Highlights Women's football was introduced into EA Sports FC 24 for the first time this year - a ground-breaking decision from all involved.

Barcelona dominate the top-15 list, with six players featured. It's no surprise after a dominant year on the domestic and continental front.

Despite a World Cup final and Euros winners, there isn't any space for the Lionesses. Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze are the highest-rated at 87 - one rating off the list.

EA Sports FC 24 saw the introduction of female footballers into Ultimate Team for the first time. A ground-breaking decision from EA, but one that should have happened a long time ago. The 15 highest-rated female footballers in EAFC 24 are capable of taking on the very best in the world. Maybe not physically, but technically, they are just as impressive as the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona were crowned Champions League winners in June, after coming from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2. It was a spectacle to watch in Eindhoven, as the Catalan giants brought thousands of fans across from Southern Europe. Later followed by Spain's stunning Women's World Cup win - even if it was marred by off-the-pitch controversy - and there is a clear trend within the list. Spanish women's football is the very best in the world; several of their players can walk into your Ultimate Team.

15 Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns (88 OVR)

Sophia Smith is the new up-and-coming face of American women's football. As Megan Rapinoe retires, Smith is the next major star in America, with 32 goals in 55 appearances for Portland only emphasising that. Although she struggled at the World Cup, like all of her teammates, Smith is highly regarded on EAFC 24. With 93 pace and 85 shooting, she'll be an option for your Ultimate Team for months.

14 Irene Paredes - Barcelona (88 OVR)

The first of six Barcelona players on this list is Irene Paredes. The Spanish centre-back patterned Mapi León throughout the Catalan giant's campaign last season, playing a crucial part in their success. Although she may not be used often in Ultimate Team - mainly due to her height - her 89 defending symbolises her status as one of the best female defenders in the world.

13 Patri Guijarro - Barcelona (88 OVR)

Barcelona teammate Patri Guijarro joins Paredes in the list, with the Spanish central midfielder playing a similarly key role in her team's success. Despite being just 25, Guijarro has been at the heart of Barcelona's for the past five years, often partnering Aitana Bonmati in midfield. With spectacular all-around stats across the board, the 25-year-old may be the perfect box-to-box midfielder on the game, especially with her four-star skill moves and four-star weak foot.

12 Marie Katoto - Paris-Saint Germain (88 OVR)

Frenchwomen Marie Katoto has a spectacular record for PSG, with the striker averaging a goal a game for the past six seasons - excluding last season which she missed due to injury. An exemplary record for an exemplary striker. With 83 pace and 88 shooting, the 24-year-old presents an interesting option in Ultimate Team, especially with links to French striker Mbappe. The duo up front could be menacing in front of goal.

11 Debinha - Kansas City Currents (88 OVR)

The first, and only, Brazilian to feature on this list is Debinha - one of the faces of Brazilian women's football alongside Marta. The 31-year-old dominated the middle of the park for former club North Carolina Courage, whilst a recent move to KC Currents presents a new challenge for her. With five-star skills and five-star weak foot - coupled with impressive stats across the board - Debinha is one of the most expensive female options on Ultimate Team, but worth the price.

10 Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg (88 OVR)

Alexandra Popp has been at the heart of German women's football since her debut for her country in 2010. At 32, she has personified the growth and belief within the game. Despite losing the Champions League and Frauen-Bundesliga last season, Popp still managed 16 goals in 21 league appearances, while her performances at the World Cup were exemplary, but couldn't save her country from a humiliating group stage exit. With just 73 pace, Popp is one of the cheapest options on the market - despite her impressive physical and shooting stats.

9 Guro Reiten - Chelsea (88 OVR)

"It's party time," as Guro Reiten famously said during the celebrations at the end of last season. The Norwegian had every reason to celebrate, after nine goals and 11 assists last season helped propel Chelsea to another WSL title. On EAFC 24, she can play as a winger or a playmaker, with links to Sam Kerr or Lauren James making her an appealing prospect.

