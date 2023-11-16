Highlights The art of defending on EAFC 24 is challenging for everyone; making sure you have the most meta centre-backs is key to success.

Ranging from under 1k to over 50k, there's a centre-back for everyone on EAFC 24.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich all possess a frightening centre-back duo - those chemistry links might be key!

The art of mastering defending on EA Sports FC 24 is a challenge for all - even for the very best professionals in the world. Whether you want to let the AI do most of the work or utilise an aggressive Vidic-esque philosophy, it's only possible with the very best defenders in the world, which are available for a variety of prices.

Pace has been the most important stat for a centre-back in EA's franchise football game for years. Giving you the option to catch up with even the quickest attackers is crucial during matches, especially if it was in Champions. Defending is incredibly challenging, but using the best defenders can make it easier, especially if you follow our six tips. This year follows a similar trend at the back, with the best defenders painting a similar picture; pace is key.

Although defending and physicality are still important, defenders will struggle to be effective without the pace needed to catch up. With players varying from under 1k to over 50k, this list of the 15 most meta centre-backs will help you fix any defensive woes.

Name Club Price Rating Ronald Araujo Barcelona 13k 86 Èder Militão Real Madrid 44k 86 Jules Koundé Barcelona 57k 85 David Alaba Real Madrid 7.5k 85 Raphaël Varane Manchester United 15k 85 Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 8k 85 Kim Min Jae Bayern Munich 3k 84 Fikayo Tomori AC Milan 7k 84 Lucas Hernández Paris Saint-Germain 13k 84 Wlliam Saliba Arsenal 3k 83 Manuel Akanji Manchester City 0.8k 82 Joško Gvardiol Manchester City 9.5k 82 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich 2k 82 Reinildo Mandava Atlético Madrid 0.7k 81 Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur 1k 78

15 Micky van de Ven - Tottenham - 78

Van de Ven has been one of the signings of the summer in the Premier League. Joining from Wolfsburg - where he had a Future Stars card last season - the Dutchman has adjusted to life in north London with ease, even scoring the winning goal in their away match to Luton. Despite being only 78-rated, the youngster has sensational stats across the board, with his 85 pace standing out. As a quick and aggressive centre-back, he's hard to get past. Combined with links to teammate Cristian Romero - who has already received an in-form card - van de Ven is a must-buy if you're running on a low budget.

14 Reinildo Mandava - Atlético Madrid - 81

It's a similar story in Southern Europe, where Atlético Madrid defender Reinildo is a natural left-back, but possesses the ability to move centrally. He may be more unknown within European football, but the 29-year-old's ability is fairly represented within EAFC 24. The centre-back has everything you need to dominate opposition defenders, especially if you want to play a possession style of football out from the back. With 84 pace and adequate defending and physicality across the board, the Madrid-based centre-back is the perfect option for a cheap starter team, especially if you start your 'road to glory' journey late.

13 Dayot Upamecano - Bayern Munich - 82

Upamecano has long been a popular figure within Ultimate Team - ever since his debut season at Red Bull Leipzig. The 24-year-old's pace, coupled with his defending and immense physicality, has always made him an appealing prospect. That's the same story this season, with his 83 pace, 81 defending, and 83 physicality making him one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga. Partnered with fellow Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min Jae, your defensive woes might be fixed. The Frenchman has some weaknesses - showcased in his performance against Man City last season, but if you're working on a budget, he is still one of the best options around.

12 Joško Gvardiol - Manchester City - 82

Departing from Bundesliga powerhouses RB Leipzig in the summer, Gvardiol bolstered Man City's defensive structure. One of the stars at the World Cup, Gvardiol is able to play as a centre-back or left-back with ease, with his ball-playing abilities making him look comfortable in possession. His 78 pace, combined with impressive defending and physicality, make him one of the best cheap options on EAFC 24 - currently worth under 10k. With Manchester City dominating the Premier League, there are a plethora of players to link him to - most noticeably Erling Haaland - yet Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji provide options alongside the Croatian in defence.

11 Manuel Akanji - Manchester City - 82

Gvardiol's teammate - Akanji - is another meta centre-back on EAFC 24, coming in as the cheapest option in the game - similar to his situation in real life. The Swiss defender played a key role in Man City's treble-winning season last campaign, which has been replicated in EAFC 24. With 77 Pace and 83 defending, the 28-year-old has all the characteristics needed to excel in the most competitive matches. Sticking to his right centre-back position, Akanji's strength and power allow him to dominate even the best attackers in the world. At 800 coins, he is the bargain of the year who can help your Ultimate Team at the start of your journey.

10 Wlliam Saliba - Arsenal - 83

Saliba was one of Arsenal's players of the season last year. Alongside Gabriel, he helped the Gunners cement themselves near the top of the league before his injury ended any hope of domestic glory. It's led to the Frenchman receiving a plus-three increase from FIFA 23 to 83. With 82 pace and 84 defending, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world, let alone just the Premier League. Most noticeably, Saliba's 86 sprint speed allows him to dominate opposition attackers. Even if you get caught out of position with him, the Frenchman will still be able to catch up with ease; it's a frightening proposition.

