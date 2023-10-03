Highlights Earn a 100k Jumbo Rare Players Pack on EA FC 24 by completing in-game tasks on the Moments game mode.

Collect 24 stars from various difficulty categories by scoring goals to complete the challenges in a matter of seconds.

Use loan cards to boost your squad rating and meet the requirements set by EA, especially as you progress to the Ultimate difficulty.

EA FC 24 users will be looking for every possible way to earn coins early in the game as a way of one-upping their friends by building the strongest possible squad. If that’s you, then look no further as popular EA FC YouTuber iHazCarrot has provided viewers with an easy, must-do way to earn a 100k Jumbo Rare Players Pack on the 'Moments' game mode.

Advancing your team is the main reason of why people play the game. And having enough coins to buy the top assets is key to achieving that objective. Opening pack after pack is, of course, one option, but players are always on the lookout for new and improved ways to up their coin count.

The creators of the game, EA, often rewards players willing to complete long-winded SBCs with two separate 100k packs which are also known as Jumbo Rare Players Pack. Included in those packs are 24 rare players which are all of a gold standard. Typically, the challenges consume heaps of time given specific players are required as part of your squad.

As such, completing SBCs are usually considered a chore but given that all you need to do is play the game on this occasion – turn that console on and get started! Read on to be given an in-depth guide on how you can earn yourself a 100k pack in such short time.

A step-by-step guide on how to get a 100k pack on 'Moments'

So then, the much-heralded 100k pack – how do you do it? Once you’ve loaded up the game, got a drink and some snacks at the ready, just simply follow this guide to simply get your reward.

Firstly, head over to the ‘Moments’ game mode, which is focused on in-game tasks on restricted time. Next, click on the ‘Milestones’ tab where a plethora of options will show: Beginner, Amateur, Semi-Pro, Professional, World Class and Ultimate options.

In total, there are 24 stars you need to collect - four from each difficult category. In those scenarios, to complete the challenge is typically straightforward given all of them involve you running straight at the goalkeeper before scoring a goal. Therefore, completing the challenges in a matter of seconds is usually what happens.

As X (formerly Twitter) user TheFUTSBC has pointed out above, using a pacy striker could speed up your development through the difficulty levels.

What may hinder your progression, however, is that the squad requirements do jump up quite significantly up the difficulties. For example: you need an 88-rated squad with 33 chemistry in order to attempt and, subsequently, complete the final milestone. However, should you be struggling to muster up a high-rated squad, iHazCarrot has given a step-by-step guide on how to boost up your squad rating. Watch it below.

As you can see, the use of loan cards is the optimal way to ensure you meet the requirements set by EA, especially as you get edge into the Ultimate difficulty. What are you waiting for? Log in and get started now!

Squad Requirements - Moments Difficulty Team Overall Rating Total Chemistry Beginner 70 15 Amateur 74 19 Semi-Pro 78 23 Professional 81 26 World Class 85 29 Ultimate 88 33

Please note: the above figures are for the final challenges of each difficulty.