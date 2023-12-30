Highlights The 4-3-1-2 formation in EA Sports FC 24 is highly effective, offering control and chance creation through the centre of the pitch.

The tactics for the 4-3-1-2 formation include a balanced defensive style and possession-based chance creation.

Suitable player profiles for the 4-3-1-2 formation include well-rounded midfielders and pacey, clinical strikers.

EA Sports FC 24 features an almost endless range of tactical options that can enhance all sorts of playstyles in Ultimate Team. The 4-3-1-2 is perfect for those who like to dictate the tempo in the midfield and dominate the possession stats in each and every single game.

The 4-3-1-2 formation was commonly used throughout FIFA Ultimate Team's evolution since the game mode was first created in 2009. In FC 24, that has not changed, as it is again an extremely effective setup that can provide unrivalled control compared to most other formations in the game.

This formation alongside our tactics, will frequently offer numerical superiority in the midfield as well as constant chance creation through the centre of the pitch. The 4-3-1-2 is an excellent option for players who wish to play authentic football in FC 24, rather than rely on the wing-play meta that has been present in Ultimate Team so far this year.

It is typically effective in FC 24, to attack quickly and progress the play out wide. However, there are other styles which can lead to success in high-pressure modes like FC Champions and Division Rivals.

It may seem brave to ditch your wingers in favour of four central midfield stars, but, the results can be game-changing. The 4-3-1-2 is a strong platform for turning chaotic transitional games into lower-paced contests, in which you can carefully craft out opportunities, and limit your opponent's efforts on goal.

We have built what we believe is the best set of 4-3-1-2 tactics in Ultimate Team this year. With our overall team setup and individual instructions, you could control games like Pep Guardiola's UEFA Champions League-winning Manchester City team in FC 24.

This tactic could help you to achieve lucrative rewards in Champions, or perhaps to rapidly climb the Division Rivals pyramid. We have even picked out the ideal player profiles to allow you to truly dominate your opponent in Ultimate Team with the 4-3-1-2 formation.

However, if you do wish to stick to the wing-play meta, then we have produced guides on other formations like the 4-2-1-3 and the 4-4-2 which could be better suited to you. The 4-3-1-2 is for those who wish to play a realistic style of football, in which the central progression of the play is paramount.

Related The best tactics for 4-4-2 formation on EA Sports FC 24 FC 24 features a wide range of tactical possibilities, but the traditional 4-4-2 remains one of the strongest with an effective set of custom tactics.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 30

30 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Possession

Possession Width: 35

35 Players In Box: Three

Three Corners and Free Kicks: One

The first step to constructing the best 4-3-1-2 tactics is the overall setup of the team - both offensively and defensively. This is arguably the most vital part as it will determine the team's settled shape while in possession, as well as how high the team will operate when off the ball.

Firstly, for the defensive style, we opted for balanced. The drop-back setting typically invites a huge amount of pressure, while the other settings which ask the team to press themselves would inevitably leave gaps in the defensive block. Balanced is the perfect compromise. It will ensure everyone maintains their defensive positions, and that the ball is pressed into the middle of the pitch.

For defensive width, we selected a setting of 30. With the team being so strong centrally, it is beneficial to set up as compact as possible. The opponent may be able to progress the play out wide, but we will always be able to dominate the central areas and clear away any deliveries in and around the box.

For the final part of the defensive setup, we opted for a depth level of 60. With the defensive line operating both high and fairly narrow, the team will be effective at winning the ball back in the compact midfield area that is created as a result.

Onto the attacking setup, the build-up play option that is ideal for the 4-3-1-2 is the balanced setting. It is important that the entire team, and the midfielders - most importantly - maintain their natural positions so that there is always an abundance of passing options in the midfield.

For chance creation, we opted for a possession style. This will ensure that the players in this system look to support the play, rather than constantly making penetrative runs. The purpose of this is to force the opponent to come out and press, from which chances can be patiently picked out, rather than attempting to force opportunities.

