EA Sports FC 24 has become one of the most popular games in the world since its launch, even if sales have been slightly down compared to previous years. Whether you are playing Ultimate Team, Clubs or Career Mode, skill moves play a huge part in the game, especially when they're satisfying to perform.

From one-star skill moves to five, the potential is endless with a plethora of players capable of completing the most challenging skills. Two of the highest-rated players in the game - Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas - have five-star skill moves, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar continue to excel in that department, despite their recent moves to the Saudi Pro League.

With over 60 to mess around with on FC 24, this comprehensive list of every single one will help you master each skill. Whether it's to trick your opponent or to showboat in the dying minutes, they'll prove useful in the most competitive matches.

One-star Skill Moves

Moukoko on EAFC 24

Starting off easily, every player in the game can perform one-star skill moves - including goalkeepers! From a ball juggle to a directional nutmeg, they're unlikely to wow your opposition, but you can prove yourself in specific scenarios. Nick Pope performing a ball juggle might even anger your opponent!

Skill Move

PlayStation

Xbox

First-Time Feint Turn (first touch only)

Hold L1+R1+flick LS down

Hold LB+RB+flick LS down

Bridge Skill

Double tap R1

Double tap RB

Directional Nutmeg

Hold L1+R1+RS in any direction

Hold LB+RB+RS in any direction

Ball Juggle (while standing)

L2+tap R1

LT+tap RB

Open Up Fake Shot Left

Hold L1+Square or Circle, then tap X+LS top left diagonally

Hold LB+X or B, then tap A+LS top left diagonally

Open Up Fake Shot Right

Hold L1+Square or Circle, then tap X+LS top right diagonally

Hold LB+X or B, then tap A+LS top right diagonally

Flick Up for volley

Hold R1+click RS

Hold RB+click RS

Two-star Skill Moves

Williamson on EAFC24

Two-star skill moves are slightly harder to complete and can provide a new angle in the final third. Body feints and stepovers can prove particularly useful in one-on-one scenarios, whilst drag-backs are effective on the edge of the box. They're still simple skills to complete, but they can surprise even the best defenders in the world.

Skill Move

PlayStation

Xbox

Feint Forward and Turn

Flick RS down twice

Flick RS down twice

Body Feint right/left

Flick RS right/left

Flick RS right/left

Stepover right/left

Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left

Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left

Reverse Stepover right/left

Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick

Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick

Ball Roll right/left

Hold RS right/left

Hold RS right/left

Drag Back

L1+R1+flick LS down

LB+RB+flick LS down

Three-star Skill Moves

Enze Fernandez on EAFC 24

Continuing on, three-star skill moves are an extra layer to the dimension in the final third. From a roulette - in either direction - to a heel flick and stutter feint, they can only be done by a plethora of players within each league - often midfielders and attackers. Roulettes are incredibly satisfying to watch. However, they are ineffective in the final third, especially as they have a high probability of failing.

Skill Move

PlayStation

Xbox

Stutter Feint

Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)

Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)

Heel Flick

Flick RS up and then down

Flick RS up and then down

Roulette right

Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right

Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right

Roulette left

Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left

Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left

Fake left and go right

Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right

Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right

Fake right and go left

Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left

Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left

Heel Chop right/left (while running)

Hold L2+Square or Circle, then X+hold LS right/left

Hold LT+X or B, then A+hold LS right/left

Four-star Skill Moves

Heung-Min Son on EAFC 24

Four-star skill moves are when the most technical skill moves in the world begin. Everything from a heel-to-heel flick to quick ball rolls can be completed with four-star skills, which makes the possibilities endless. As the challenges on EAFC 24 increase, knowing how to surprise your opponent is key; skill moves can provide variety to your play, with four-star skill moves providing a slick option in the final third.

