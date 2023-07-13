EA Sports FC will feature a wide range of licensing for players, clubs and competitions from all over the globe.

The EA Sports Official Reveal for FC 24 detailed a wide range of leagues and competitions that will be extending their stay beyond the expiration of the FIFA series.

Some leagues and competitions will feature in the game for the first time. The game will feature over 19,000 players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, in what will be the most authentic football gaming experience yet.

These figures account for the men's and women's side of the game, as this year women are set to take play a bigger part in the game than ever before.

Women are set to feature in Ultimate Team, as well as many major competitions from the women's game being included across the various game modes.

EA Sports have acquired more licenses than have ever been featured in any sporting video game. Here we will give you the lowdown on all the licensed leagues set to be featured in FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Leagues

UEFA and EA Sports have agreed to an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement ahead of the release of FC 24. The UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will feature in the new release, as well as the Women's UEFA Champions League.

This is a huge blow to FIFA's aims of releasing their own game in the coming years. The football governing body will struggle to compete with EA Sports' level of authenticity, as well as its reputation and huge fan base.

All the UEFA competitions will exist within FC 24 in Career Mode. Which is ideal if you want to lead your team out alongside the iconic Champions League anthem.

The fresh deal would also suggest that UEFA-themed cards will feature in Ultimate Team of the first edition of EA Sports FC.

Premier League

The Premier League will, of course, feature in EA Sports FC. The league has become an official partner of EA Sports and will offer the company exclusive rights to feature all of its players and clubs within the game.

Manchester City's record-breaker Erling Haaland features on the cover, which is a strong way to mark the league's fresh agreement with EA Sports.

The game's official trailer also revealed the Premier League's official scoreboard will feature in the game. This will add an extra level of authenticity to Career Mode saves within the English top flight.

All of the league's real-life stadiums will be accurately represented in-game also, as EA looks to take more strides to offer the most realistic replication of the biggest league in the world.

La Liga

La Liga has also signed an exclusive multi-year deal with EA Sports. The company have also become a sponsor of the top-flight Spanish league which has been renamed to La Liga EA Sports. The Spanish second division naming rights were also acquired, and it has been renamed to La Liga Hypermotion - in relation to the game's match engine.

EA revealed the new La Liga trophy following the sponsorship at the Official Reveal in Amsterdam.

The company is not only offering a realistic gaming experience, but is now impacting the real-life game too.

Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1

To round up the top five leagues, the Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 all become partners of EA Sports. As a result, all the league's clubs, players and stadiums should be accurately represented in FC 24.

Fans have for several years awaited a fully licensed Italian top flight. In FIFA 23addition , EA did not have the rights to feature the real-life logos and names of some Serie A clubs.

But the exclusive agreements in place with all the top five European leagues would suggest the most authentic experience possible awaits fans in FC 24.

Other European Leagues

Eredivisie

Liga Portugal

English Championship

English League One

English League Two

National League

Scottish Premier League

SSE Airtricity League

Allsvenskan

Eliteserien

Austrian Bundesliga

Süper Lig

Ekstraklasa

Belgian Pro League

Suisse Super League

Superliga Romania (New for FC 24)

2. Bundesliga

3. Liga

Serie B

Ligue 2

Many of the leagues featured here were already licensed within the game. But we could see many new stadiums added to the game from these leagues. The Superliga Romania licensing has been acquired by EA Sports for the first time.

Conmebol competitions

The Conmebol competitions will feature in FC 24. The Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana will again feature authentic competition logos. The second-biggest continental club competition will be playable with genuine likenesses in the maiden EA Sports FC release.

Rest of the World Leagues

Major League Soccer

A-League

Superliga Argentina

Chinese Super League

K League

Saudi Pro League

These leagues have also typically been featured in past FIFA releases. In FC 24 they will be fully licensed, meaning all players and clubs will be accurately presented in the game. With so many top players joining Saudi League clubs, fans of the series will be glad to know the league will be given the full authenticity treatment in the new release.

