Highlights The 4-3-3 (4) formation in EA Sports FC is ideal for a front-foot pressing stye of play.

The formation provides overloads in attack and quick-passing exchanges in midfield.

The defensive tweaks focus on maintaining a compact defence and enhancing the pressing game in midfield.

EA Sports FC features an abundance of tactical customisations that can allow your team to play all sorts of styles of play. The 4-3-3 (4) is arguably best suited for a front-foot pressing style of football, and the tactics we have devised will allow you to put relentless pressure on even the most compact back lines in Ultimate Team.

The 4-3-3 (4) is generally one of the most popular formations in every single edition of Ultimate Team, and that has not changed since the EA FC rebrand earlier this year. With four primary attackers and two central midfielders, it is perfect for pushing teams back and controlling the tempo of games in high-pressure modes like FC Champions. This formation offers overloads in attack, quick-passing exchanges in midfield and a reliable settled defence despite the huge focus on offensive play.

With the4-3-3 (4) shape, players can proactively carry out their defending high up the pitch, which means that the defence can spring to attack in an instant. If you ever wanted to replicate the gegenpressing style that Jurgen Klopp made famous, then this is the system for you in FC 24.

If you prefer fast transitions rather than a slow-paced chess-like match - which is common in the Weekend League - then the 4-3-3 (4) promises just that. There is typically a risk of giving away chances on the defensive end. However, this is more than worth it for the constant threat that is offered in attack.

We have devised an effective set of tactics and instructions that can help players take full advantage of the 4-3-3 (4) this year. You can play like a Pep Guardiola team in possession and a Klopp team when off the ball. Our 4-3-3 (4) tactics promote total football in FC 24.

Here are all the customisations you need to implement for your 4-3-3 (4) formation in Ultimate Team. These could prove to be the difference in improving your Champions ranking or climbing the competitive Division Rivals ladder. We have also produced guides on several similar formations such as the brand new 4-2-1-3 and an extended 3-5-2 tactical guide if this one does not quite seamlessly fit your style.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 45

45 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 55

55 Players In Box: Four

Four Corners and Free Kicks: One

Beginning with the defensive aspect of the team's overall tactics, we opted for a balanced style. With the team lacking a natural central defensive midfielder, the back four must maintain their natural positions and press the ball to the centre of the pitch, to avoid leaving gaps defensively.

The level of defensive width we opted for was 45. We want the defence to be compact on the rare occasions that they are put under increased pressure. The wide attackers can track the opposition's wide runners, and the defence can focus on covering the central areas.

The most important part of the defensive tweaks is the depth of the defence. We opted for an aggressive setting on 60, as this will allow our team to compact the midfield areas, and enhance the pressing game in the middle of the pitch.

Onto the offensive section of the tactics, we opted for a balanced style of build-up play. This will ensure that the central midfielders do not make extravagant runs and focus on maintaining cover when the team has possession in the middle third of the pitch.

This will also instruct the attackers to not make penetrative too early, which could leave the team outnumbered in the build-up stage.

The type of chance creation we selected was direct passing. This means that the four attackers will make runs into space behind the opposition defence, once the ball has been progressed into a dangerous area near the goal. They will constantly make forward-thinking movements which will create gaps in the opposing backline for others to exploit.

The level of attacking width we decided on was 55. This will allow the team to spread the play further in attack and utilise the pace outside, while not operating too wide as to isolate individual players.

The amount of players that get into the box for this tactic is best set at four, as this means the front three will be joined by the attacking midfielder in the danger era. The central midfielders and fullbacks will create a barrier outside of the box that looks to win back possession quickly and prevent counterattacks.

The set piece settings are mainly down to personal preference. We opted for one player in the box at corners and freekicks - this is ideal for custom routines. However, feel free to adjust this to whatever works well for you in Ultimate Team this year.

Player instructions

The individual player instructions make up another vital part of this 4-3-3 (4) tactic. They allow the players in this system to be more intricately instructed to perform carefully thought-out roles in the team.