8 Ada Hegerberg - Lyon (89 OVR)

The first-ever recipient of Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2019 had a tough year last season, as the striker dealt with injury. However, that has not stopped the Norwegian from being regarded as one of the best players in the world on EAFC 24. With sensational shooting and dribbling, she may have to be used as a traditional striker due to her lack of pace. Yet there is no doubt she will be able to find the back of the net when needed.

7 Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave (89 OVR)

One of the best female footballers of all time enters the EA franchise as one of the best players in the game. Famously known for her stereotypical 'tea' celebration against England at the 2019 Women's World Cup, Morgan has won over just as many supporters as she frustrated that evening. At 34, she is still scoring goals on the domestic front, with 20 in 29 appearances for San Diego. Her impressive stats across the board - coupled with her five-star weak foot - make her a viable option in Ultimate Team.

6 Mapi León - Barcelona (89 OVR)

Centre-back Mapi León played a key part in Barcelona's success last season, but it was her events with the Spanish national team that overshadowed her season. Last September, the 28-year-old joined 14 of her teammates and boycotted the national team, due to a conflict with Jorge Vilda. Although several gave in and went to the World Cup, Mapi León refused, watching from another continent as her country celebrated. Her commitment to her beliefs epitomises her importance on the field. On Ultimate Team, her lack of height might not make her viable at centre-back, but a role in midfield could work.

5 Kadidiatou Diani - Lyon (89 OVR)

Diani was one of the most important players in PSG's history for the past six years, with 74 goals in 114 appearances epitomising her impact for the French giants. A recent move to Lyon shocked the league, even if she is yet to make her first appearance. With 89 pace, 85 shooting, 83 passing, and 88 dribbling, Diani is one of the most expensive female footballers on Ultimate Team but will be worth the price in the final third.

4 Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona (90 OVR)

Another member of Barcelona's squad is Norwegian Caroline Graham Hansen. The winger averaged over a goal contribution a match last season, taking a starring role as Putellas sat on the sidelines due to injury. Currently, Graham Hansen is the second most expensive female footballer in the game - at over 800k. It's no surprise why, with the 28-year-old's 90 dribbling only the start of the impressive stats. Spectacular stats across the board make her one of the most sought-after players in the game.

3 Aitana Bonmatí - Barcelona (90 OVR)

The star at the Women's World Cup. It's no exaggeration to say Bonmatí is the best female footballer in the world, even if the EAFC 24 stats don't suggest so. Crowned as the best player at the World Cup and in the domestic season, the Spaniard was at the heart of everything impressive the Spanish did. On EAFC 24, she has one of the most well-rounded cards on the game, with her 91 dribbling just the tip of the iceberg. As a box-to-box midfielder, defensive midfielder or even a playmaker, Bonmatí could provide a useful option anywhere on the pitch.

2 Sam Kerr - Chelsea (90 OVR)

The 30-year-old is one of the highest-rated players in the game - understandably so. Part of trophy-laden Chelsea, Kerr has dominated English football over the past few years. The forward helped Chelsea complete a domestic double last season, with Kerr's FA Cup final goal against Manchester United at Wembley epitomising her impact. Her 90 dribbling stands out, but impressive shooting and passing make Kerr one of the most lethal forwards on the game; her threat is frightening.

1 Alexia Putellas - Barcelona (91 OVR)

The final member of the Barcelona Femini squad in this list is Putellas, who has written herself into the record books over recent years. Alongside Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the Spaniard is the highest-rated card in the game at 91 and the highest-rated female card. Despite a season on the sidelines last season, Putellas remains one of the most threatening players in the final third; her 90 shooting, 91 passing, and 92 dribbling symbolise this. Unsurprisingly, Putellas is one of the most expensive options in the game, but she'll quickly repay the price with her impact on the pitch.

Name Club Position Rating Alexia Putellas Barcelona CM 91 Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 90 Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona CM 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 90 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW 89 Mapi León Barcelona CB 89 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave ST 89 Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST 89 Guro Reiten Chelsea LW 88 Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg ST 88 Debinha Kansas City Currents CAM 88 Marie Katoto PSG ST 88 Patri Guijarro Barcelona CM 88 Irene Paredes Barcelona CB 88 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 88

