Highlights
- Skill moves are some of the most satisfying actions within EAFC 24, especially if they are performed correctly.
- From one-star skill moves to five-star skill moves, the potential is endless, with over 60 skill moves on FC 24.
- Although hard to perform, elasticos and reverse elasticos are two of the best skills to complete.
EA Sports FC 24 has become one of the most popular games in the world since its launch, even if sales have been slightly down compared to previous years. Whether you are playing Ultimate Team, Clubs or Career Mode, skill moves play a huge part in the game, especially when they're satisfying to perform.
From one-star skill moves to five, the potential is endless with a plethora of players capable of completing the most challenging skills. Two of the highest-rated players in the game - Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas - have five-star skill moves, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar continue to excel in that department, despite their recent moves to the Saudi Pro League.
With over 60 to mess around with on FC 24, this comprehensive list of every single one will help you master each skill. Whether it's to trick your opponent or to showboat in the dying minutes, they'll prove useful in the most competitive matches.
One-star Skill Moves
Starting off easily, every player in the game can perform one-star skill moves - including goalkeepers! From a ball juggle to a directional nutmeg, they're unlikely to wow your opposition, but you can prove yourself in specific scenarios. Nick Pope performing a ball juggle might even anger your opponent!
Skill Move
PlayStation
|
Xbox
First-Time Feint Turn (first touch only)
Hold L1+R1+flick LS down
|
Hold LB+RB+flick LS down
Bridge Skill
Double tap R1
|
Double tap RB
Directional Nutmeg
Hold L1+R1+RS in any direction
|
Hold LB+RB+RS in any direction
Ball Juggle (while standing)
L2+tap R1
|
LT+tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left
Hold L1+Square or Circle, then tap X+LS top left diagonally
|
Hold LB+X or B, then tap A+LS top left diagonally
Open Up Fake Shot Right
Hold L1+Square or Circle, then tap X+LS top right diagonally
|
Hold LB+X or B, then tap A+LS top right diagonally
Flick Up for volley
Hold R1+click RS
|
Hold RB+click RS
Two-star Skill Moves
Two-star skill moves are slightly harder to complete and can provide a new angle in the final third. Body feints and stepovers can prove particularly useful in one-on-one scenarios, whilst drag-backs are effective on the edge of the box. They're still simple skills to complete, but they can surprise even the best defenders in the world.
Skill Move
PlayStation
|
Xbox
Feint Forward and Turn
Flick RS down twice
|
Flick RS down twice
Body Feint right/left
Flick RS right/left
|
Flick RS right/left
Stepover right/left
Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left
|
Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left
Reverse Stepover right/left
Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick
|
Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick
Ball Roll right/left
Hold RS right/left
|
Hold RS right/left
Drag Back
L1+R1+flick LS down
|
LB+RB+flick LS down
Three-star Skill Moves
Continuing on, three-star skill moves are an extra layer to the dimension in the final third. From a roulette - in either direction - to a heel flick and stutter feint, they can only be done by a plethora of players within each league - often midfielders and attackers. Roulettes are incredibly satisfying to watch. However, they are ineffective in the final third, especially as they have a high probability of failing.
Skill Move
PlayStation
|
Xbox
Stutter Feint
Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)
|
Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)
Heel Flick
Flick RS up and then down
|
Flick RS up and then down
Roulette right
Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right
|
Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right
Roulette left
Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left
|
Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left
Fake left and go right
Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right
|
Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right
Fake right and go left
Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left
|
Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left
Heel Chop right/left (while running)
Hold L2+Square or Circle, then X+hold LS right/left
|
Hold LT+X or B, then A+hold LS right/left
Four-star Skill Moves
Four-star skill moves are when the most technical skill moves in the world begin. Everything from a heel-to-heel flick to quick ball rolls can be completed with four-star skills, which makes the possibilities endless. As the challenges on EAFC 24 increase, knowing how to surprise your opponent is key; skill moves can provide variety to your play, with four-star skill moves providing a slick option in the final third.
