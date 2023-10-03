Highlights EA Sports FC 24, formerly known as FIFA, still has glitches that are causing amusement on social media.

The kick-off glitch, which results in an unplayable move and a likely goal, has been shared on social media.

Despite the name change, FIFA holds nostalgic memories for many, and glitches are just part of the gaming world.

EA Sports FC 24 may not be called FIFA any longer, however, the famous glitches haven't vanished and will undoubtedly provide us with endless laughter as they surface on social media over the next few weeks and months.

SAF Tactician on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the all too familiar kick-off glitch that has resulted in smashed TV screens and broken controllers across the globe. When producing this move from kick-off, it is unplayable and will almost certainly result in a goal. Here's how you do it...

How to do the kick-off glitch on EA Sports FC 24

Passing back from the kick-off, then using L1/LB to send the striker on a run, play it to a midfielder, back to the original passer, and then first time over the top through ball to the striker. The defence will not attempt to win the ball back, leaving the attacker with a free shot on goal.

There is perhaps more attention on EA Sports FC 24 this year due to the breakaway from FIFA. Although just a name, FIFA holds many memories for people, from its famous soundtracks with Blur - Song 2 among the countless amazing songs to appear on the game, to the sheer enjoyment of beating a friend with SC East Bengal against their beloved top six Premier League side.

That is still possible, of course, but change is a funny thing. Even if it's just a name, it can turn people away. For so many, FIFA was a big part of their childhood and continued into early adulthood. There was even a FIFA drinking game for university students to enjoy or suffer, depending on how good or bad they were.

Those of a certain age will remember running away from the referee in sheer desperation to avoid a yellow card. That could and sometimes did go on for hours! Glitches are a part of the gaming world, nothing is or ever will be perfect. Perhaps game designers throw some glitches in for the fun of it.

Video: EA Sports FC 24 kick-off glitch

EA FC 24 was officially released on the 29th of September, meaning gamers have had a few days to get to grips with it and uncover any glitches along the way. In previous versions of the games, there have been glitches that make an entire team invisible, players' legs or arms bend in incomprehensible positions, or our personal favourite, a player suddenly having incredibly large hands. Seriously, they were huge!

There have been a number of people quick to point out that EA FC's kick-off glitch is not as consistent as last year's FIFA. That will come as a sigh of relief to those who've been on wrong end of the glitch all too often. It is early days for EA FC 24, and the next generation of fans it will attract, but there will forever be a market for a football game on a console, such is the magnitude of the sport.

As time ticks by, players will no doubt discover more glitches for us all to laugh about. Even if a player was cruelly defeated in the last minute thanks their goalkeeper mysteriously going for a wander, the fume would settle, and they would load it up again. Deep down, there is a love for the game, one that will never disappear.