of the world's best in his prime, his decline was sharp. Within two years of winning the treble with Inter, he was playing in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray. He did win titles in Turkey, but his peak days were long behind him.

His hero card will be 91-rated and should boast dribbling and passing stats in the 90s, with shooting and pace in the high 80s at least. Sneijder could be one of the mosought-afterter Hero cards in FC 24.

2 Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli was a legendary Italian forward, that could be an excellent fit for FC 24's match engine.

Vialli was quick, physical, and agile and was a complete forward during his prime days.

He boasts impressive international achievements, including being named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament in 1988.

In Ultimate Team in FC 24, he could be a physical forward in the style of fellow Hero Rudi Voller. But Vialli could potentially boast superior dribbling skills and ball control which could make him more complete than the German on the ball.

Vialli's high pace, shooting attributes, and superior dribbling skills should make him a suitable alternative to fellow Italian Antonio Di Natale in Ultimate Team.

With a 91-rated rating, Vialli is a standout player in FC 24's new Heroes roster.

3 Bixente Lizarazu

Bixente Lizarazu is a legend of French and German football. He won six Bundesliga titles and a UCL trophy with Bayern Munich.

Lizarazu was a strong defensive fullback that offered an offensive presence on the left flank.

He was part of the golden French generation that won the World Cup and European Championships in 1998 and 2000.

The left-back featured in the UEFA TOTY as well as the FIFA XI during his career, and he was certainly one of the leading left-sided defenders of his footballing generation.

In Ultimate Team, Lizarazu could provide a meta Hero fullback option similar to Joan Capdevila in La Liga. Lizarazu could well be one of the leading left-backs in the new game if his real-life career is anything go to by.

4 Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez was a pacey, agile forward with strong physicality.

He won multiple Premier League titles with Manchester United and Manchester City and won the UCL with the former in 2008.

Tevez also played for Juventus and won two consecutive Serie A titles in 2014 and 2015.

Tevez's career was marked by numerous individual accolades, including Premier League golden boots and Serie A Footballer of the Year during his time in Turin. The Argentine made a significant impact in every venture of his career, and maybe he could be just as much of a menace in FC 24.

With a 90-rated card in Ultimate Team, Tevez should present an excellent meta-forward option with high pace, dribbling, shooting, and physicality.

5 Alex Scott

Alex Scott is a prominent right-back in the history of women's football, she won five FA Women's Premier League titles and a Women's Super League during her time at Arsenal.

The biggest moment of her career was scoring the winning goal for the Gunners in the 2006/07 UEFA Women's Champions League. Scott was comfortably one of the most influential players in Arsenal's success as the club won an unprecedented quadruple of major honours that season.

Scott is short at 5'4 but should be agile and defensively solid in-game. She possessed an impressive level of speed during her prime days too, so a high-pace stat should make her a difficult fullback for opposition attackers to beat.

It is unclear how women players will perform relative to their male counterparts in FC 24. Regardless, Scott should be one of the leading options from the women's side of the game in Ultimate Team

Scott's confirmed 88 rating indicates she will have a high defensive stat, enabling her to handle physical attackers in the game.

Her card will also be advantageous for players seeking to easily links to WSL players in Ultimate Team after the game drops.

6 Nadine Kessler

Nadine Kessler is renowned for being one of the greatest creative midfielders in women's football history, having been a major factor in three UWCL victories with FFC Turbine Potsdam and VFL Wolfsburg.

She helped Wolfsburg become the first German team to win the treble in the women's game, scoring 37 goals over the two seasons.

Kessler's international career was also successful, as she won the UEFA Women's Championship with Germany in 2013.

In Ultimate Team, Kessler could be an exceptional playmaker, reminiscent of the great Lionel Messi.

7 Ludovic Giuly

Ludovic Gily, was a deadly winger who played out a successful career across several major European clubs.

He is best known for his time at FC Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and a UCL title.

Giuly also won Italian and French domestic cups with AS Roma and Paris Saint Germain later in his career.

His only internationhonournor was a Confederations Cup win in 2003. His absence from the successful French squads of 1998 and 2000 sets him apart from the nation's icons that will be present in FC 24.

8 Tomas Rosicky

Tomas Rosicky who is most notably a former Arsenal midfielder, will honoured with a Hero item in FC 24, but for his efforts at Borussia Dortmund rather than at the Emirates Stadium.

Rosicky helped Dortmund win their first Bundesliga title in six years in 2001/02, putting a pause on Bayern Munich's dominance over the league.

