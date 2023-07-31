EA Sports FC 24 is on the horizon, and fans of football in both the real and virtual world will be waiting patiently to see the highest-rated players from the Premier League.

With a new name, EA Sports bring to a close their partnership with FIFA following FIFA 23.

The new game will be released on September 29, with player ratings to be announced in advance of this.

As the transfer window is still open and clubs are constantly making moves, things can change in the blink of an eye if a big star departs a Premier League club to move abroad and vice versa.

There have not been many big name signings to come into the league meaning as things stand, there will not be a huge shift from last year's ratings.

A certain record-breaking goalscorer from the 2022/23 season may have a case to make his way towards the top of the list.

So, we predict the top 20 rated players for the upcoming EA Sports FC game.

20 John Stones - 86

The rise of Stones' reputation in the world of football has been remarkable over the past couple of years.

He has gone from an error-prone defender to a player that can step into midfield and dominate a game by himself.

Other than occasional special cards, Stones has never been a particularly relevant name in the world of FIFA, but this could be the year it all changes with a solid upgrade expected.

19 Jack Grealish - 86

The third City player to make the list already is Grealish.

His first season at the club was disappointing and this ended up with him receiving an 84-rated card in the most recent edition of the game.

His 2022/23 campaign should be enough to earn an upgrade after becoming a regular fixture in the treble winning side.

18 Andrew Robertson - 86

A poor season for Liverpool last time out could see some of their star players receive a downgrade in the near future.

Robertson was definitely not one of the worst performing players in the side, but by association, his reputation has taken a slight hit.

Still able to produce his incredible energy down the left flank, he is expected to be right up there with the highest-rated full-backs in the division.

17 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 86

Alexander-Arnold could be set for the same fate as his fellow teammate.

While he does look set to make a significant improvement on his showing from the previous campaign with a new inverted role, the England international has had a poor 12 months.

Defensive frailties were highlighted constantly through the 2022/23 season while the assists dried up going the other way.

Potentially being able to use Alexander-Arnold in midfield could see his stock rise on the game despite his rating being likely to go down.

16 Bruno Fernandes - 87

Eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season could be enough to see a small increase in rating for the new Manchester United captain.

Fernandes has been one of the players to benefit the most from the arrival of Erik ten Hag as manager.

He drives the team forward with his winning attitude and desperation to win.

It has been a couple of years since the Portuguese midfielder was a mainstay of many FIFA players' teams but he could make a return to fashion this year.

15 Joao Cancelo - 87

No one seems to know where Cancelo will be playing his football next season, but he remains contracted to City after an unsuccessful loan spell in Germany.

He was seen as perhaps the best full-back in the world not too long ago until a reported falling out with Guardiola derailed his 2022/23 season.

The 88 rating he held last year will likely not be upheld going into the new game, the question is just around how far he will drop.

14 Christopher Nkunku - 87

Nkunku is the first new signing to make the list after sealing a move to Chelsea.

The Frenchman has already bagged during pre-season for his new club to get fans excited ahead of the season starting.

Injuries limited him to only 25 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, yet he was still able to find the back of the net on 16 occasions.

Expect to see a lot of Nkunku in many people's early Premier League squads.

13 Martin Odegaard - 87

Predicted to have a huge upgrade from 84 to 87, Odegaard has had a brilliant year with the Gunners.

Arsenal pushed Man CIty all the way in the title race with the Norwegian being the player to glue everything together.

There could even be a position change in store for EA Sports FC 24 as he has made the transition from an attacking midfielder to playing a slightly deeper role.

12 Heung-Min Son - 88

Winning the Golden Boot in 2021/22 made fans think the next season would only get better for the South Korean winger.

This was not the case as injuries and a loss of form cause Son to become one of the most disappointing players in the league.

It is very unlikely he will retain the 89 rating he had definitely earned in years gone by.

With only 10 league goals last season, he could even fall further.

11 Rodri - 88

The lack of pace is the only real factor holding players of the game back from using the Spanish midfield dictator in their teams.

Perhaps the most important part of the City team, Rodri very rarely misses any game despite Guardiola being known to rotate heavily across the season.

He played in more than 50 games during 2022/23, and will continue to play as often in the upcoming season also.

The slight upgrade is absolutely warranted and could be stretched even further.

10 Rúben Dias - 89

Dias is now regarded by many as the best centre-back in the league, providing the only real competition to Virgil van Dijk's throne.

His rating in EASFC 24 should represent this with another small upgrade, in similar fashion to the one he received last year.

The defender was vital in both the Premier League and Champions League successes as he leads by example and does everything possible to win.

He will also be hoping EA Sports are a bit less harsh on his pace rating this time round.

9 Ederson - 89

Yet another CIty player.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is always in the conversation about the best in his position in England.

While there are definitely moments that expose Ederson's shot-stopping abilities being limited, he almost makes up for it completely with his ball playing ability.

8 Bernardo Silva - 89

Links to Saudi Arabia do not seem to go away with regard to Silva, with his future at City being in doubt for over 12 months now.

It seems to be the belief that he will seek a new challenge within the next couple of years at least after winning the treble and multiple league titles.

On his day, he is up there as one of the best players in the world - never mind the Premier League.

His versatility and technical ability have made his a Swiss army knife for his manager that can hurt opposing teams in a number of ways, from multiple positions.

7 Casemiro - 89

Signing Casemiro was transformative for Man United last summer after wrapping up a deal that was reported to have cost up to £70 million.

Never shy in the tackle, the Brazilian is a demanding presence in the middle of the park that expects the best from the surrounding players.

There is no question about whether his aggression rating will be high or low after missing several games last year for disciplinary reasons.

6 Alisson Becker - 89

Unlike the defenders playing in front of him, the shot-stopper was in fine form over the entire year.

He kept the second most clean sheets in the division despite having little to no protection on the majority of occasions.

Even managing to register an assist for Mohamed Salah against Man City, he showed the ability he has in terms of distribution.

Alisson is often one of the better choices of goalkeeper in the video game world.

5 Virgil van Dijk - 89

Another Liverpool defender predicted to lose a rating as he looks set to drop below the 90 rating he held previously.

The Dutchman looks set to be handed the armband at Anfield following the exit of both Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

This decision could help the 32-year-old regain his confidence and dominate Premier League strikers on a regular basis once more.

It feels right for the all-time top scorer for England to become a 90 rated card on EASFC 24 after yet another 20+ goal campaign in a struggling Tottenham side.

Kane is a dream of a player for both real-life managers and video game players.

In the game, his shooting ability is as good as anyone else with the added advantage of having a very strong weak-foot.

There are suggestions he could make a move to Bayern Munich as a result of his sensational Spurs showings.

Salah is a hard case to answer based on the last 12 months.

He remained the main source of both goals and creativity for his club, but at the same time appeared to go missing for large spells in games.

In previous years, the Egyptian has been able to drag his team through difficult moments with his individual brilliance but was unable to do so on this occasion despite his best efforts.

There is very little sense in a downgrade in the rating of the Belgian midfielder.

Injuries appear to be catching up to him slightly, meaning when his rating is reviewed in 12 months from now, there could be some questions to answer.

De Bruyne remains the best playmaker in the entire world, and deserves to be the joint highest-rated player in the Premier League.

Not only can he provide many chances for his teammates, but he can also find the back of the net as well as any striker in the country.

The man that has been making the most of De Bruyne's play making abilities is Haaland.

The striker broke the goal scoring record in the Premier League during his debut campaign by finding the back of the net on 36 occasions in only 35 games.

This would be a huge boost from his 88 rating last year, but it is more than deserved after the campaign he had terrifying defences all over the world.