Highlights EA Sports FC 24 is continually evolving, but these 15 meta strikers are likely to stand the test of time and stay overpowered all year.

Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the game this year, yet he is not included in this list, with his price tag unaffordable for the majority of gamers so far.

With the introduction of female footballers into EAFC 24, five women make the list, stretching from America to Southern Europe.

EA Sports FC 24 has started as one of the most competitive games in history. With Champions and Division Rivals in Ultimate Team consistently testing gamers around the world, having the most meta strikers is key. The final third is where the key action happens, with strikers either rising to the occasion or crumbling like a house of cards.

With the introduction of female footballers in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team, the plethora of options is bigger than ever. Whether it's across the pond in America or within mainland Europe, you have the possibility to build unique but overpowered teams this year.

These 15 players are some of the most meta strikers in the game, holding the ability to win matches in the dying minutes by the scruff of their necks.

Of course, there's no set definition of meta, but in EAFC 24, they're the most overpowered players in the game. For strikers, it is key to have pace, strength and finishing, but the more well-rounded the card, the better. Being able to play a part in the final third is key.

EA Sports FC 24 Most Meta Strikers

Player Club Price Rating Lionel Messi Inter Miami 55k 90 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave 37k 89 Victor Osimhen Napoli 25k 88 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns 30k 88 Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 26k 88 Rafael Leão AC Milan 18k 86 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 37k 85 Rodrygo Real Madrid 10k 85 Asisat Oshoala Barcelona 8k 85 Randal Kolo Muani Paris Saint-Germain 3k 84 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 4k 84 Rachael Kundananji Real Madrid 3k 83 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 1.5k 82 Naomie Feller Real Madrid 0.8k 79 Ansu Fati Brighton 1k 78

15 Ansu Fati - Brighton - 78

Starting on the English south coast, Ansu Fati failed to live up to the expectation as Barcelona's next major talent, leading to a loan move to Brighton. It's provided him with a lifeline, which has been replicated onto EAFC 24 synonymously. Although he does not have any stand-out stats, he is the classic cheap winger, who can be converted into a striker with the new -simpler to understand - position modifier system. Partnered with another striker, Fati is one of the best cheap buys in EAFC 24, especially if you're starting your Ultimate Team journey months into the game's cycle.

14 Naomie Feller - Real Madrid - 79

Situated in the Spanish capital, Naomie Feller has entered the EA universe as a hidden gem. On the face of it, the 21-year-old does not have the greatest card, but once factoring in her cheap price tag, the Frenchwoman has all the talent needed, with her 91 pace and 81 dribbling epitomising her quality. Coupled with her quick step and rapid play styles, Feller is one of the best talents under 1k in EAFC 24. It's a similar situation to Fati, where Feller is unlikely to be in your team after Division Rivals and Champions rewards, but for a starter team, she is the perfect option.

13 Darwin Núñez - Liverpool - 82

Reuters

Núñez struggled in his first season in Merseyside, failing to live up to his potential £80m price tag. However, his lack of efficiency in the final third has not been replicated in EAFC 24, with the Uruguayan considered one of the best cheap strikers in the game. Combined with his 90 pace, Núñez has impressive shooting and physicality, which makes him the perfect out-and-out striker. Núñez was one of the most used cards for the Founders Evolution, which came as no surprise, with the striker's 84 reactions and 81 finishing ready-made for a significant upgrade to dominate defenders.

12 Rachael Kundananji - Real Madrid - 83

Kundananji may not be a name most are familiar with, but the Zambian talent is making a name for herself in Spain and for her home country. The 23-year-old has 91 pace alongside 85 finishing and 81 composure, making her relaxed and assured in the final third. Despite her lack of height, the Zambian striker is an aerial threat from set-pieces, especially corners. 95 jumping highlights her threat, which very few would have expected when looking at her stats. She has already secured a 'Team of the Week' card - currently available for 33k - which only adds to her confidence in the final third.

11 Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal - 84

Gabriel Jesus was at the heart of Arsenal's success last season, with only injury stopping him from maintaining consistency. It led to him being rewarded with an overall increase of one in EAFC 24, whilst his stats speak volume about his ability. The Brazilian has lost some of his pace over the years - at only 83 this year - but coupled with well-rounded shooting and dribbling, the 26-year-old is one of the cheapest meta options in the game - available for just 4k currently. In detail, Jesus' 92 agility and 88 reactions epitomise his quality on the ball, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

10 Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain - 84

Moving from Frankfurt to the French capital in the summer, Kolo Muani has surprised many during his career path, but he is now considered one of the best strikers in the world. On EAFC 24, the Frenchman has crucial links to teammates Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, which, combined with his well-rounded stats, makes him a superb addition for his current price of 3k. Not only does the Frenchman have the pace (91), he also has 82 finishing, 85 ball control and 89 jumping to showcase he is a threat from every form of attack. Not many strikers can do that!

