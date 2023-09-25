Highlights A new name but familiar game creates an intriguing review for EA Sports FC 24, with tinkering to your favourite modes only building on success.

The inclusion of male and female footballers make it one of the most ground-breaking moments in gaming and sports history.

Clubs' use of crossplay will make it more popular than ever, even if it still lacks some much-needed improvements.

The name FIFA has been synonymous with football fans for decades. Everyone knew it not just as the world organisation, but also as football's most famous game.

But that partnership is no more, as EA enter the new dawn with the name, EA Sports FC 24. The game is now out for pre-ordered ultimate editions, allowing fans to gain an insight into the new game for the very first time.

Despite the name change, you can expect the same traditional modes and excitement as soon as you load into the game. Sure, there might be a new layout which takes some getting used to, but the popular modes of Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career Mode create a sense of normality.

Coupled with the combination of male and female footballers for the first time, new gameplay features make EA Sports FC 24 a familiar but new game. One that you and fans across the world will love as soon as you begin your journey.

Gameplay

EA's new game builds on the gameplay from FIFA 23, with it putting a bigger emphasis on passing. Smooth, slick passing is rewarded in every mode, whilst rushing play and attempting quick, unnecessary passes is often punished. It's challenging, but entertaining when attempted successfully.

The introduction of HypermotionV - building on FIFA 23's Hypermotion2 - has helped improve the accuracy and realism of the game. Teams can now play in specific ways, with the AI mimicking those in real life. Going into detail, over 11,000 animations are now stored in the game's code - two times more than last year - providing the game with a more realistic feel. The added level of unpredictability can sometimes feel frustrating, but it's easy to get the hang of once you spend a couple of hours playing.

Building on realism, AcceleRATE 2.0 is an evolution from last year's AcceleRATE. With the base types of controlled, explosive, and lengthy, EA have added to that with more accurate information with controlled explosive, mostly explosive, controlled lengthy, and mostly lengthy. Now, that may seem pointless to you if it doesn't replicate in game, but it does. Players feel completely different depending on their type, which only adds variety to the way you want to play.

That already sounds like major improvements to the gameplay, but the introduction of PlayStyles takes it up another level. Previously, players just had traits, and they were rarely looked at on Ultimate Team; they were just a bonus and never a main factor. But with 34 PlayStyles, ranging from 'Acrobatic' to 'First Touch', every player feels different. The very best in the game have PlayStyles+, which provide an increased boost to their card. How overpowering that will be is hard to judge so early in the game, but it feels like you have to consider PlayStyles when buying a player now.

Last but not least, the visual effects within the game are breathtaking. There's no other way to put it; EAFC 24 is beautiful to look at, with it only building on the Frostbite Engine every year. It might not mean much to hardcore gamers, but to casuals who want to relax on the game one evening, it will make all the difference.

Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team has been the face of the game every year; this year is no different. The popular game mode is back in its traditional ways with one major feature - the introduction of female footballers. It's been a long time coming, but after the huge growth in support for women's football recently, it is a much-needed addition.

The Women's Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany), Liga F (Spain), and National Women’s Soccer League (United States) have all been added to Ultimate Team, providing gamers with more options than ever when building your team. The female players have been rated in comparison to other female footballers, meaning it is an equal playing field all around. The option to have Lauren James up front with Harry Kane is creative and unique, but it's something that takes Ultimate Team up another level.

To add to that, Evolution cards have been added to Ultimate Team for the first time. This allows you to upgrade low-rated cards via challenges and objectives. For example, there is currently a 'Founders Evolution' card that allows you to upgrade a striker rated from 75-83. Other options like 'Golden Glowup', which allows you to take a bronze central midfielder to an 80+ rated card, add a new dynamic to Ultimate Team. There are still some breathing problems, such as Evolution cards reverting to their normal card, but it is still a new and exciting option on Ultimate Team.

Evolution Cards and female footballers are the two main additions to the mode, which add to the traditional game modes which fans know and love. The option to work your way through Division Rivals and FUT Champs is still there, whilst offline modes like Squad Battles and Squad Building Challenges remain. However, there is an argument that Ultimate Team may be getting too easy. Over the years, it took months to get the best cards in the game, but now it is possible in a matter of days or weeks. Some may like that, whilst others may not, yet it doesn't take away from the excitement of the two major additions to Ultimate Team.

Career Mode

Career Mode has often been left without love by EA over the years, but slowly, it is starting to improve. In Manager Career, you can now implement your own tactical vision, with everything from gegenpressing and park the bus available. You can channel your very own Pep Guardiola or go even more bold with Sam Allardyce's park the bus vision. It adds variety to a mode that often seemed repetitive and boring.

To add to this, you can now add coaches to your backroom staff, allowing you to implement your tactics quicker than without them. Just like everything else, the better coaches eat up your budget more, but it's worth it for the end of goal of improved stats. This is combined with all the traditional factors usually in Career Mode. From interactive talks when signing a player to pre-match press conferences.

Whilst with player career mode, the introduction of agents has added another level of realism. It allows you to set goals and work your way to your dream club. The new player camera also provides a new option in the settings to provide a new angle during matches.

It's a step in the right direction from EA, but it still only scratches the surface of its main rival - Football Manager. EAFC 24 still lacks detail and deep knowledge, which will only frustrate you in the long run. There remains no online career mode, which has been asked by fans - maybe even yourself - for years.

Clubs

The idea of Clubs - formally named Pro Clubs - is as simple as it could be. Playing with your mates and working your way through the divisions can be the most entertaining night possible. But this year, Clubs makes one of the biggest advancements in its history with the inclusion of cross-play. It's been a long time coming for the mode, but you can now finally play with your friends no matter what console you are on.

The removal of relegation from Clubs - now similar to the style used in Division Rivals - will make the mode not as stressful as it used to be. End-of-season rewards based on the time of the year provide fans with a new incentive to play, especially with the customisation options being better than ever. Meanwhile, being able to track fans and your reputation is a small but neat feature, allowing you to feel proud of the progress your club has made over the year.

With the regular upgrade system in place alongside skill games to earn experience, Clubs is a more well-rounded experience than before. It provides gamers with an opportunity to relax on a game that has become competitive in recent years - something that is needed as people try to escape from the stress and chaos of day-to-day life.

Verdict

Review: 8/10 New features add variety to a game that could easily be seen as repetitive. There's room for improvement - especially with Career Mode - but Ultimate Team and Clubs lead the way in entertainment.

EA Sports FC 24 is a clear improvement on FIFA 23. With cross-play, women's football in Ultimate Team, and noticeable changes to Career Mode, there's reason to be optimistic about the year ahead.

Of course, there remains the classic kick-off and seasons modes, which seem vastly similar to previous years. Meanwhile, Volta acts as sub-par Clubs mode as it continues to lack variety over the course of the year. It can be fun to play - especially against your friends - but it's unlikely you will play it for anything more than an hour.

In a ground-breaking year for women's football, watching Lauren James play up front alongside Harry Kane is a joy to see, proving that the world is getting closer to equality, even if there is still progress to be made. There will be patches to EAFC 24 in the coming weeks and months, which should hopefully fix any teething issues during launch week. But if the gameplay remains untouched, then EAFC 24 has the potential to be one of the best EA games in recent memory.