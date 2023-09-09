Highlights Player ratings for EA Sports FC 24 have seemingly been leaked on X (Twitter), including ratings for Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Casemiro is the highest-rated player on Manchester United with a score of 89, followed closely by Bruno Fernandes with an 88 rating.

Rashford is the highest-rated striker on the team with a rating of 85, and new signing Rasmus Hojlund has an overall rating of 76.

Every year, when the latest edition of the FIFA video game is released, EA Sports bring out the eagerly anticipated player ratings. Nearly every year the ratings become a source of debate between fans and players themselves. In the past, players have joked with each other about their ratings, but for many the ratings can be a quantifiable measure of their stance in the game.

The six key stats are pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending, and physicality. EA Sports have a team who analyse data to produce the most accurate score for each and every player. EA Sports FC 24 is expected to come out soon, along with the official player ratings, but some accounts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have already seemingly leaked the cards. In fact, in just one post, Manchester United’s, Chelsea's, and Arsenal’s player ratings have all been leaked.

Manchester United player ratings for EA Sports FC 24

Casemiro scores the highest on the team, pulling in a score of 89, ranking highly across all six stats. His lowest score was just 71 for dribbling. Just behind Casemiro is Bruno Fernandes with an 88 rating. Fernandes has been given a 90 rating for his passing skills. Indeed, the Portuguese man topped Manchester United’s leaderboard for assists in the 2022/2023 season with a total of 13 across all competitions.

Rashford is the highest-rated striker on the team with a total rating of 85, meaing only TWO United players have a rating of over 85. The 25-year-old scored 30 goals across all competitions last year in what was his most successful season on a personal level. Despite Manchester United’s team struggles, Rashford shone through as a beacon of hope for the team, and he is reaping the rewards. His rating has increased by two from 83 in FIFA 23 to now the third highest-rated player on the team at 85.

Newest signing Rasmus Hojlund sits at an overall rating of 76, racking up a 75 shot rating and 85 for pace. The only player who scores higher for his speed is Rashford with a score of 90. Hojlund's rating has increased by five points, however, going from 71 last season.

Viewers have only seen glimpses of Hojlund’s abilities so far as he came on against Arsenal, almost having an immediate impact, setting up Alejandro Garnacho for a goal only for it to be ruled offside. United signed the 20-year-old from Atalanta, where he notched up nine goals and four assists in 32 games. United fans will hope their newest striker will live up to, or even exceed, his 76 EA Sports FC 24 rating.

Hojlund will be playing alongside Anthony Martial whose rating, according to the leak, has been set at 80. The striker’s shooting has been ranked at a 78, three higher than Hojlund, and his pace, which Premier League defenders are all too familiar with, has been ranked at an 80.

Manchester United has always had pace up front and the team’s third-fastest player is Garnacho, who has secured an 84 rating for pace, with an overall rating of 75. Fans of the Premier League will not be surprised by the Argentinina's high pace rating having watched his piercing runs down the left-hand side which could terrify even some of the best defenders in the league.

The 19-year-old scored three goals and produced two assists in just 19 Premier League appearances last season, and given Manchester United’s lack of depth in the squad this season, the Argentinian will likely have more opportunities to impress.

Another one of United’s players looking to impress comes in the form of Mason Mount, one of the club’s recent summer signings. Mount’s overall rating has fallen from 83 to 81. The midfielder’s 2021/22 season was undoubtedly his best so far where he scored 11 goals and produced 10 assists under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel — he failed to reach those heights, however, in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring only three goals in 24 appearances.

Jadon Sancho has been the subject of conversation in recent weeks as the former Borussia Dortmund man has not been picking up that many minutes so far this season. United signed the forward from Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million. Since then, he has struggled to find the form he was known for in Germany, and at times, looked out of place in the Manchester United set up.

In the 2019/20 season, the final complete season before he signed for United, the Englishman scored 17 goals and contributed 11 assists in 32 matches. Last season, he made 26 appearances and found the net just six times. The 23-year-old’s EA Sports FC 24 rating has slipped from 83 last season to 82 this year.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: Chelsea player ratings leaked as only 7 players above 80

Not all player ratings have been leaked

The leaked images of player ratings are not the complete set and have missed out a few players including Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, who was re-signed by United this summer after leaving in 2015. Maguire might expect to see a drop in ratings, however, as he had a tumultuous last season, culminating in losing the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes. However, Erik ten Hag has been left with very little choice due to the injury crisis that has hit United, so the England international may have the opportunity to prove his critics wrong as he is afforded more playing time at the beginning of the season at least.

Players like Sergio Reguilon, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen were also not included in the initial leak. The Danish midfielder has been highly influential in United’s squad during a flurry of injuries hitting the team’s personnel. He achieved a rating of 83 in FIFA 23, and will hope to stay around the low-to-mid 80s after producing eight assists last season when Manchester United registered their lowest points tally in 30 years.

The official release of EA Sports FC 24 is expected to be late September, so the players ratings will be revealed in the coming days and weeks. Watch this space, but it doesn't look good for Manchester United early doors!