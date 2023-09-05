Highlights EA Sports' FC 24 will bring a much-needed makeover to the popular Pro Clubs game mode in FIFA, with a new name and revamped structure.

Crossplay will finally be available in Clubs, allowing players from different platforms to team up and compete, making the mode more exciting and competitive.

The addition of fans and reputation in FC 24 will make winning games and progressing through divisions more rewarding, as players can build their club's support and prestige.

Pro Clubs has for many years been one of the most popular game modes of the FIFA titles alongside Ultimate Team and Career Mode. This year it is set to finally receive a true makeover in FC 24. Everything is set to change from the name of the mode to the structure of competitive fixtures in Clubs.

Fans of EA Sports' 11 v 11 game mode have craved significant changes for several titles now, but have had to settle for minor tweaks annually. Ultimate Team and Career Mode constantly receive the vast majority of EA's focus, however, this year Clubs is not to be left behind, FC 24 will represent the biggest stride forward in the modes' history.

EA Sports has completely redesigned the Clubs experience ahead of their upcoming release. Tradition has been abolished for innovation, which could lead to the mode being more rewarding than ever. There will be much more goals to strive towards on and off the pitch.

In the past, once reaching Division One in the season's mode of Pro Clubs, winning the title was all that was left to do. But now that is history, in FC 24 your club will have to constantly fight to build its status and reputation further and further.

Here we will break down exactly how Clubs will function in FC 24, and we will discuss all the brand-new features set to arrive in the mode from September's release as announced in EA's Clubs Deep Dive.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Cover Stars, Heroes, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

Pro Clubs Rebrand

EA Sports FC 24 will of course represent a huge rebrand in itself. The company has finally gone their separate ways from the FIFA governing body, and as a result, its gaming will no longer be titled 'FIFA'.

The rebrand is huge and demonstrates that EA has built a loyal fanbase and its huge brand, which will ensure fans will return to the series for the launch of FC 24.

However, the change in branding of the game does not stop on the surface. The numerous modes within the game could receive altered titles to align with the game's fresh direction.

Pro Clubs will now be known simply as Clubs. This perhaps represents the casual intentions of the mode - Clubs was originally intended as a way for several friends to play the game simultaneously for the same team.

Crossplay

The addition of crossplay was a huge selling point for the FIFA 23 title. For the first time, players of the series could play against their friends on different platforms, provided they were of the same console generation.

The cross-play feature was available in Ultimate Team, where players could even line up alongside a friend in the Co-op mode. However, Pro Clubs did not receive the crossplay treatment for FIFA 23.

The merge of the mode across same-generation platforms could have made Pro Clubs much more exciting. Seasons could have been more competitive, and friends who own different consoles or a PC could have linked up in the mode throughout the year.

In FC 24 the newly termed 'Clubs' will feature crossplay - Clubs teams can be constructed of players from as many as three different platforms. There will be no cross-generation play, although perhaps that could be possible in a future title.

The host of a lobby simply chooses whether the team will opt into crossplay or not for each game. The manager of a club is also responsible for deciding the team's overall crossplay status. For example, if crossplay is turned off, then transfer requests from players of different platforms will not show up.

Crossplay Paths:

Previous generation - Xbox One/Playstation 4

Current generation - Xbox Series X/S/Playstation 5/PC

As well as the ability to team up with friends from different platforms, the addition of Crossplay will allow for the leaderboards in Clubs to be merged. This will be optional, as players can choose to opt in to crossplay or not.

Crossplay leaderboards will make the mode more competitive than ever before. All the leading players can have their stats compared, regardless of the platform they play on, although this is of course generation-dependent.

Is Clubs coming to Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports' flagship title is certainly not the most popular. But for some people, it may represent convenience and thus be the ideal platform for them. For the first time, the Switch will feature the Clubs' mode from the release of FC 24.

There will, unfortunately, be no crossplay, so players on the Nintendo platform cannot link up with their Xbox, Playstation and PC counterparts just yet.

New League System

Arguably the most significant update of all is the restructure of the Clubs' league system for FC 24. Traditionally the mode has required teams to begin in Division 10 and work their way up to Division One. Promotion, relegation and remaining in a division has always been possible - but now that is set to change.

The new system will not feature relegation, meaning it could replicate the style of Division Rivals in Ultimate Team. Teams will likely find themselves further away from promotion after suffering defeats, but never will teams be able to drop a division.

Your progression through the divisions will be based on the club's skill rating which should gradually improve with consistent results. Your Clubs' team will also receive rewards for every promotion you earn.

Clubs' league phases will be played in five-week cycles in FC 24. Individual clubs will have that amount of time to work their way up the divisions as much as possible.

Their final finish will earn them a place in the playoff phase which will last a week before the following season gets underway - in which further rewards can be earned based on the team's performance.

Fans and Reputation

In FC 24 your team will be able to progress to levels that were never possible before, with rewards marking your achievements along the way.

However, another way EA Sports is making the experience more immersive than ever is the addition of fans and reputation.

Your team will begin in a small stadium, with low-rated AI players bedding any empty spaces in your starting XI.

Winning games and progressing through the divisions will allow your club to attract more fans and build a new stadium to fit the demand for spectators. You can also earn unique Tifo's and other items to customise the appearance of your club's home.

Just like in Ultimate Team, you will also be able to choose to showcase inside your stadium any trophies you win along the way. The prestige of your club can be represented not only by your loyal support but by the major honours lying on the pitch side.

Winning will be more meaningful than ever, when not a single piece of silverware is forgotten about.

The fans and reputation feature will encourage a true rags-to-riches adventure in the newly updated Clubs mode. You can begin at an amateur-level stadium with few fans, but come the end of your journey you could be at the peaks of the elite division, with your club boasting a wide range of honours that it collected along the way.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: How To Play The Game Early

No More Draws

Division matches will no longer end as a draw in FC 24. There will be just two scenarios - win or lose - but how will this be decided? A penalty shootout.

Every time a game ends level the two teams will enter into a tense penalty tiebreaker.

This could either make your progression through the divisions quicker, or it could slow you down. But there is incredible potential for the level of drama and excitement it could offer. After all, nobody likes to draw, so why not risk it all in a do-or-die contest to take the win?

Playstyles

The new PlayStyles addition will be felt across the various game modes in FC 24. In Clubs, players will be able to unlock specific Playstyles that suit their game best, and they can even turn these into Playstyles+ with enough grinding in the new title. There will be six Playstyle slots and two Playstyle+ slots to be unlocked.

There will also be customisable penalty kick styles and running styles. This will allow players to boast unique movements on the pitch, or you could look to replicate the styles of real-life players - perhaps the pinpoint passing of Kevin de Bruyne.

Player Customisation

Clubs in FC 24 will feature a huge increase in player customisation options. There will be more tattoos, more hairstyles, more facial accessories and boots among much more which can be worn in the Volta Football mode as well as in Clubs.

Playstyles will help make your player's abilities on the pitch unique, while the added aesthetic customisations can help give your Pro a distinct appearance that makes them stand out on the pitch.