EA Sports FC is easily one of the most anticipated gaming releases of the year.

The landmark release will be the first without the accompaniment of FIFA for the first time in the history of the series, with EA Sports aligning their vision away from the football governing body. EA Sports FC 24 will mark the company's 30th year of creating football video games. They have continually improved their digital offering over the years - new features have been added and increased licensing has constantly been acquired.

The imminent release could represent a huge peak in terms of the gaming experience that EA Sports have offered so far. The match engine could offer a greater level of immersion than ever before, and Ultimate Team could feature a wider range of players than ever.

There have been clear signs that EA is looking to make an impact on the wider footballing world with their game. The FC Futures initiative demonstrates that part of the motivation for the new release is to inspire people to play real-life sports.

The gaming company have invested tens of millions of pounds into building fresh facilities to enhance the development of young players around Europe and beyond. The fact EA is investing in the very sport their game emulates, indicates they are taking a new direction with the upcoming release.

EA Sports are looking to improve real-life football and this can only be a positive for fans of the series. Their investments should open more doors to potential partnerships with leading players and clubs.

The new hyper motion V match engine is also set to be utilised to assist real-life coaching and player development. That certainly suggests that EA Sports FC will offer an even more realistic gameplay experience than the FIFA series offered.

There are certainly an array of positive signs as we edge closer to the maiden release of EASFC, but what are key details that have been announced, as well as apparent leaks about the new game?

EA

At the time of writing, EA are yet to confirm the exact date of release for EA Sports FC 24.

However, the FIFA titles were typically released in late September, or early October each year, except the August release of FIFA 21 in 2020 of course. It is likely EA will follow the trend of releasing their new game in Autumn this year.

Reliable leaker @FUTSheriff on Twitter has suggested the game will be released on the 29th of September.

In past years early access to the game with special editions has been offered a few days in advance of the official release with EA Play offering a limited 10-hour trial a week prior to the official release.

Many have speculated that EASFC could offer a full week of early access to Ultimate Edition owners and perhaps this could be what FUTSheriff hinted at by "a different kind of early access this year".

EA Sports FC 24 Trailer

The only trailer that has been released so far has been the world reveal, which was unveiled on 10th July 2023. Fans around the world got a first look at what the new game could be like, and what elements of Career Mode and Ultimate Team could be included. Let the initial speculation begin!

Why has EA rebranded its game?

In case you have not kept up to date with EA Sports' change in strategy and direction, here is a recap on what happened in terms of the FIFA licensing.

EA has had an agreement spanning four decades with the football governing body FIFA. This allowed the games to be given the 'FIFA' title.

However, at the most recent talks of a new renewal to the deal, an agreement could not be reached. EA decided to take a fresh direction by rebranding its football gaming series.

All the licensing remains with EA Sports. They have agreements in place with a majority of major footballing leagues and competitions. The FIFPro agreement also means that the top players will continue to be featured in the game.

FIFA

FIFA is set to release a new game in the coming years that will rival EA Sports FC. While FIFA may be a huge brand, it would take a remarkable effort to topple EA Sports' offering after 30 years of experience creating football video games.

EA Sports will have faith that they have built a strong enough brand for themselves at this point. The game attracts hundreds of millions of players each year, with a concept and graphical offering that is unmatched in the football gaming sector.

Who are the cover stars for EA Sports FC 24?

EA Sports recently revealed the cover art for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC. Over 30 stars are featured in the men's and women's games, including players from past and present generations of football.

Johan Cruyff

Zinedine Zidane

David Beckham

Andrea Pirlo

Rudi Voller

Ronaldinho

Juan Roman Riquleme

Didier Drogba

Kylian Mbappe

Buyako Saka

Marcus Rashford

Jude Bellingham

Erling Haaland

Vinicius Jr

Marquinhos

Virgil van Dijk

Heung-min Son

Enzo Fernandez

Alexander Isak

Federico Chiesa

Youssoufa Moukoko

Leah Williamson

Alex Scott

Mia Hamm

Trinity Rodman

Alexia Putellas

Sam Kerr

Alexandra Popp

Selma Bacha

Leicy Santos

Marta

World Cup winners feature such as Zinedine Zidane, as well as Icons who transformed the game such as Johan Cruyff. Legends of the women's game featured include Mia Hamm who is a multiple FIFA Women's World Cup winner.

