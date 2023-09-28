Highlights EA Sports FC 24 has predicted every winner of the Ballon d'Or from 2023 to 2037

Erling Haaland manages to win the award three consecutive times from 2023-2025, becoming just the third player in history to achieve that feat

Kylian Mbappe finally wins his first Ballon d'Or in 2027, and goes on to win it again in 2029 and 2032. Vinicius Jr and Ansu Fati also pick up awards

The Ballon d'Or is perhaps the biggest and most prestigious individual prize in world football. The award, handed out annually by France Football, is given to the best player over the previous season.

The award has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the best part of the last two decades, with the two legendary footballers winning it in 12 of the last 14 editions. Messi has picked up a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and is favourite to win it once again later this year. But, when the two players retire, who will win the prize for the next 15 years?

YouTube user Maestro has simulated every winner of the Ballon d'Or from 2023 to 2027 using EA Sports FC 24. View the findings below...

2023 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Messi may have won the World Cup with Argentina in the 2022/23 season but, in this simulation, he misses out on winning the award for the eighth time to Haaland. The Norwegian had a spectacular campaign himself, hitting the back of the net 52 times as Manchester City won a historic treble.

2024 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Another year, another win for Haaland. The unstoppable striker fought off competition from Vinicius Jr, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe to win his second Ballon d'Or trophy.

2025 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Three in a row for Man City's number nine! Mbappe and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes were in the running but came up short to Haaland. With this victory, Haaland becomes just the third person in history to win three Ballon d'Or trophies in a row, following Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985) and Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012).

Erling Haaland - Manchester City Stats Games 62 Goals 60 Assists 11 Yellow cards 6 Stats according to Transfermarkt

2026 - Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Haaland's run of Ballon d'Or triumphs comes to an end. The Norwegian wasn't even among the front-runners to win the award, with Rafael Leao, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mbappe all enjoying better seasons. It was Vinicius who was crowned the winner for the first time in his career.

2027 - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as well as Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, all enjoyed great seasons but just fell short. After so many near misses, it was Mbappe who picked up his first Ballon d'Or trophy at the age of 28. Surely it doesn't take that long for him to win football's biggest prize in real life. Surely!

2028 - Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Perhaps the most surprising victor in the simulation. So much was expected of Fati when he made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 16 in 2019. But he has not progressed as hoped and, at the time of writing, currently finds himself at Brighton & Hove Albion. EA Sports FC 24 is predicting for him to get back on track, though, and beat Adam Hložek, Mbappe and Ferran Torres to win football's most prestigious award in 2028.

2029 - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappe is named Ballon d'Or winner for the second time in 2029. The Frenchman, still at PSG in the simulation, beats Leao, who has come so close yet so far on numerous occasions, as well as former winners Vinicius and Haaland to win the award.

2030 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland's drought is over! The Norwegian had to wait a long time to win his fourth Ballon d'Or trophy but he finally manages to do so five years after winning his third. Haaland was one of four Manchester City players among the front-runners with Rodrygo, who now plays for the Citizens, and Foden also among the contenders, as was Fati.

2031 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Surprise surprise, Haaland is the victor once again in 2031, becoming just the third player in history (after Ronaldo and Messi) to win five or more Ballon d'Or trophies. Rodrygo and Foden just missed out once again, as did Mbappe.

2032 - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

A year after missing out to Haaland once again, a 33-year-old Mbappe gets revenge as he beats his rival to the Ballon d'Or trophy in 2032. Former winners Haaland and Vinicius both had good seasons once again, as did Manchester United's striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker is still at the Red Devils and performing well in the 2030s.

2033 - Pedro Rey (Inter Milan)

If you don't know who Pedro Rey is, then there's a good reason for that: it's because he's not a real player. As time goes on in career mode, players retire and are replaced by re-generated players. Rey is one of those. In 2033, Rey is a 26-year-old playing for Inter Milan. The Argentine is a 93-rated centre forward with a value of over €180m. He beats familiar faces Hojlund, Haaland and Vinicius to win the award.

2034 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

It's number six for Haaland, who wins the award ahead of Elye Wahi (who pays for Lens in the present day but at AC Milan in the simulation), Rey and Hojlund. Maestro took some time to take a look at Haaland's stats and they aren't bad at all. At the age of 34, Haaland is still a 94-rated striker with 93 speed, 96 shooting and 89 physical.

2035 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

A record-equalling seventh Ballon d'Or trophy for Haaland. The Norwegian beats Rey and Wahi, as well as Alejandro Garnacho (who is at Italian side Verona) to the award. He never manages to win a record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or, but EA Sports FC 24 is still predicting a remarkable career for the Man City striker.

2036 - Pedro Rey (Inter Milan)

Saka enjoys another superb season in 2035/36 and is considered one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or trophy, alongside regenerated players Rey, Felix Gardiner (both at Inter Milan) and Bayern Munich's Antoine Marques. It's Rey who picks up his second title.

2037 - Pedro Rey (Inter Milan)

In the final season of Maestro's simulation, Youssoufa Moukoko, who is at Dortmund in the present day but at Leverkusen in the simulation, is among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or alongside regenerated players Rey, Gardiner and Marques. Rey ends up winning it again.