Skill Move

PlayStation

Xbox

Heel to ball roll

Hold L1+flick RS up, then down

Hold LB+flick RS up, then down

Ball Hop (While standing)

Hold L1+click RS

Hold LB+click RS

Heel to Heel Flick

Flick RS up and then down

Flick RS up and then down

Simple rainbow

Flick RS down, then up twice

Flick RS down, then up twice

Spin right

Hold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right

Hold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right

Spin left

Hold R1+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left

Hold RB+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left

Stop and Turn right/left (while running)

Flick RS up then right/left

Flick RS up then right/left

Ball roll cut right

Hold RS left, then hold LS right

Hold RS left, then hold LS right

Ball roll cut right

Hold RS right, then hold LS left

Hold RS right, then hold LS left

Fake pass (while standing)

Hold R2+Square or Circle, then X

Hold RT+X or B, then A

Fake pass exit right/left

Hold R2+Square or Circle, then X+flick LS top right/left diagonally

Hold R2+X or B, then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally

Quick ball rolls

Hold RS down

Hold RS down

Drag to Heel

Hold L1+flick RS down, then right or left

Hold LB+flick RS down, then right or left

Lane Change right/left

Hold L1+hold RS right/left

Hold LB+hold RS right/left

Three-touch roulette right/left

Hold L1+flick RS down, then right/left

Hold LB+flick RS down, then right/left

Drag back spin right/left

Flick RS down then right/left

Flick RS down then right/left

Five-star Skill Moves

Jude Bellingham on EAFC 24

Last but not least, five-star skill moves are the toughest skills to complete across the world, but there is a huge selection available. The overpowered elastico and reverse elastico will prove useful in the final third, whilst the tornado spin - providing a flashback to FIFA 19 - and the advanced rainbow are two of the most satisfying skills to watch. Skill moves are only effective when completed smoothly at the right time, which is a challenge in itself! However, with these five-star skills, you can win crucial matches.

Skill Move

PlayStation

Xbox

Heel fake (standing position only)

Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)

Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)

Elastico

Roll RS from right clockwise to left

Roll RS from right clockwise to left

Reverse Elastico

Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Advance Rainbow

Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up

Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up

Hocus Pocus

Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right

Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right

Triple Elastico

Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left

Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left

Ball roll and flick right/left

Hold RS right/left, then flick up

Hold RS right/left, then flick up

Heel flick turn

Hold R1+flick RS up, then down

Hold RB+flick RS up, then down

Sombrero Flick

Flick RS up twice, then down

Flick RS up twice, then down

Turn and Spin right/left

Flick RS up then right/left

Flick RS up then right/left

Ball Roll fake right (while standing)

Hold RS right, then flick RS left

Hold RS right, then flick RS left

Ball Roll fake left (while standing)

Hold RS left, then flick RS right

Hold RS left, then flick RS right

Ball Roll fake turn

Hold L2+flick RS up, then flick RS either right or left

Hold LT+flick RS up, then flick RS either right or left

Elastico chop right

Hold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Hold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Elastico shop left

Hold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to left

Hold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left

Spin flick right/left

Hold R1+flick RS up, then right/left

Hold RB+flick RS up, then right/left

Flick over

Hold L1+hold RS up

Hold LB+hold RS up

Tornado spin right/left

Hold L1+flick RS up, then right/left

Hold LB+flick RS up, then right/left

Rabona fake (while jogging)

Hold L1+Square or Circle, then X+LS down

Hold LB+X or B, then A+LS down

Laces flick up

L2+hold R1

LT+hold RB

Sombrero flick backwards

Hold LS down

Hold LS down

Sombrero flick right/left

Hold LS right/left

Hold LS right/left

Around the World

Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise

Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise

In air Elastico

Flick RS right then left

Flick RS right then left

Reverse air Elastico

Flick RS left then right

Flick RS left then right

Flick up for volley

Hold LS up

Hold LS up

Chest flick

Hold L2+click RS twice

Hold LT+click RS twice

Around the World

Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top, then flick RS up

Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top, then flick RS up

