Highlights Manchester City have two of the highest-rated players in the game. No surprise after winning the treble!

Declan Rice leaving West Ham has hurt them. 81 is now their highest-rated player.

Luton Town have 0 gold-rated cards in EAFC 24; a tough year for their fans.

EA Sports FC 24 is nearly here. The revamped game, formally named FIFA 23, produces drama like nothing else; sometimes a lot of frustration as well. But one thing that is certain is the controversy it causes every year with its player ratings.

The introduction of female footballers into Ultimate Team this year has been a long time coming. As Sam Kerr and Lauren James combine just like they do for Chelsea in your Ultimate Team, you could have Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence. The beauty of football epitomised, as EA finally include everyone in their game.

The drop of EA Sports FC 24's database allowed fans from across the world to look at every Premier League player in the game. Some clubs have been rewarded with the highest ratings in the game, whilst others, especially Luton Town, will have to cope with a far weaker squad this year. Here is each Premier League club's highest-rated player in EA Sports FC 24.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24 Player Ratings: Top 100, Premier League and More

20 Luton Town - Barkley/Giles/Lockyer/Nakamba - 74

Luton's rise from non-league to the Premier League was a romantic fairytale. No one could quite believe it. Yet it may be a tough opening season in the Premier League, with their EAFC 24 ratings only symbolising that. They don't have a single gold-rated card, with Ross Barkley, Ryan Giles, Tom Lockyer, and Marvelous Nakamba their best players. At 74, it feels slightly harsh to the Bedfordshire-based side, especially after a sensational promotion campaign.

19 Sheffield United - Anel Ahmedhodžić - 75

Newly-promoted Sheffield United enjoyed a stellar season in the Championship last season, but they've struggled to replicate their success onto EAFC 24. Defender Anel Ahmedhodžić is their highest-rated player at 75, with the centre-back possessing the ability to play out from the back alongside his robust strength. He may not be one to have a few months in, but for a starter team, he may prove to have some useful qualities.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 78 41 60 63 74 78

18 Burnley - Nathan Redmond - 77

The final newly-promoted side dominated the Championship last season, but it's new signing Nathan Redmond that ranks as their best player. The experienced winger is yet to find the score sheet in the Premier League, but his age will prove pivotal come the end of the season. However, with just 75 shooting, he may not be used much in Ultimate Team.

17 Bournemouth - Tyler Adams/Neto - 78

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto

Bournemouth defied the odds to secure survival last season, but with Andoni Iraola's appointment in the summer marking a new dawn on the south coast, the Cherries have adopted a new tactical strategy. New signing Tyler Adams is their highest-rated player at the Vitality Stadium, whilst experienced goalkeeper Neto sits alongside him. Both might not be exciting players to fit into your team, but they will fill the gaps at the start of the game.

16 Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze - 79

Crystal Palace lost one of their star players in the summer, as Wilfried Zaha joined Galatasaray. Eze has stepped up to the plate with his quick dribbling and dynamic creativity. Rated at 79, Eze has plenty of room for improvement via promo cards, or even in-form cards if he continues his electric start to the Premier League campaign. Despite his impressive skills on the pitch at Selhurst Park, Eze has surprisingly been rewarded with just four-star skills moves.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 77 76 77 82 49 68

15 Wolves - José Sá - 79

After losing key player Ruben Neves in the summer, Wolves have endured a minor rebuild over the summer. Goalkeeper Sá has stepped up to the plate ever since Rui Patrício left for Roma in 2021. Rated as a 79-rated goal card, Sá is unlikely to fit into any of your teams unless he receives any dramatic upgrades from promos.

14 Nottingham Forest - Gonzalo Montiel - 79

The Premier League muscled their strength in the summer transfer window, as World Cup winner Montiel moved from Sevilla to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. The Argentine will be the perfect starter right-back if you build a Premier League, with his 82 pace, 76 defending, and 81 physical acting as impressive stats for the opening weekend. The Midlands-based side have signed a plethora of players in the past two seasons, but after struggling in the league last season, most have failed to impress the EA FC 24 team.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 82 62 69 75 76 81

13 Brighton - Lewis Dunk - 81

One of the feel-good stories of last season was Brighton's dramatic, and unexpected, rise under Roberto De Zerbi. The man who has been at the heart of the Seagulls' defence over the years has been rewarded as Brighton's best player on EAFC 24. The club captain will be strongly affected by his 45 pace, but he is likely to be one of the favourites to receive a promo card in the coming months.

12 West Ham - Edson Álvarez/Lucas Paquetá - 81

The Conference League champions lost their star player and academy prodigy Declan Rice over the summer, but replaced him with promising Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez. The 25-year-old, signed from Ajax, has already fitted into West Ham's well-oiled midfield machine this season and, alongside Paqueta, he is now rated as the Hammers' highest-rated player. The duo could be the perfect players for the start of the game in the middle of the park with their impressive all-round stats.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Edson Alvarez 68 58 68 70 82 87 Lucas Paqueta 72 77 79 84 69 76

11 Brentford - Mark Flekken - 82

Brentford's Mark Flekken in action

Brentford have excelled in the Premier League ever since their promotion in 2021. However, it's new signing Mark Flekken who is classed as their best player on EAFC 24. Brought in to replace out-going David Raya, the Dutchman has already featured in every Bees match this campaign. With his consistent all-round stats, the 30-year-old may be the perfect player at the start of your EAFC 24 journey.

