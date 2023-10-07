Highlights Skill moves are some of the most satisfying actions within EAFC 24, especially if they are performed correctly.

From one-star skill moves to five-star skill moves, the potential is endless, with over 60 skill moves on FC 24.

Although hard to perform, elasticos and reverse elasticos are two of the best skills to complete.

EA Sports FC 24 has become one of the most popular games in the world since its launch, even if sales have been slightly down compared to previous years. Whether you are playing Ultimate Team, Clubs or Career Mode, skill moves play a huge part in the game, especially when they're satisfying to perform.

From one-star skill moves to five, the potential is endless with a plethora of players capable of completing the most challenging skills. Two of the highest-rated players in the game - Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas - have five-star skill moves, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar continue to excel in that department, despite their recent moves to the Saudi Pro League.

With over 60 to mess around with on FC 24, this comprehensive list of every single one will help you master each skill. Whether it's to trick your opponent or to showboat in the dying minutes, they'll prove useful in the most competitive matches.

One-star Skill Moves

Starting off easily, every player in the game can perform one-star skill moves - including goalkeepers! From a ball juggle to a directional nutmeg, they're unlikely to wow your opposition, but you can prove yourself in specific scenarios. Nick Pope performing a ball juggle might even anger your opponent!

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox First-Time Feint Turn (first touch only) Hold L1+R1+flick LS down Hold LB+RB+flick LS down Bridge Skill Double tap R1 Double tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1+R1+RS in any direction Hold LB+RB+RS in any direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2+tap R1 LT+tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1+Square or Circle, then tap X+LS top left diagonally Hold LB+X or B, then tap A+LS top left diagonally Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1+Square or Circle, then tap X+LS top right diagonally Hold LB+X or B, then tap A+LS top right diagonally Flick Up for volley Hold R1+click RS Hold RB+click RS

Two-star Skill Moves

Two-star skill moves are slightly harder to complete and can provide a new angle in the final third. Body feints and stepovers can prove particularly useful in one-on-one scenarios, whilst drag-backs are effective on the edge of the box. They're still simple skills to complete, but they can surprise even the best defenders in the world.

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Body Feint right/left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover right/left Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left Reverse Stepover right/left Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick Ball Roll right/left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1+R1+flick LS down LB+RB+flick LS down

Three-star Skill Moves

Continuing on, three-star skill moves are an extra layer to the dimension in the final third. From a roulette - in either direction - to a heel flick and stutter feint, they can only be done by a plethora of players within each league - often midfielders and attackers. Roulettes are incredibly satisfying to watch. However, they are ineffective in the final third, especially as they have a high probability of failing.

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Stutter Feint Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Heel Flick Flick RS up and then down Flick RS up and then down Roulette right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roulette left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Fake left and go right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Fake right and go left Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left Heel Chop right/left (while running) Hold L2+Square or Circle, then X+hold LS right/left Hold LT+X or B, then A+hold LS right/left

Four-star Skill Moves

Four-star skill moves are when the most technical skill moves in the world begin. Everything from a heel-to-heel flick to quick ball rolls can be completed with four-star skills, which makes the possibilities endless. As the challenges on EAFC 24 increase, knowing how to surprise your opponent is key; skill moves can provide variety to your play, with four-star skill moves providing a slick option in the final third.

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Heel to ball roll Hold L1+flick RS up, then down Hold LB+flick RS up, then down Ball Hop (While standing) Hold L1+click RS Hold LB+click RS Heel to Heel Flick Flick RS up and then down Flick RS up and then down Simple rainbow Flick RS down, then up twice Flick RS down, then up twice Spin right Hold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Spin left Hold R1+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left Hold RB+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left Stop and Turn right/left (while running) Flick RS up then right/left Flick RS up then right/left Ball roll cut right Hold RS left, then hold LS right Hold RS left, then hold LS right Ball roll cut right Hold RS right, then hold LS left Hold RS right, then hold LS left Fake pass (while standing) Hold R2+Square or Circle, then X Hold RT+X or B, then A Fake pass exit right/left Hold R2+Square or Circle, then X+flick LS top right/left diagonally Hold R2+X or B, then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally Quick ball rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down Drag to Heel Hold L1+flick RS down, then right or left Hold LB+flick RS down, then right or left Lane Change right/left Hold L1+hold RS right/left Hold LB+hold RS right/left Three-touch roulette right/left Hold L1+flick RS down, then right/left Hold LB+flick RS down, then right/left Drag back spin right/left Flick RS down then right/left Flick RS down then right/left

Five-star Skill Moves

Last but not least, five-star skill moves are the toughest skills to complete across the world, but there is a huge selection available. The overpowered elastico and reverse elastico will prove useful in the final third, whilst the tornado spin - providing a flashback to FIFA 19 - and the advanced rainbow are two of the most satisfying skills to watch. Skill moves are only effective when completed smoothly at the right time, which is a challenge in itself! However, with these five-star skills, you can win crucial matches.

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Heel fake (standing position only) Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Advance Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left Ball roll and flick right/left Hold RS right/left, then flick up Hold RS right/left, then flick up Heel flick turn Hold R1+flick RS up, then down Hold RB+flick RS up, then down Sombrero Flick Flick RS up twice, then down Flick RS up twice, then down Turn and Spin right/left Flick RS up then right/left Flick RS up then right/left Ball Roll fake right (while standing) Hold RS right, then flick RS left Hold RS right, then flick RS left Ball Roll fake left (while standing) Hold RS left, then flick RS right Hold RS left, then flick RS right Ball Roll fake turn Hold L2+flick RS up, then flick RS either right or left Hold LT+flick RS up, then flick RS either right or left Elastico chop right Hold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Hold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Elastico shop left Hold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left Spin flick right/left Hold R1+flick RS up, then right/left Hold RB+flick RS up, then right/left Flick over Hold L1+hold RS up Hold LB+hold RS up Tornado spin right/left Hold L1+flick RS up, then right/left Hold LB+flick RS up, then right/left Rabona fake (while jogging) Hold L1+Square or Circle, then X+LS down Hold LB+X or B, then A+LS down Laces flick up L2+hold R1 LT+hold RB Sombrero flick backwards Hold LS down Hold LS down Sombrero flick right/left Hold LS right/left Hold LS right/left Around the World Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise In air Elastico Flick RS right then left Flick RS right then left Reverse air Elastico Flick RS left then right Flick RS left then right Flick up for volley Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest flick Hold L2+click RS twice Hold LT+click RS twice Around the World Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top, then flick RS up Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top, then flick RS up