Record breakers such as Erling Haaland headline the playing generation of stars, and women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is also featured.

The fact women are prevalent alongside their male counterparts is indicative of the fresh approach EA will take in the new game.

GettyImages

Women are set to be a key part of the FUT experience. All the major players and leagues will be featured, similarly to how the men's game is treated in Ultimate Team.

We could even see a larger range of Icon and Hero cards than ever before, due to the addition of past greats from women's football.

The cover overall includes players from a variety of nations, generations and sides of the game. This emphasizes EA's message that football is for all.

FIFA

It is also a perfect time to seriously incorporate women into Ultimate Team, with the Women's FIFA World Cup taking place this summer. Women's football has grown massively in recent years, and EA is set to take advantage of that, and could also encourage further interest in that sector of the sport.

How much will EA Sports FC cost?

Details about the potential prices of the various versions of the game were leaked on in r/GamingLeaksandRumours on Reddit by u/naaz0412:

PC:

Standard Edition - £59.99 / €69.99 / $69.99

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 / €99.99 / $99.99

Xbox and Playstation:

Standard Edition - PS4 / Xbox One £59.99 / €69.99 / $69.99

Standard Edition - PS5 / Xbox Series X/S £69.99 / €79.99 / $69.99

Ultimate Edition - Digital Cross-Gen Version £99.99 / €109.99 / $109.99

Announcement and Pre-order date: July 13, 2023.

Ultimate Edition: 22nd September early access.

The game is set to become slightly more expensive upon the release of EA Sports FC, but perhaps it could be worth it, for potentially the greatest football game yet.

The most eager fans will of course have to cough up an extra sum for the Ultimate Edition if they wish to get a weeks head start in the flagship Ultimate Team mode. Or perhaps some are desperate to try out a potentially revitalised Career Mode or Pro Clubs mode.

How to pre-order EA Sports FC 24

At the time of writing, details regarding pre-orders for EA Sports FC have yet to be revealed. However, we are expecting to hear more information on 13th July 2023 when the official gameplay trailer is launched by EA. Stay tuned.

Hypermotion V Technology

EA and La Liga

EA Sports FC alongside other wholesale changes will include a fresh match engine in Hypermotion V technology as revealed on the official La Liga YouTube channel in a live stream. 590 million frames of 11 v 11 real-life footage have been used to create the most realistic match engine ever seen in a football game.

As a result of machine-learning technology, players within the game are set to showcase more accurate real-life animations than ever seen before in a sporting game. With 80x the potential animations compared to its predecessor FIFA 23, EA Sports could be set to revolutionise the virtual football experience.

To mark the change over to the new hypermotion technology, the Spanish second division will be renamed La Liga Hypermotion. The first division has been renamed to La Liga EA Sports after the company nailed a sponsorship with the major top-flight league.

New card designs

Aside from the physical improvements to the game and the wider range of players being made available. Another huge shake-up from EA Sports is to provide a fresh style of card design in EASFC.

Leaked designs have suggested that card designs are set to be given the most significant change in Ultimate Team's life cycle so far.

FUTSheriff released a concept design of what the cards could look like in EA Sports FC. The cards maintain a similar shape, but the format of the card's design is much changed.

The nation and club logos are centrally aligned at the base of the card, with the on-card stats being displayed horizontally just above.

Overall there should be huge excitement surrounding the upcoming release, a huge range of players will be added to Ultimate Team, and potential new card designs and much-improved gameplay.

EA Sports' loss of the FIFA licensing could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the long-term success of the gaming series.