Skill Move
PlayStation
|
Xbox
Heel to ball roll
Hold L1+flick RS up, then down
|
Hold LB+flick RS up, then down
Ball Hop (While standing)
Hold L1+click RS
|
Hold LB+click RS
Heel to Heel Flick
Flick RS up and then down
|
Flick RS up and then down
Simple rainbow
Flick RS down, then up twice
|
Flick RS down, then up twice
Spin right
Hold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right
|
Hold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right
Spin left
Hold R1+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left
|
Hold RB+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left
Stop and Turn right/left (while running)
Flick RS up then right/left
|
Flick RS up then right/left
Ball roll cut right
Hold RS left, then hold LS right
|
Hold RS left, then hold LS right
Ball roll cut right
Hold RS right, then hold LS left
|
Hold RS right, then hold LS left
Fake pass (while standing)
Hold R2+Square or Circle, then X
|
Hold RT+X or B, then A
Fake pass exit right/left
Hold R2+Square or Circle, then X+flick LS top right/left diagonally
|
Hold R2+X or B, then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally
Quick ball rolls
Hold RS down
|
Hold RS down
Drag to Heel
Hold L1+flick RS down, then right or left
|
Hold LB+flick RS down, then right or left
Lane Change right/left
Hold L1+hold RS right/left
|
Hold LB+hold RS right/left
Three-touch roulette right/left
Hold L1+flick RS down, then right/left
|
Hold LB+flick RS down, then right/left
Drag back spin right/left
Flick RS down then right/left
|
Flick RS down then right/left
Five-star Skill Moves
Last but not least, five-star skill moves are the toughest skills to complete across the world, but there is a huge selection available. The overpowered elastico and reverse elastico will prove useful in the final third, whilst the tornado spin - providing a flashback to FIFA 19 - and the advanced rainbow are two of the most satisfying skills to watch. Skill moves are only effective when completed smoothly at the right time, which is a challenge in itself! However, with these five-star skills, you can win crucial matches.
Skill Move
PlayStation
|
Xbox
Heel fake (standing position only)
Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)
|
Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)
Elastico
Roll RS from right clockwise to left
|
Roll RS from right clockwise to left
Reverse Elastico
Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
|
Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
Advance Rainbow
Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up
|
Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus Pocus
Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right
|
Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right
Triple Elastico
Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left
|
Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left
Ball roll and flick right/left
Hold RS right/left, then flick up
|
Hold RS right/left, then flick up
Heel flick turn
Hold R1+flick RS up, then down
|
Hold RB+flick RS up, then down
Sombrero Flick
Flick RS up twice, then down
|
Flick RS up twice, then down
Turn and Spin right/left
Flick RS up then right/left
|
Flick RS up then right/left
Ball Roll fake right (while standing)
Hold RS right, then flick RS left
|
Hold RS right, then flick RS left
Ball Roll fake left (while standing)
Hold RS left, then flick RS right
|
Hold RS left, then flick RS right
Ball Roll fake turn
Hold L2+flick RS up, then flick RS either right or left
|
Hold LT+flick RS up, then flick RS either right or left
Elastico chop right
Hold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
|
Hold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
Elastico shop left
Hold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to left
|
Hold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left
Spin flick right/left
Hold R1+flick RS up, then right/left
|
Hold RB+flick RS up, then right/left
Flick over
Hold L1+hold RS up
|
Hold LB+hold RS up
Tornado spin right/left
Hold L1+flick RS up, then right/left
|
Hold LB+flick RS up, then right/left
Rabona fake (while jogging)
Hold L1+Square or Circle, then X+LS down
|
Hold LB+X or B, then A+LS down
Laces flick up
L2+hold R1
|
LT+hold RB
Sombrero flick backwards
Hold LS down
|
Hold LS down
Sombrero flick right/left
Hold LS right/left
|
Hold LS right/left
Around the World
Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise
|
Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise
In air Elastico
Flick RS right then left
|
Flick RS right then left
Reverse air Elastico
Flick RS left then right
|
Flick RS left then right
Flick up for volley
Hold LS up
|
Hold LS up
Chest flick
Hold L2+click RS twice
|
Hold LT+click RS twice
Around the World
Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top, then flick RS up
|
Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top, then flick RS up