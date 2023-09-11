Highlights Gabriel Jesus gets a deserved upgrade and could be one of the most used players this year in EA Sports FC 24.

Lautaro Martinez's rating stays the same despite his successful season, making him a great value option for Ultimate Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rating drops, but expect plenty of special cards to be released throughout the year for the Portuguese forward.

It’s time to take a look at the top strikers of EA Sports FC 24, with the latest release from EA Sports dropping later this month! There are sure to be some controversial ratings in there, but you can expect the usual suspects like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to be right at the top.

Fans will be keeping an eye out for their favourite players and cards as they get ready for the full game release on the 29th of September, which signals the start of a new era for EA Sports. After over two decades of using the “FIFA” licensing, a new direction is being taken this year, starting with a name change.

EA FC 24 is set to change up the game with new features and interfaces that will enhance all types of game modes. Whether you are a dedicated Ultimate Team player or prefer a relaxing session of Career Mode, this new release looks to be bigger and better across the board.

So, in preparation for building your first squads or planning your Career Mode buys, let's take a closer look at the list of top 10 striker ratings from the new EA Sports FC 24 video game. All these stats are provided by Dexerto, according to FUT Scoreboard’s database.

10 Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal - 86

Arsenal’s Brazilian number nine makes this list after an impressive +3 upgrade from his card last year. Despite some injury issues in his first season with the Gunners, when Jesus did play, he was electric. Especially at the start of last season where he came in and hit the ground running straight away. Jesus ended the season with 11 goals and eight assists across 33 appearances in all competitions. EA have rightly boosted his rating, and with an injury free season, Jesus could be in for lots of special cards in this year's game. Expect him to be one of the most used players this year.

9 Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan - 86

World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez comes in at ninth on the list, as his card stays the same as last year with an 86 rating. This is pretty surprising considering the season Martinez had with Inter Milan and Argentina. A World Cup win and narrowly losing out in the Champions League final was not enough to increase his rating, but Martinez will still be one of the best strikers in EA Sports FC 24. He could be a great early pick up in Ultimate Team for anyone looking for a cheaper option who still has world-class attributes.

8 Cristiano Ronaldo - Al-Nassr - 86

This one may shock a few as the Portuguese GOAT sees his rating drop three levels from last year's game! It is always inevitable that a player's ratings will slowly go down as they reach the latter stages of their career, but with Cristiano Ronaldo, it feels strange to see a rating so low. This is officially Ronaldo’s lowest-rated card since FIFA 04, which signals a new era is well and truly here. The forward now plays in the Saudi League with Al-Nassr, meaning he should be a cheaper purchase this year for anyone trying to try him out. Despite his low base card, you can expect plenty of special cards to be released throughout the year.

7 Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid - 88

A player who goes under the radar in real life and is also underused by FIFA players is Antoine Griezmann. This year could be different, however, as the French talisman has received a +5 upgrade on his card from last season. It comes after a controversial downgrade to an 83 on FIFA 23, with EA certainly closer to reality with their 88 rating on EA Sports FC 24. Griezmann continues to get better with age and showed at the World Cup how versatile he can be. For anyone looking for a more creative striker, Griezmann is your man.

6 Victor Osimhen - Napoli - 88

This man was guaranteed to get an upgrade after a quite incredible season for club side Napoli. Victor Osimhen scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, leading Napoli to the Serie A title and a Champions League quarter-final. At just 24, he is only getting better and is one of the most wanted players in Europe right now. That has been reflected with a +5 on his rating from last year's game, with EA clearly agreeing that this guy is now one of the world's best. Pacey, strong, and a clinical finisher, expect this EA Sports FC 24 card to play similar to Erling Haaland from FIFA 23.

5 Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad - 90

Another huge player who has joined the Saudi League this summer is Karim Benzema, who leaves Real Madrid after almost 15 years of service. Fans of EA were always expecting a downgrade for Benzema this year, with it being common for players to slowly drop in rating as their careers draw to a close. However, the Frenchman's fans can be happy it is only a -1 downgrade from last season, meaning this 90 rated card will still be one of the best the game has to offer. The Saudi League is going to be popular this year when it comes to Ultimate Team squads, where this man is sure to be leading the line for many.

4 Harry Kane - Bayern Munich - 90

The saga of the summer which ended with a move to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane finds himself in a new league with new challenges to face. Kane’s new card on EA Sports FC 24 has been confirmed as 90 rated, giving him a well-deserved +1 from last year’s game. Fans aren't usually rushing to use this card in Ultimate Team as there are always pacier options, but with how the gameplay is looking this year, Kane could be way more useful. In terms of shooting and finishing, you won't find many better than this card.

3 Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona - 90

Barcelona could have one of the best all-round squads on the new EA Sports FC 24, with their front line led by a 90 rated Robert Lewandowski card. Similar to the likes of Benzema, Lewandowski has received a -1 downgrade in rating, mainly due to his age rather than his ability. However, you can expect this card to be lethal in front of goal, and if you can get your hands on Lewandowski in the early stages of Ultimate Team, you will have a huge advantage over your opponents.

2 Kylian Mbappe - PSG - 91

The top two players on this list are a surprise to no one and really are in a complete league of their own. Let’s start with Kylian Mbappe, who has remained the same rating at 91, a fair rating for the 24-year-old. Some may be disappointed there was not at least a +1 upgrade, especially after his World Cup final performance, but with how EA like to decide their ratings, it is understandable that they have kept Mbappe at 91. Playing with this card on Ultimate Team will be near impossible early on, so maybe head to Kick Off mode first to see how crazy this card is.

1 Erling Haaland - Man City - 91

Last but not least we have another 91 rated forward, with Man City’s treble-winning Norwegian powerhouse Erling Haaland coming in as the joint highest-rated striker in EA Sports FC 24. Haaland was always going to get an upgrade after breaking record after record during his first year in Manchester, with a +3 being more than deserved. Again, anyone affording this card on Ultimate Team in the first weeks of the game is going to have to be very lucky, but even in Kick Off or Career Mode, this card will be unstoppable and a must-try.

Player name Club Overall Rating Kylian Mbappe PSG 91 Erling Haaland Manchester City 91 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 90 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 90 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 90 Victor Osimhen Napoli 89 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 88 Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 87 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 86 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 86

With the 29th September release date quickly approaching, fans can now get excited to try some of these awesome new cards for themselves! Who is going to be the striker you target early doors?