9 Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona - 85

Travelling down to Southern Europe and the Mediterranean Coast, Oshoala has shone throughout her career. The Barcelona attacker played a key role in Nigeria's success at the Women's World Cup, which has only improved her EAFC 24 card. The Nigerian has all the stats needed in a pacey striker; her 91 pace is just the start of the story, with no noticeable weaknesses throughout her card. At a price of just around 8k, Oshoala will quickly repay her price tag in the final third. Similar to other strikers on this list, Oshoala has 90 jumping, making her a threat from set-pieces.

8 Rodrygo - Real Madrid - 85

Although former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema doesn't make this list, winger-turned-striker Rodrygo does. The 22-year-old has taken time to adapt to life in the Spanish capital, but he is now firing on all cylinders. In EAFC 24, he is the perfect shadow striker, with impressive pace and dynamic dribbling making him hard to stop in the final third. Available for 10k, the Brazilian's price tag fairly matches his impact on the pitch. Rodyrgo has already received a Trailblazer card - obtainable via SBC - which highlights his start to the season for his club. If you can afford his SBC, then it is a significant upgrade to an already impressive card!

7 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - 85

The face of Manchester United? It's definitely an argument to be had. Rashford has been one of the most meta players in EA's franchise for years, from his early days in FIFA 17 to now. In EAFC 24, the winger, who can also play as a striker, has all the abilities to single-handedly win matches. With 90 pace and 86 shooting, coupled with 73 balance being his only major weakness, the 25-year-old is worth the price tag of 37k. He may have struggled under Erik ten Hag this season, but Rashford's stats mean he will provide a consistent threat in the final third.

6 Rafael Leão - AC Milan - 86

Portuguese talent Leão has been one of the star players in Serie A in recent years. Shining for AC Milan at the San Siro, Leão has received an overall increase of two to his card from last year, which has only made him one of the best strikers in the game, even if it isn't his natural position. With 93 pace, and impressive shooting and dribbling, the 24-year-old makes the perfect second striker as part of a duo. Leão was also the Player of the Month in Serie A for September, and, although the SBC is incredibly expensive, it provides a significant upgrade to a sensational base card. Continually linked to the Premier League, who knows how much longer we'll see Leão in the famous red and black.

5 Antoine Griezmann - Atlético Madrid - 88

Frenchman Griezmann epitomises the essence of Atlético Madrid, particularly after his failed move to Barcelona. In EAFC 24, he is once again considered one of the best strikers in the game. Although he lacks the pace - at just 80 this year - his shooting and dribbling make him glide past defenders in the final third. Providing elegance and silkiness for your team, Griezmann is a must-buy this year. For years, the Frenchman has often been ignored in Ultimate Team due to his pace, but with the new feel of EAFC 24, he can dance around defenders with ease.

4 Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns - 88

Sophia Smith is the new up-and-coming face of American women's football. Although she struggled at the World Cup, like all of her teammates, Smith is highly regarded in EAFC 24, with 93 pace and 85 shooting epitomising her talent. The striker has everything to her game to make her one of the best players in the final third, especially at the price of 30k. With links to fellow Americans extremely common, there's never been a better time to buy Smith. A partnership of Smith and Alex Morgan would provide a new look to your Ultimate Team, after years of women's football being ignored by EA.

3 Victor Osimhen - Napoli - 88

Just like fellow Nigerian talent Oshoala, Osimhen is one of the faces of African football. Playing a key role in Napoli's Serie A victory last season, he has everything to his game in EAFC 24. Linking strongly to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, combined with consistent stats across the board, Osimhen is a bargain option at just 25k. His only weakness is his 68 balance, but the rest of his stats, including 89 reactions, make up for it. There are very few strikers better than Osimhen in world football; it's a similar story in EAFC 24, with the likes of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski lacking the pace to compete.

2 Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave - 89

One of the best female footballers of all time is finally in Ultimate Team. Famously known for her stereotypical 'tea' celebration against England at the 2019 Women's World Cup, Morgan has won over just as many supporters as she frustrated that evening. In EAFC 24, Morgan is one of the best finishers in the game, with her 94 finishing epitomising that. Combined with impressive dribbling and pace, the American is currently a bargain buy at just 37k. The American's only major weakness is her balance (67), meaning she may struggle to turn on the ball quickly. However, it's a small price to pay for the qualities you get elsewhere.

1 Lionel Messi - Inter Miami - 90

The greatest player of all time? The 'GOAT'? All these questions are asked when talking about Messi, and that is the same story this year. Yet in EAFC 24, he is once again one of the best forwards in the final third. Originally a centre forward, the World Cup winner can play as a striker whilst almost ice skating in the final third. The best dribbler in the game is every defender's nightmare, whilst his efficiency in the final third is epitomised by his 87 shooting and 90 passing. Although he is tough to link to, Messi is one of the most overpowered players at 55k. If he can replicate his remarkable hat-trick record (one behind Ronaldo) for you, the goals will fly in.

