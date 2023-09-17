Highlights Ben White's rating of 80 in EA Sports FC 24 seems low considering his strong performances for Arsenal and their defensive success last season. Fans expected an upgrade.

Jude Bellingham's rating of 85 in the game is lower than expected, especially considering his reputation as one of the best midfielders in the world and his impressive performances for Real Madrid. His pace stat of 76 seems inaccurate.

Callum Wilson's rating of 81 is surprising given his consistent goal-scoring record and contributions to Newcastle United. His low ratings for jumping, stamina, and agility may be due to his injury history, but a higher rating is deserved.

The new season brings new hope, and new players but just as importantly for some the arrival of EA Sports FC 24. The new game in its own right starts endless debates among fans - why is this player rated higher than this player? How has their card not improved after such a good 2022/23 campaign? These are questions many will ask based on the game.

In recent years, we have seen a change in the ratings as we come away from the era of domination from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way in regards to being the top-rated stars in the game. This changing of the guard has allowed a new era to emerge with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland now claiming the top-rated position both rated 91 on this year's edition of the game.

Three teams share the top spot in terms of average team rating with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all rated 85, swiftly followed by Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain with a rating of 84. It is hard to argue with any of these. However, the same cannot be said for some players in the game. In this article, we take a look at the players who have been ‘done dirty’ by the ratings of the game this time around. Stats courtesy of TransferMarkt and FIFA Ratings.

1 Ben White - 80 rated

One Arsenal fans will be unhappy with, Ben White has been a fixture in the back line of Arsenal ever since he joined the club, with the England International appearing 46 times for the Gooners last season - with Mikel Arteta converting the 25-year-old to right-back, a role in which he has looked at home so far. Considering Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, with White playing a huge part in Arsenal being one of the best defensive outfits in Europe.

So, it is hard to justify a rating of only 80 for the star after such a good campaign. Fans would have been hoping for an upgrade, but with another steady season surely his rating will improve next time.

Game Rating FIFA 23 79 FIFA 22 76 FIFA 21 75

2 Jude Bellingham - 85 rated

Jude Bellingham is the name coming out of every pundit's mouth at the moment, one of the best midfielders in the world, fresh off the back of a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, his rating of 85 may be a little low. The midfielder recently expressed his shock at the rating after it was revealed his pace stat stands at just 76, Bellingham stated “I’ve got to be like 84.” when talking to Real Madrid’s YouTube channel.

It is hard to understand why his pace is so low as he breezes past defenders easily as seen in his recent performances for club and country. His rating will undoubtedly improve if he maintains the vein of form he has started his career with at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Game Rating FIFA 23 84 FIFA 22 79 FIFA 21 69

3 Callum Wilson - 81 rated

Callum Wilson is a proven goalscorer, consistent at every club he pulls the shirt on for. The England striker netted 18 times last season in his 31 appearances, so it is bizarre that such an in-form player is rated at just 81 on this year's edition of the game.

Taking a deeper look, Wilson has a rating of just 70 for jumping, 69 for stamina and 73 for agility which can only be attributed to his lengthy injury record, as it’s hard to see any other reason based on his exploits on the pitch. With another successful season, playing in the UEFA Champions League this year, surely the 31-year-old’s rating will improve next time round.

Game Rating FIFA 23 79 FIFA 22 79 FIFA 21 78

4 Levi Colwill - 74 rated

The 20-year-old defender developed rapidly during his spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last season. Colwill made 24 appearances for the seagulls after overcoming a torn muscle, leaving him on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

However, the injury has not stunted his development being very much part of England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans being selected in the squad for the recent internationals. Standing at nearly six feet and two inches tall he possesses all the assets to become a world-class centre-back. All things considered, a defender who has been touted as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ by many should be rated at least 78 or around that marker even if at such an early point in his career.

Game Rating FIFA 23 70 FIFA 22 65

5 Nathan Ake - 81 rated

Imagine someone designed a defender who had played 41 games in a history treble-winning season, would they be considered one of the best in the world? Most people would not be able to argue with that, surely.