9 Lucas Hernández - Paris Saint-Germain - 84

Hernandez's move from heavyweights Bayern Munich to PSG over the summer surprised many. The Frenchman's return to his native land allows him to link up with PSG's best French talent, including the sensational Kylian Mbappé. Alongside crucial chemistry links, Hernandez has all the stats needed for the perfect centre-back. 76 pace - alongside 84 defending and 78 physicality - make him an enticing prospect. He may lack the agility, balance, and dribbling to play out from the back, especially if you like your defenders to go on darting runs, but for assured gamers who like to take no risks, Hernandez is one of the most meta options around.

8 Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan - 84

Chelsea academy prodigy Tomori has had an illustrious career in Northern Italy. From winning Serie A to reaching the Champions League semi-finals, the English defender has excelled on the biggest stage. That's been symbolised in EAFC 24, where Tomori is - once again - one of the best centre-backs in the game. His 86 pace - combined with spectacular defending and physicality - will make him like a brick wall in defence. Under closer inspection, Tomori's 86 pace is made up of 90 sprint speed, which means he will be able to catch attackers in a heartbeat, even if he may take a little while to get up to speed with just 80 acceleration.

7 Kim Min Jae - Bayern Munich - 84

Moving from the stunning west coast of Italy to Bavarian Munich, Kim Min Jae has had a unique path to the top of European football. Winning the Serie A with Napoli last season cemented his name as one of the best centre-backs in the world, which has only helped his cause on EAFC 24. With the qualities to act as an aggressive and powerful centre-back, the South Korean can link easily to Upamecano - creating a dream partnership in the Bundesliga. 85 defending and 84 physicality stands out within Kim Min Jae's well-rounded card, allowing him to dominate opposition defenders in Division Rivals and, most importantly, Champions.

6 Antonio Rüdiger - Real Madrid - 85

Rüdiger is highly regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, not only for his immense defensive qualities, but also his illustrious trophy collection. The German's attributes on EAFC 24 make him the perfect option for the most competitive matches in Champions. Utilising his 82 pace - combined with his 84 defending and 86 physicality - will make even Erling Haaland struggle in the final third. The German is far more expensive than other options, but what comes with that price is one of the best defenders on the game. Real Madrid have a reputation for winning the most important matches; he'll be able to replicate that for your team.

5 Raphaël Varane - Manchester United - 85

Just like Rüdiger, Varane's name has been synonymous with the very best in EA's franchise for years. From his time at Real Madrid to gracing Old Trafford's hallowed field, the Frenchman has won it all. Varane's pace has deteriorated slightly from 81 to 79, despite a rating increase of one - decided before his underwhelming start to the season. However, he is still one of the best options in the game. There are no weaknesses to Varane's defending or physicality, allowing him to showcase his talent for your team every match without struggle. He's not as cheap as other options, but he's worth it for his well-rounded attributes in defence.

4 David Alaba - Real Madrid - 85

Former Bayern Munich defender Alaba has switched from a versatile full-back to a towering centre-back over the years, making him one of the best options on EAFC 24. The 31-year-old has all the defensive attributes to fit into your Ultimate Team; his 79 pace, 85 defending, and 77 physicality stands out from the very best, whilst his abilities in possession make him one of the best ball-playing centre-backs around. As a former full-back, he can switch to left-back if he is required to. This could prove particularly helpful when defending a lead or if you switch to a back five in the dying minutes.

3 Jules Koundé - Barcelona - 85

Having only moved to the Catalan coast last summer, Koundé has already cemented himself as one of the best centre-backs in La Liga, let alone in the world. The Frenchman may only be five foot eleven inches tall, but what he lacks in height, he makes up in pace and defensive awareness. Similarly to Alaba, Koundé can become a right-back if required, which will add defensive security to your team at the end of matches. 84 pace and 86 defending make him one of the most meta defenders on EAFC 24, especially if he's capable of matching Mbappe in a foot race!

2 Èder Militão - Real Madrid - 86

From his days at Porto to cementing his status as one of the best centre-backs to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, Militão has been considered one of the most overpowered centre-backs on EA's franchise since 2019; it's no surprise after his performances in real life. The Brazilian has already had pace, but in this year's game, it is coupled with spectacular defensive and physical attributes. Unlike other defenders on the list, the Brazilian lacks world-class quality when dribbling, proven by having just 70 agility and 62 balance. With links to Rüdiger, Koundé, and Reinildo all easy to utilise, it's no surprise to see Militão worth his expensive price tag.

1 Ronald Araujo - Barcelona - 86

Last but not least, Araujo is considered the most meta centre-back on EAFC 24. There may be better defenders on the game, most notably Icons and Virgil van Dijk, but there is no one better value for money than Araujo. The Uruguayan has everything you need in a centre-back; from his 79 pace to his 86 defending, the 24-year-old's spectacular stats across the board make him challenging to beat in the final third. Combined with superb chemistry links to fellow La Liga centre-backs, you can see why Araujo is one of the most in-demand centre-backs on EAFC 24.

