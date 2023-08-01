Highlights EA Sports' FC 24 will have separate Player and Manager Career modes, with significant upgrades and exclusive features for the Player Career mode.

Player Career mode will have a unique agent who will play a big role in negotiating transfers and contracts for the player.

The new features in Player Career mode include planning your career path, setting target teams, agent recommendations, objectives, play styles, and improved camera settings.

EA Sports' Career Mode deep dive trailer revealed an array of new features and updates coming in FC 24. Most crucially, Player and Manager Career modes are to be divided into two separate experiences in the upcoming release.

Player Career is set to receive the most significant upgrades there has ever has between two titles. It is to be given a completely separate mode from Manager Career and will be given its exclusive features as a result.

There will be more customisations than ever in relation to all sorts of aspects that could impact your player's career.

FC 24 promises to finally offer a truly rewarding Player Career experience, backed up by real-life licenses to make your career feel as authentic as possible.

There will also be a huge upgrade in terms of depth within the mode, with more possibilities than ever, more detailed transfer negotiations, and many more off-field improvements to make your virtual star feel more unique to you.

Here we will review all the new elements coming to Player Career Mode in FC 24, fans of the offline mode could be set to finally receive many of the features that have been on their wishlists for years now.

Player Agent

In Player Career Mode, your player will now have a unique agent that takes an active role in your career progression. In the past agents would only feature in generic cutscenes in Career Mode, but now they will play a huge role in seeking out moves and negotiating huge deals for their client.

The agent will guide your player throughout their career and will maintain a personal relationship with your footballing star. Aside from commenting on your results and achievements within the game, the agent will negotiate transfers and contracts with clubs on your behalf.

Your Career Path

Planning your Career Path will be a huge part of Player Career Mode. Your agent will constantly assess whether you are in your club's plans. Even if you have secured a deal, your agent will help to plan beyond the potential expiration of your contract.

If your club decides you are no longer required, then your agent will help to source clubs that are interested in your services.

You can set up a Career Path by assigning a target team which you aim to reach in the future, or you can join another team recommended by your agent.

Target Team

You will be able to assign one specific target team at any single time. This is a club that you aim to sign for during your career. UEFA Champions League holders like Manchester City will be the most difficult clubs to reach.

The agent will help evaluate your target team selection, if your choice is too ambitious then they can suggest you move to another club that could provide a stop-gap before heading to your dream destination.

Choosing a target aim will mean you have a certain performance level and subsequent achievements that you have to adhere to to earn your move.

If you are successful in achieving the targets then your target club will place a bid in return for your services. Your agent will then help you to negotiate personal terms.

However, if a deal cannot be negotiated, or the team's plans change in relation to the positions they need, then the deal could be off. You could join later in your career, or focus on a fresh target team.

Agent Recommendations

Your agent will assess your performances throughout the season, and find transfer opportunities at other clubs. Certain requirements will have to be met to secure potential moves.

The player agent is constantly looking for fresh opportunities for their client, to progress their career as effectively as possible.

The agent even assesses the Tactical Vision of your potential new clubs, for example, Chelsea utilises the wide areas frequently. This way you can be certain that your player will find the perfect club to suit their style.

The agent will also consider geographical context - they will primarily seek moves that are realistic rather than unorthodox switches across the footballing globe.

You can plan potential moves during the season with your agent, and also set your desired wage at your potential new employers. The higher the requested wage, the higher the performance levels that will be expected of you.

If your player underperforms, then the club may wish to offer fresh contract terms, but on a reduced salary.

Free agent:

If you choose to not sign any deals prior to the expiration of your contract, you can become a free agent. This has been made more realistic this year - if a club does not have to pay a transfer fee for you, they will offer more lucrative terms.

On-Loan

Your agent can also help to secure loan moves, which will unlock two different objectives. You will have objectives to achieve to be given another opportunity at your parent club, and a set of objectives to secure a permanent move to your on-loan club.

There is finally clear direction in Player Career Mode, as to what your player must achieve in order to progress their career.

In the past few editions of Player Career Mode, sometimes careers have stagnated and players were left with little indication as to what was required to progress.

But now players will have a clear set of achievements that they can work towards to reach their target club or to secure a contract as a stepping-stone along the way.

Objectives

Objectives are set to be a key part of Player Career Mode in FC 24. Certain requirements will need to be met to remain at your club or secure a huge move to a club like Real Madrid. Other requirements could lead to an increased weekly age for example.

Mandatory objectives are a minimum requirement for you to work with a club, whether it is to extend terms at your current club or earn a transfer elsewhere.

Optional objectives will not have a direct implication on where you play your football, however, they could allow you to secure a higher weekly salary.

Objectives will be suited to the club you play for, or wish to join. The intensity of their Tactical Vision and the quality of their playing squad will decide the type and difficulty of the objectives.

Play Styles

Play Styles will play a huge role in Player Career Mode. In FC 24 the player personality system has been overhauled - your player's personality style will directly implicate which Play Styles you can attach to your star.

There will be three personality types, with seven levels of personality in each; Maverick, Virtuoso and Heartbeat which are carried over from FIFA 23, but are now much more crucial to your player's success.

The more you focus on one individual personality type, the more Play Styles will become available to your player concerning that type.

If your player is heavily dominant in one personality type, upon reaching the seventh level you can boost one of your Play Styles into a Play Style+. This can make your player even more deadly about a specific skill on the pitch.

Focus Camera

The Player Career default camera setting has been improved for FC 24. It will prioritise keeping track of your player, as well as always maintaining eyes on the ball.

The camera will also focus on your player when performing stunning skill moves or making excellent defensive blocks. The zoom feature will emphasise your player when they are making a huge impact on the pitch.

You will not miss any major action within fixtures, but the camera will always aim to keep your player in view.

Pre-match training

Your player can now take part in pre-game training sessions in Player Career Mode. This provides an increased level of realism to the experience and can also help your player earn personality points.

You will also be able to practice pre-game drills and polish up your match sharpness just before the big kickoff.

Dynamic Moments

Player and Manager Career will feature new dynamic moments in their game modes. Open-top bus parades will feature throughout both sections of Career Mode, and the fully licensed Ballon d'Or ceremony is a huge new addition.

The Ballon d'Or Player of the Year Award represents the ultimate individual achievement in football, and it will be presented at a glamorous gala in FC 24. This should make becoming the world's best player more rewarding than ever in Player Career mode.

New Customisations

The customisation options in Player Career Mode have increased massively ahead of FC 24.

There are many more tattoo options, as well as items such as Face Guards and Goggles, which can allow you to make your player as unique as possible.

You can watch the full deep dive trailer here.