Often deployed as a deep-lying playmaker, he was an incredible technician, constantly creating opportunities from deep areas.

Rosicky won only one major trophy after leaving Germany - the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2013/14.

In FC 24, Rosicky should be a well-rounded midfielder with high passing and dribbling stats - the ultimate playmaker in EA Sports FC.

9 Nwankwo Kanu

Another Former Arsenal star, Kanu will feature in EA Sports FC.

Kanu is confirmed to receive a UCL Eredivisie Hero card to acknowledge his time at Ajax between 1993 and 1996.

Standing at 6'6", he was a powerful striker with an excellent first touch and a stunning dribbling ability. Kanu has earned numerous accolades in football, including a UEFA Champions League medal, a UEFA Cup medal, and two African Player of the Year awards.

He could be an excellent addition to FC 24's roster, he will offer a player profile that is unique compared to the other retired players that will be featured.

10 John Arne Riise

John Arne Riise is one of the greatest left-backs to ever play for Liverpool during the Premier League era.

He established cult-hero status at Anfield making a Hero card in FC 24 an ideal fit.

Riise was well-known for his powerful left-footed strikes, which could be replicated in FC 24 with the new Play Styles.

He played in two UEFA Champions League finals for Liverpool, including a famous comeback victory against AC Milan in 2005.

He is expected to be an excellent addition to FC 24's Heroes squad, providing an attacking fullback option with strong links to Premier League players in Ultimate Team. With his pace, physicality, and ability to score long shots, Riise could potentially replace Joan Capdevila as one of the leading meta left-back options.

11 Dimitar Berbatov

Rumours have long persisted of the Bulgarian legend receiving the Hero card treatment in FC 24. We have now confirmation that the former Manchester United star will feature amongst the Heroes roster, but for the section of his career, he spent with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Berbatov is the leading all-time goalscorer for his nation and was a prolific frontman at every club he played at.

The deadly forward was one of the star players in Leverkusen's 2001/02 squad that finished as runners-up in the DFB Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

The likes of Lucio and Michael Ballack are examples of players from that golden Leverkusen XI that have already been added to Ultimate Team, now Berbatov will join them.

12 Sonia Bompastor

The first French D1 Arkema Hero card has been announced, and it is none other than all-time great Sonia Bompastor.

The former France international midfielder is one of the most successful figures in the history of the women's game. She is the only person to have won the UWCL as a player and coach, having won the competition three times overall at OIympique Lyon.

Even in the present day, Bompastor is helping Lyon to dominate France from the touchline.

She is set to be one of the leading women's cards available in FC 24 and will offer strong chemistry links to meta-French cards such as Kylian Mbappe.

13 Jari Litmanen

Jari Litmanen has been an Ultimate Team Icon for many years now but in FC 24 his virtual self is set to be given a shake-up. Litmanen is to join the Heroes team as an Eredivisie card to honour his greatest playing days which came with Ajax.

Litmanen is seen as one of the greatest playmakers of all time, but his Icon cards in recent years have not represented that. They have performed at a disappointing level in the game.

The Finnish international that was a key part of Ajax's Dutch domination in the 90s and even claimed a UCL victory in 1995, could finally be given a playable card in Ultimate Team.

Going from Icon status to Hero status may be viewed as a downgrade by some, but maybe Litmanen can be remodelled by EA Sports to make him a sought-after card following FC 24's release.

14 Rui Costa

Rui Costa is another player that was an Icon of FIFA 23, but will instead receive Hero status in EA Sports FC. The Portuguese magician is another that has often been stuck behind the power curve over the past few years.

Like Litmanen, he could perhaps receive a card that much better suits the gameplay meta within Ultimate Team.

Costa was a serial champion that hoarded league winners' medals from every club he ventured to. His greatest honour came when he won the UCL with AC Milan in 2002/03.

He is fondly remembered by fans of the Italian club as one of the leading stars of their superstar generation.

15 Paulo Futre

Paulo Futre has not featured in FUT since FIFA 17 when he was part of the Legends lineup. He will finally make his return to Ultimate Team for FC 24 and will represent Liga Portugal.

He was best known for his performances at FC Porto in the 1980s as he helped the club win multiple league titles as well as their first league title in 1986/87.

The wide playmaker was way beyond his time in terms of his playing style. He was exceptionally quick and decisive in possession and required the attention of multiple defenders to even attempt to stop him.

Perhaps his FC 24 Hero card could mirror Futre in his prime - pace, agility and an immaculate weak foot should be notable features of his upcoming item in EA Sports FC.