EA Sports FC 24 will be released next month as the first of the newly rebranded game series, and we have a go at predicting the 20 highest-rated strikers on the new game.

It is always an exciting time for players of these games to see all the new information and details being released, with the ratings of players being a particular area of interest.

Some strikers will be unattainable to many for the first few weeks at least for the majority of players which is why it becomes important to have a scout around for some more affordable options to make up a starting team.

So, we have a go at predicting the 20 highest-rated strikers in EA Sports FC 24...

20 Iago Aspas - 84

This is by no means a bad rating for a 36-year-old striker from La Liga. It would represent a slight downgrade from 85 in FIFA 23, but his form over the past season is an indication of Aspas perhaps slowing down.

The form of Celta Vigo has not helped his case either, as the Spanish club finished in the bottom half of the table.

19 Alexandre Lacazette - 84

27 league goals after moving back to France following a poor few seasons at Arsenal is cause for a significant upgrade.

The Frenchman finished only one goal behind Kylian Mbappe in the Ligue 1 golden boot race. This upgrade would see him jump from 81 rated.

18 Dusan Vlahovic - 84

The Serbian may count himself lucky to remain at an 84 rated from the last game after only finding the back of the net 14 times last campaign.

His move to Turin has coincided with the team's downward spiral of form as well as their financial struggles.

17 Memphis Depay - 85

Perhaps cheating, but Depay is usually listed as a centre-forward in the game which means he can still be the focal point depending on playing formation.

His performances for Atletico Madrid should be enough to keep his rating consistent with the Dutch international an important part of Diego Simeone's team.

16 Wissam Ben Yedder - 85

Ben Yedder is always a difficult customer to handle in previous games, and it looks likely to be the very same in EASFC 24.

He is still one of the top strikers in Ligue 1, although he has never made it to one of the truly elite clubs.

15 Diogo Jota - 85

Without injuries plaguing his last 12 months, Jota would be aiming to earn a higher rating than his FIFA 23 version.

Maybe his gaming inspired celebration after netting a last minute winner against Tottenham will help nudge the company to give him a favourable rating.

14 Ciro Immobile - 85

The Italian hitman has become one of the most consistent goalscorers in Serie A in recent years, and this saw him reach the lofty heights of 87 rated a couple of years ago.

Immobile only managed 12 goals in the league last year which should see him drop to an 85.

13 Romelu Lukaku - 85

Which badge will accompany Lukaku's rating on his Ultimate Team card come the release of the game is a topic of contention as his future remains uncertain.

He helped his side to a Champions League final, but could only manage 10 league goals in Italy which is a mixed bag of fortunes for the striker.

12 Gabriel Jesus - 85

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, Jesus is set to miss the beginning of the season with an injury, having missed a large part of last campaign for similar issues.

He only managed to play in 26 games but did find the net 11 times to secure an upgrade. His overall performances also elevated the club to another level on the pitch after his move from Man City.

11 Paulo Dybala - 86

Dybala got back to playing with a smile on his face when he moved to Roma to play under Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine forward scored 18 goals across all competitions as his new club reached the Europa League final, but were only just bettered by Sevilla.

10 Antoine Griezmann - 86

The versatile forward's reputation took a bit of a hit when his move to Barcelona did not go as planned. Failing to cement himself as a regular starter at the Nou Camp, a move back to Atletico Madrid has got him back on track.

At 32 years old, Griezmann is still at the very top of his game as this increase in rating proves.

9 Lautaro Martinez - 87

Playing ahead of Lukaku for the majority of the Champions League run to the final, the Argentine is one of the top strikers across Europe.

He managed to contribute 28 goals in all competitions, and is expected to get a slight boost in rating for the upcoming game.

8 Christopher Nkunku - 87

A big money move to Chelsea has put Nkunku well and truly on the map for Premier League fans in particular, although supporters will have to wait to see him make a competitive appearance for his new side.

After an impressive pre-season for his new club, the former RB Leipzig man suffered an injury that will keep him out for months.

He is still regarded as a huge talent with the world at his feet upon his return and this should be reflected in his new rating.

7 Victor Osimhen - 87

Osimhen is coming off the back of starring in Napoli's first league win for over 30 years as he netted 26 goals in Serie A.

A huge upgrade could be on its way to make the Nigerian one of the most feared strikers in the game.

Times have well and truly changed with Ronaldo no longer the highest rated striker in the game and not even making the top five in this list.

His move out of Europe is not likely to help his case either after a very poor spell at Man United clouding the first half of the football year.

5 Harry Kane - 90

Kane's goal scoring exploits ended up being overlooked due to another forward yet to be named in this list, but it should not be forgotten just how impressive he was in 2022/23.

30 Premier League goals in a struggling Tottenham side is more than impressive from the man set to become the all-time top scorer in the league.

4 Karim Benzema - 90

It is maybe unusual for the current Ballon d'Or winner to receive a downgrade for the next game, but a move to Saudi Arabia has called an end to his time in Europe.

One of the best strikers of this generation, Benzema struggled to keep his world-class performances up in the last 12 months, and the time might be right for him to bow out from the big stage.

3 Robert Lewandowski - 90

Lewandowski is another player that could feel hard done by to lose a rating after scoring bags full of goals to help Xavi's side to a La Liga win.

The feeling here is just that he is not quite on the level of the two players above him.

Breaking the Premier League goal scoring record in his debut season proves just how incredible the 23-year-old is, as he powered his way through some of the strongest defences around at ease.

There can be no doubts that he is one of the top players in the world now due to his performances in front of goal, along with the historic treble his City side won.

A future Ballon d'Or winner surely, it looks like Mbappe will be going head-to-head with Haaland as the top two strikers of the next decade.

He has already won a World Cup along with several league titles in France, and looks set to become the next Galactico next summer.

Mbappe and Haaland are deserving of being the joint-highest rated players in EASFC 24.