10 Everton - Jordan Pickford - 82

Everton have escaped relegation by the narrowest of margins in the past two seasons, with former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford proving to be one of the main reasons for their survival. The 29-year-old is Everton's highest-rated player in EAFC 24, just ahead of new signings Arnaut Danjuma and Beto. At 82, Pickford is one of the most reliable goalkeepers available in the Premier League and, combined with his crucial chemistry links to English players, he might be one of the best goalkeepers to pick up on the opening day.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: How To Play The Game Early

9 Fulham - João Palhinha - 83

Often described as the 'glue to the system', Palhinha has dazzled his way into the Premier League, despite only joining Fulham last summer. The Portuguese midfielder nearly left for Bayern Munich on deadline day, but after the paperwork failed to be completed in time, the 28-year-old remains at Craven Cottage for the coming months. Palhinha's strength and defensive qualities will make him a workhorse in the middle of the park, but his lack of pace makes him unlikely to force his way into your Ultimate Team.

8 Aston Villa - Emiliano Martinez - 85

Resurgent Aston Villa have gone from strength to strength under Unai Emery, with the Midlands-based side securing European football on the last day of the previous campaign. A key reason for their success is goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, as the Argentine World Cup winner has been a key cog within the system ever since joining in 2020. As an 85-rated card, he will be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League at the start of the game, especially with strong links to Argentine defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero.

Diving Handling Kicking Reflexes Speed Positioning Stats 83 83 82 85 58 84

7 Newcastle - Sandro Tonali - 86

Ever since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased the majority of Newcastle United, they have pushed on from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls. Last summer, they showcased their financial strength, as Sandro Tonali left boyhood club AC Milan for the cold, northern nights on Tyneside. After excelling in Milan's successful team in recent years, Tonali has warranted his rating of 86, but with his 84 pace especially standing out, he may not be a cheap option at the start of the game.

6 Chelsea - Christopher Nkunku - 86

Chelsea have crashed from crisis to crisis over the past year, with new signing Nkunku sustaining a serious injury before even playing a competitive minute perfectly symbolising that. The Frenchman, signed from Red Bull Leipzig, suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season, ruling him out until December at the earliest. Despite this, he is still the highest-rated card at Stamford Bridge, with his sensational form in Germany playing a key part. With five-star skill moves and impressive stats across the board, he will be one of the best centre-forwards in the opening weeks.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 82 81 83 88 62 67

5 Arsenal - Martin Ødegaard - 87

Arsenal's unexpected title challenge last season shocked the country, with Ødegaard playing a key part in their success. The former Real Madrid youngster is rated at 87, making him one of the best playmakers in the game. With five-star skills, the left-footed Norwegian possesses most of the skills needed to excel in your Ultimate Team, even if he lacks a strong weak foot or dynamic pace.

Read more: 10 players who are shockingly underrated by their EA Sports FC 24 player ratings

4 Tottenham - Heung-Min Son - 87

Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich on the eve of the opening day of the season epitomised the chaos left at Hotspur Way last season. But in doing so, it left an opportunity for a new star striker to take his place. Club captain Heung-Min Son has done exactly that, fitting almost seamlessly into his new role. The South Korean continues to possess his five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves on this iteration's game, whilst his 89 finishing will make him act lethal in front of goal. He won't be cheap, but Son remains one of the best attackers on EAFC.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 87 88 80 84 42 70

3 Liverpool - Mohamed Salah - 89

Just like in previous years, Salah remains one of the best cards in the game. Yet this year, Salah is rated as the best male right-winger in the game, with only Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen proving to better his stats in that position. The Egyptian's finishing and composure in front of goal needs no explanation, with that skill epitomised in his stats. There are no weaknesses across his base stats, which will only improve as he likely receives continuous in-form cards.

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 89 87 81 88 45 76

2 Manchester United - Casemiro - 89

Despite possessing a reckless head on occasion last season, Casemiro proved to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world; that is only mimicked by his EAFC 24 card. Alongside Rodri, he is the highest-rated defensive midfielder in the game. However, with just 63 pace, he is likely to struggle to fit into your Ultimate Team, unless he receives a dramatic upgrade with a promo card. In a defensive team and as a holding defensive midfielder, he may work in your team, just make sure he is not caught out with his lack of pace in the transition!

Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Stats 63 75 79 73 89 88

1 Manchester City - Erling Haaland/Kevin De Bruyne - 91

The treble winners excelled in every area of the pitch last season, which is only epitomised in their EAFC 24 ratings. The likes of Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rodri, and Rúben Dias are all rated as some of the best players in their position, but it is Haaland and De Bruyne that are considered the best within Pep Guardiola's team.

At 91, they are the highest-rated players in the game alongside Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas, which is no surprise after last season's heroics. Haaland's acrobatic play style, strength, and fierce finishing will make him one of the best players available on Ultimate Team, although that will come at a cost. Meanwhile, despite his lack of pace, De Bruyne will continue to pull the strings in the final third, especially in the opening weeks of the game.