Beginning with the goalkeeper, the instructions here are mainly down to personal choice. Although a sweeper-keeper role could perfectly complement the high defensive line that is deployed with this formation. However, if you prefer your keeper to take fewer risks then sticking to the default instructions could be ideal here.

The central defenders are certainly the best kept on the default instructions - it is vital that they more than anyone else do not vacate their positions and constantly defend the central areas.

The fullbacks in this system are told to stay back while attacking and overlap. While their main focus relates to defending, they will overlap and provide much-needed width whenever the wingers cut into the central attacking areas.

The two central midfielders also have a defensive-first role in this 4-3-3 (4) tactic. They are told to stay back while attacking and cover centre, as they are the only players permanently responsible for protecting the back four.

The attacking midfielder remains on the default instructions. They will perform their typical role in the central space between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines. Their balanced instructions will allow them to occasionally make offensive runs or position themselves outside of the box when necessary.

The wingers play crucial roles in this system of being goalscorers and creative players. They are told to cut inside and get in behind. They will relentlessly cut across the opposition's area from which they can shoot or play at a fellow attacker.

Their willingness to make central runs will help to create an attacking overload in the box, with four men at times able to match up to two opposing central defenders. The winger's regular central positions will also enhance the team's ability to press high up the pitch, as they will help to make the central areas incredibly compact and difficult for the opponent to play out of.

The striker in this tactic is given the typical instructions to stay central and get in behind. They will constantly stretch the opposition defence which will create more space in between the lines for their teammates.

While these tactics and instructions can provide a strong basis for success in Ultimate Team, you must also assemble a team of leading meta players if you are to ensure you take advantage of this overpowered system.

Players to use

Alongside our tactic, we have also carefully picked out many player profiles that would fit our 4-3-3 (4) perfectly.

The goalkeeper is not a particularly important selection, besides ensuring you choose a relatively high-rated option. All goalkeepers make occasional errors but opting for a shot-stopper with top attributes should limit that.

In central defence, besides a top defending stat, the ideal players for this formation should have a high pace stat, to track back quickly when the high line is penetrated. The likes of Eder Militao, Fikayo Tomori and Thunderstruck Joe Gomez all represent great fits here.

For the fullbacks, there should again be a focus on a high-pace stat. On the right, Kyle Walker and Marcos Llorente make up some of the leading meta options. While on the left, the likes of Theo Hernandez and Andrew Robertson - with his Rapid+ Playstyle - boast the speed and energy that you need in an overlapping fullback.

The central midfield area should ideally be occupied by box-to-box all-rounders. Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde are affordable and they remain some of the most meta FC 24 midfielders at this point. But those with more expansive budgets could splash the cash on the likes of Hero Ramires or Women's Icon Homare Sawa.

In attacking midfield, high dribbling, passing and shooting are important - you need an all-round technician here. End of an Era Megan Rapinoe and Centurions Martin Odegaard are great options that have been available in Squad Building Challenges this year. Any version of one of Brazil's greatest-ever players in Kaka or even Hero Wesley Sneijder could be even more effective for those with flexible budgets.

The wingers should ideally play on the opposite side to that of their strong foot. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Champions League Road to the Knockouts Ousmane Dembele possess well-rounded attributes and a lethal left foot which would allow them to excel off the right.

On the left, meta options are abundant, including high-level options like Vinicius Jr and Centurions Marcus Rashford, or perhaps a version of Kylian Mbappe if Coins are no object.

Finally, the centre forward should ideally, be a tall and pacey striker who is capable of holding the ball up when required. Manchester City's Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland would be ideal here, as well as any Victor Osimhen or Europa League Road to the Knockouts Joao Pedro.

Note that from all of these players we have discussed, you do not necessarily need all of whom we mentioned, just ensure that you use similar profiles for the 4-3-3 (4) to be as effective as possible in FC 24 Ultimate Team.