Perhaps even Cristiano Ronaldo's home stadium at Al Nassr could be included.

All Confirmed Leagues In EA Sports FC 24

To summarise, and at the time of writing, here are all of the confirmed men's leagues in FC 24 currently:

Country League Argentina LFP Australia A-League Austria Austrian Bundesliga China CSL England Premier League EFL Championship League One League Two France Ligue 1 Uber Eats Ligue 2 BKT D1 Arkema Germany Bundesliga 2. Bundesliga 3. Liga India Hero ISL Italy Serie A, Serie B Korea K League Netherlands Eredivisie Norway Eliteserien Poland Pro Ekstraklasa Portugal Liga Portugal Republic of Ireland SSE Airtricity Premier Division Romania Superliga Saudi Arabia MBS Pro League Scotland Cinch Premiership Spain La Liga EA Sports, La Liga Smartbank Sweden Allsvenskan Switzerland Credit Suisse Super League Turkey Super Lig United States Major League Soccer (MLS)

Licensing for the women's game

The UEFA Women's Champions League licensing was, of course, mentioned in the UEFA section. However, there are many more women's leagues and competitions set to be included in the game.

The Women's Super League will be available across all the different game modes in FC 24. Stars like Sam Kerr will be available in the game.

The Spanish women's top flight, the Liga F, will also be featured. This means that the opportunity to play with Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will be on offer. Perhaps the Estadi Johan Cruyff, the home of FC Barcelona Women, will be included in the game.

The Frauen-Bundesliga, the German top flight, is also featured as part of the overhaul of women's football within the game. Legendary forward Alexandra Popp, among a host of others, will be playable in the newest EA Sports football experience.

D1 Arkema is the final women's league that will be licensed in FC 24. The French top flight will be in the game alongside its English, German and Spanish counterparts. This should make for a competitive UWCL playthrough of the new game.

The National Women's Soccer League will also be included. This is a huge addition as some would argue this is the strongest league in all of women's football. It features world-class stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

What do the licensing agreements mean for FC 24?

FC 24 is set to have more licensed teams, players and competitions than ever before. The men's game is represented on a global level to an enormous level of accuracy.

Now EA Sports are even beginning to delve deep into the women's game, offering continental competitions and a variety of top leagues in women's football.

The Official Reveal also hinted that many new stadiums could be coming to the game, following the licensing agreements that have been made.

The fact that many of the agreements are exclusive is also huge for the future of EA's games.

FIFA, or what will now be known as EA Sports FC, has by far established itself as the most popular football game. The array of long-term exclusive licenses the game will now feature will surely intimidate any opposition looking to make ground and close the gap.

What other additions could come?

FC 24 could potentially come with more leagues and competitions that have not been officially announced yet. Perhaps the Brazilian League could return after several years of absence from EA's titles.

More South American leagues would be welcomed in general - fully licensed Colombian and Chilean leagues would make the Copa Libertadores much more interesting in the game.

Besides leagues and club licenses, it will be interesting to see which new stadiums are added to FC 24. The ability to use your own club's stadium is an authentic experience that is unmatched.

There is also the potential for new competitions within the major leagues to receive official licensing. The Coupe de France and Copa del Rey could feature in France and Spain respectively.

Fans of Career Mode especially will be hoping for as many domestic cup licenses as possible. Authentic logos and names can make the game mode much more enjoyable and can make victories much more satisfying.

Finally, how EA take advantage of its licensing to include in-game replications of real-life managers will be interesting. A wide range of managers have featured in FIFA 23, but the additional licensing should allow the gaming company to increase their FC 24 authentic managerial offerings.

Regardless of how much additional licensing is announced by the time the game comes out, fans of EA Sports football games are set to be given the greatest product the company has ever created.

FC 24 will surely offer the greatest football game experience in EA's 30 years in the industry.