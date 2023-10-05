Highlights Champions is the most competitive mode in Ultimate Team, as players from across the globe try to achieve the best rank possible.

However, finding the best possible squad for the 20 matches is a challenge - especially at the start of the game.

But these four budget squads - ranging from 50k to 500k - will help inspire as you change your team ahead of the weekend.

EA Sports FC 24 has stormed off the shelves in its opening week, even if sales are slightly down on previous years. However, with Champions - previously named FUT Champions and weekend league, finding the perfect squad is key to your chances of success.

Squad building has never been more advanced than FC 24. With the introduction of female footballers, the possibilities are endless, as Sam Kerr and Erling Haaland partner up front. Even siblings Lauren James and Reece James could play together on the same flank.

However, gamers around the world all have varying budgets. Some may have brought points at the start of the game, allowing them to immediately upgrade their team. Meanwhile, others might have opted for the 'RTG' route, where only determination and commitment can improve your squad.

Concerned about what your team looks like for Champions? Well, with these four budget squads from FIFA expert NealGuides, ranging from 50k to 500k, your worries might be fixed.

50k Budget Squad

To begin, with EAFC's market never being lower, the possibilities are endless with just 50k. Even some of the highest-rated players in the world could fit into the team. Starting at the back, goalkeeper Unai Simón partners La Liga defenders, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, and Alfonso Espino at the back, alongside Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar. The picture painted across this defence is about pace. PSG defender Skriniar is the slowest out of the quadrant, and even he has 78 pace. Reinaldo, converted from a left-back for this team, has 84 pace - making him one of the most electric defenders in the game.

In the middle, Monaco midfielder Denis Zakaria partners Marcos Llorente and Khéphren Thuram. Atlético Madrid midfielder Llorente is highly regarded as one of the best midfielders on EAFC 24, whilst Thuram is one of the most promising midfielders in the world. A move to Liverpool over the summer never materialised, but that hasn't stopped him from being an effective midfielder on EAFC 24.

Martin Terrier occupies the position at left wing, with French teammate Wissam Ben Yedder as a striker. Ben Yedder has been one of the most overpowered players in the game for years and - although he is not as effective this year - he is still one of the best cheap striker options. Currently, at 4k, the Frenchman has everything you need in a cheap striker.

Finally, Sandy Baltimore is at right-wing, with the female winger earning a foundation card in the seasonal rewards. Although she has just a two-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, the 23-year-old's electric pace - 88 - makes her an interesting option in the final third.

100k Budget Squad

Doubling the value of the squad, there is a similar theme within the starting 11. Simón, Molina, Skriniar, Reinildo, Zakaria, Llorente, Ben Yedder, and Baltimore all stay within the team. For eight players to stay in the team proves just how effective the 50k team can be.

Set up as a 4-2-4, it may be too attacking for you, especially if you like to have a rigid defence. It would likely leave you exposed in defence, but the pace from the centre-backs might help stop that. However, with the use of custom tactics, you can change to any formation you want in-game. The best formations currently are 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, and 4-3-2-1, which can be easily switched to.

Naomie Feller is a name very few would have heard of. The French winger plays for Real Madrid in La Liga Femenino and appears to be an exciting prospect on the flanks. With 91 pace, and well-rounded shooting and passing, the 22-year-old is a cheap but impressive option, especially if you apply a finisher chemistry style to her.

The most exciting new player in the team is Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman, who recently moved to France's capital from Frankfurt, is considered one of the most overpowered strikers in the game this year. With 91 pace, coupled with impressive shooting and dribbling, he has everything you need in a striker for the opening weeks. He is an expensive option at 30k, which is only exaggerated by potential links to national teammates, but he will quickly pay off the price with his finishing in the final third.

Kolo Muani's teammate Presnel Kimpembe is also within the starting eleven. With 79 pace, 81 defending and 86 physicality, the 28-year-old is one of the most overpowered options at centre-back - just like he has been on EA's franchise for years. At 30k, he is also not a cheap option, meaning him and Kolo Muani take up over 60% of the budget in this 100k team. Therefore, it's by no means a well-rounded team, but with several 'cheap beasts' around them, it's a team that can take on the very best in Champions.

250k Budget Team

Upgrading the team once again, Marie Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani walk into the team, alongside Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. The rest of the team is kept the same as the 100k team, once again showcasing that money is not everything on EAFC 24.

Katoto may just seem like another ordinary high-rated striker on the face of it, but that is not the case. With a power header+ play style, Katoto is one of the most lethal strikers in the air, despite being just five foot ten inches tall. Coupled with impressive pace, dribbling, and shooting, you can see why the PSG striker is one of the most sought-after forwards in the game,

Similarly, Diani is one of the most electric wingers on EAFC 24 - who is also able to play as a striker. With spectacular stats across the board, the 28-year-old has everything you need from a forward in the final third. It makes the 115k price tag seem less frightening, especially as soon as she starts scoring in crucial matches.

Last but not least, De Paul completes the 250k team. At just 7.8k, the Argentine is a relatively cheap option in the middle of the park. The price tag seems particularly appealing due to his well-rounded stats across the board, coupled with his strong link to Llorente.

500k Budget Team

There's just three new additions to the 500k budget team, with Antoine Griezmann, Grace Geyoro, and Nuno Mendes coming in. Former Barcelona striker Griezmann is considered one of the smoothest and dangerous players in the final third this year. His unbelievable finishing, passing, and dribbling make him stand out as one of the best, even if he has just 80 pace. Dribbling is key in EAFC 24, only helping Griezmann shine. At 100k, he isn't cheap, but he will quickly pay that price back with his impact in the final third.

Meanwhile, Geyoro is a new addition to the EA franchise, but immediately stands out as one of the most well-rounded midfielders on the game. She has all the qualities for a box-to-box midfielder, whilst at 40k, she will not sink into your budget as much compared to others. At left-back, Mendes is considered one of the best left-backs on EAFC 24. Not only does he link to several world-class talents, but he also has the pace, dribbling and defending to act as an aggressive and well-rounded full-back. There's very few better left-backs than the Portuguese talent.

750k Budget Team

Having the luxury of 750k is always incredibly satisfying, but having that wealth at the start of the game feels like a cheat code. With the game just a week out, it's a significant advantage, especially with the team you can create.

Just like a state-owned team in the Champions League, the wealth is noticeable. Jan Oblak, Marquinhos, Jude Bellingham, and Ousmane Dembélé all feature in this team. Dembélé's recent move to PSG sees him ply his trade in his home country, alongside world-class talents like Marquinhos. Once again, the French winger has five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him one of the dangerous players in the final third. Even if he costs over 200k, he'll quickly repay the price. Bellingham similarly earned a move to one of the world's biggest clubs in the summer - Real Madrid. Although his stats are well-rounded, he still feels undervalued compared to real life - especially due to the start of the current campaign.

Finally, plying their trade in the defensive third, Marquinhos and Oblak continue to be two of the best options in their respective positions. It's been this case throughout EA's franchise as their experience continues to grow. With 750k, the possibilities are endless.