However, this is the case for Manchester City defender, Nathan Ake. Despite historic success last campaign, the Dutchman is only rated 81 on this year's edition of EA FC 24. As to reasons why, the only argument that could be put forward is that his club side, Manchester City, play constantly on the front foot with very little pressure put on them defensively, with the defenders offering just as much going forward as they do at the other end. Nonetheless, Ake should be disappointed with such a poor rating.

Game Rating FIFA 23 78 FIFA 22 78 FIFA 21 79

6 Alexander Isak - 81 rated

Alexander Isak has set the Premier League alight since joining Newcastle United last summer. The Sweden international came flying out the blocks in a Newcastle shirt before an unfortunate injury curtailed his early-season form. However, on his return to the side, he picked up where he left off with some magical performance, notably at Goodison Park in a thrashing of Everton where he bamboozled several defenders before providing an astute assist for the goal.

The 23-year-old contributed to 12 goal involvements last campaign, therefore this calls into question his rating of just 81. The only argument is the number of games he played, due to his thigh issue he missed a huge period between late September and January last season. Another consistent season may see his rating rise when the release of EA FC 25 comes around.

Game Rating FIFA 23 80 FIFA 22 82 FIFA 21 79

7 Julian Alvarez - 80 rated

A key member of the Argentina World Cup-winning side, Julian Alvarez is one of the most promising youngsters in world football. The 23-year-old has already won a multitude of silverware in his fledgling career including the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and of course, that iconic World Cup, so why is he only rated 80 in this year's game?

To further the argument, Alvarez was Manchester City’s second-highest goalscorer last season with an impressive total of 17 goals. The only real point that could be made is that many of the appearances come from the substitutes bench when the games are already ‘over’ due to Manchester City’s dominance. However, a rating of 82-84 feels more appropriate!

Game Rating FIFA 23 78 FIFA 22 75 FIFA 21 71

8 Kim Min-Jae - 84 rated

The South Korean was a rock at the heart of the Scudetto-winning Napoli side last season, making 35 appearances in Serie A. His assured performances earned him a £42.9 million move to German giants Bayern Munich.

So why is his rating so underwhelming? The only answer to this has to be the fact Serie A is not seen as high in terms of quality as other European Leagues, the stereotype about Italian football being defensive may also go against Min-Jae in this case, many fans may imagine the football he faced to not be as robust and attacking as in other countries. Nonetheless, 84 seems a very low rating for a standout defender across Europe last campaign.

Game Rating FIFA 23 79 FIFA 22 74 FIFA 21 73

9 Michael Olise - 78 rated

The French youth international was an exciting sight for fans last season, arguably a ‘street’ footballer who is blessed with so much talent and potential. Last campaign, Michael Olise appeared 37 times for Crystal Palace providing 11 assists in what was an average side.

The 21-year-old impressed so much last season that he was heavily linked with a move across the Thames to London rivals Chelsea, fortunately for Eagles fans, he signed a new contract recently committing his future to the club. All things considered, with stats higher than stars such as Bruno Fernandes and James Maddison with 8 and 9 assists respectable, Olise arguably should have a rating of at least 80, we surely will see an improvement in his rating in the next edition of the game.

Game Rating FIFA 23 76 FIFA 22 73 FIFA 21 67

10 Eberechi Eze - 78 rated

Another Crystal Palace starlet, Eberechi Eze, absolutely impressed last season with 10 goals and four assists to his name. At just 25 years old he has plenty of time to hone his already impressive skill set.

Adding to that, Eze recently represented England, which will no doubt develop the playmaker further. A rating of 78 is quite low compared to some of his fellow professionals with less impressive statistics. For example, Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher, also boasts a rating of 78 but less impressive stats than Eze, with the Chelsea man providing just one assist in 45 appearances. Therefore, Eze’s rating is harsh and should be around 81-83.