For players in the box, three is the perfect number for this formation and tactic. The attacking midfielder can join the attackers in the danger era, while the three-man midfield will constantly offer options on the edge of the box.

Finally, for set pieces, these are mainly down to personal preference. However, if you wish to maintain a patient, possessional style even from corners and freekicks, then one man in the box is ideal.

Player instructions

The individual player instructions are another crucial component of our 4-3-1-2 tactic. They allow the specific player roles to be further tweaked, which can help to iron out some of the minor flaws that this formation brings with it.

Beginning with the goalkeeper, there are no compulsory changes needed here. The default instructions are fine for this position. However, based on your own discretion, you may wish to give your shot-stopper a sweeper-keeper role in order to collect loose balls behind the defence.

The central defenders however, must be kept on the default instructions. They have a constant role to play in the heart of the defence. Asking them to make forward runs or to step up would carry a high risk considering the depth of the back line.

The fullbacks are where the first definitive tweaks come into play. It is important that they perform a primarily defensive role. Hence, they are given the stay back while attacking instruction. They are also told to overlap, in order to provide a wide passing option in circumstances when the team has sustained attacking possession.

The midfielder who is central of the trio will play a more defensive role than his teammates on either side of him in the middle of the park. For this tactic, they are told to stay back while attacking and cover the centre. They will operate slightly deeper than the remainder of the midfielders and always offer themselves as an out ball for the attackers to recycle possession.

The other two slightly wider central midfielders remain on the default instructions in our tactics. They will play typical box-to-box roles and will track any wide opposition runners who present themselves.

The central attacking midfielder is similarly kept on the default instructions for this tactic. They simply need to maintain their natural position in between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines, and constantly operate as the team's creative focal point - this player will often play the final ball after the opposition commits themselves and leave space for the attackers.

The strikers in this system are given the most effective instructions for any tactic in FC 24. The stay central and get in behind instructions mean that whenever space presents itself, the attacking duo will exploit it. They will ensure that the team's patience in chance creation pays off, as whenever the final ball arrives, they will be sure to pounce on it especially if they are on FC 24's leading meta options in attack.

It is, of course, important to deploy suitable players throughout your team if you are to truly make a success of our 4-3-1-2 formation in Ultimate Team. Like with any formation, the leading meta players are what can truly allow this tactic to be incredibly effective in-game.

Related The 15 most meta central midfielders on EA Sports FC 24 (all budgets) With these 15 central midfielders, you'll be able to dictate the tempo of the match with ease on EA Sports FC 24.

What players to use?

For the goalkeepers and central defenders, there are no specific profiles required. For the former, any high-rated option should suffice, and for the latter, a strong balance of pace and defending would be ideal - Virgil van Dijk, Raphael Varane, or perhaps Hero and member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad Lucio for a more expansive budget would perform greatly here.

In the fullback positions, pace and defending are again most important. On the right, Noussair Mazraoui and Kyle Walker are examples of perfectly suited profiles. For the left-hand side, Sonia Bompastor and FC Pro Live Renan Lodi would be ideal fits.

In midfield, all three positions require players with well-rounded stats. Jude Bellingham and Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati are two extremely affordable options at this point, but for those with more spare Coins available Women's Icon's Camille Abiliy and Homare Sawa, or Radioactive Federico Valverde could be genuine game-changers in this 4-3-1-2 system.

In central attacking midfield, an all-out creative technician is required, so that they can feed the attackers in the blink of an eye. Hero Wesley Sneijder would be a perfect selection, as well as Icon Kaka. Ideally, this spot should be reserved for one of the most prolific attacking midfielders of the 21st century.

Finally, for the strikers, pacey, clinical profiles are a must. Road to the Knockouts Joao Pedro and Trailblazers Sophie Smith are examples of the sort of players which are required here.

Overall though, note that our player recommendations should be taken as a guide. You do not need to purchase solely the players that we have mentioned, but it would be wise to assemble similar profiles that meet your budget and could perform an effective role in the 4-3-1-2 tactic that we have outlined here.