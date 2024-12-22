Summary You can use the 4-1-4-1 formation in EA Sports FC 25 to go against tradition.

Adjusting your build-up style and defensive approach is key.

Meta players like Lois Openda and Sandro Tonali can help bring it to life.

When you play EA Sports FC 25, the most common formations to come up against are the 4-4-2, 4-3-2-1 or maybe even the 'meta' 5-4-1. It means there is a lack of creativity and originality in the community, but you could easily switch that up if you want to be bold.

Using the 4-1-4-1 would do exactly that. While it is not traditionally seen as one of the best formations in the game, you have the freedom to continually adjust and adapt the formation. In and out of possession positions can be changed to make it 'your system'.

Due to this, we have decided to outline all the key details and tactics you need to know about the 4-1-4-1. Tactics changed for this year's game, so the ideas of 'stay back while attacking' and 'get in behind' are gone. It won't take you long to come up to date if you are a new player.

Tactics

Defend with 'balance'

Build-up Style: Short Passes

Short Passes Defensive Approach: Balanced

To begin, it became well-known – although slightly tedious – that you had to change your 'chance creation' and 'width' in previous games. However, that is now removed, leaving you with just two things to tweak — build-up style and defensive approach.

Build-up style connotes how your team play out from the back and creates chances. You can choose from 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes' — and, for the 4-1-4-1, we suggest using the 'short passes' option. This approach means your players will come short to support the ball carrier rather than making forward runs. This more cautious approach allows the team to maintain their defensive shape for longer during the transition.

Meanwhile, when out of possession, the 'balanced' defensive approach is the safest and most secure. While the other options – 'deep', 'high' and 'aggressive' – can leave you struggling in certain areas of the pitch, 'balanced' doesn't do that. It means your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. Using this with the best defenders in the world is almost guaranteed to bring tangible success.

Player Roles

They can be tweaked frequently

In EAFC 25, you have to consider how specific roles change a player's position in and out of possession. Due to this, it's crucial to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 4-1-4-1 tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested. Adapting to the opposition is always recommended.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: False-Back, Defend

False-Back, Defend Left-Back: Attacking Wing-Back, Attack

Attacking Wing-Back, Attack Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Defend

: Holding, Defend Left Central Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Right Central Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack

Inside Forward, Attack Right Midfielder: Winger, Balanced

Winger, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Defensive player roles

Firstly, even the finest goalkeepers around the world are put under pressure for every minute of the match. One mistake can cost their team victory. Due to this, it's best to put your goalkeeper in the safest position possible in EAFC 25, leaving them on 'goalkeeper' and 'defend'. This works best because they will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

The idea of safety continues just in front of the goalkeeper, with both centre-backs using the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. This sees them always prioritise their defensive work, maintaining the line and stopping everything that comes their way. They're described as 'no-nonsense' in the game, but they can still effortlessly play out from the back if you control them.

However, the system takes a twist at full-back, with your right-back used as a 'false-back' on 'defend'. A new option for EAFC 25, it is seen as a modern evolution of the full-back, with the player pushing upfield and adopting a central position when your team has the ball. When set to 'defend', they will essentially act as a defensive midfielder when in possession.

While that full-back tucks in, the left-back is used as an 'attacking wing-back' on 'attack'. Though technically a defender, they will be far more focused on getting forward, often neglecting their defensive duties. It's effective when you always have a handful of defenders staying back, though.

Midfield Player Roles

Matches are nearly always won, or lost, in the middle of the park. Thankfully for you, if you use the 4-1-4-1, you are blessed with the most important thing — numbers. With a defensive midfielder, two central midfielders and two options on the flanks, it will be hard for the opposition to break through.

The defensive midfielder should be the safest option on 'holding' and 'defend'. They offer stability, break up opposition attacks, and guard the backline during attacks. In front of them, a 'box-to-box' midfielder will perform the role that is suggested in the name.

They operate between the two boxes, neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in between. Alongside them, a 'balanced' 'playmaker' will be the creative fulcrum of the midfield, given license to roam. They will still offer some defensive support when needed unless they are out of position when the opposition counters.

On the left flank, you should use an 'inside forward' on 'attack'. While they begin on the wing, they will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. Someone like Vinicius Junior, one of the finest wingers in the world, will shine in a role like this. Having two 'inside forwards' would be too extreme, so the right midfielder should be a 'winger' on 'balanced'. They will offer both defensive and attacking support, whilst making runs in behind and offering themselves as a passing option.

Attacking Player Roles

The 4-1-4-1 only has one striker, so they can become isolated if you don't give them enough support. However, with an 'inside forward', 'winger' and 'playmaker' all primarily focusing on attacking, this shouldn't be an issue with these tactics. The lone striker should be used as an 'advanced forward' on 'attack'.

They always focus on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders. However, while their main responsibility is – unsurprisingly – finding the back of the net, they are also versatile, staying close to the opposition's defensive line. This sees them open themselves up for passes in the build-up and make runs in behind. It means you always have someone to target in the final third. Using the best strikers in EAFC 25 will show the roles' effectiveness.

Players to Use

Opt for meta stars

So far this year, we have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs, best 'cheap beast' wingers and finest central midfielders in the game. If you're struggling to choose, any of those stars will shine in the 4-1-4-1.

However, we have also gone into detail here for new players who might not have money to splash. Defensively, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line. Gvardiol can even play at left-back, so he might work as a 'false-back' if you want to flip the formation around.

In the middle of the park, you need players who can do everything to act as a 'box-to-box' midfielder. Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is exactly that, whilst La Liga F and Barcelona workhorse Patricia Guijarro, who narrowly missed off the list of highest-rated women in EAFC 25, will also do a fine job locking down the battle. Defensive midfielders such as Sandro Tonali and Frenkie de Jong will also shine as you try and dictate the tempo of the match.

Finally, if you are looking for a cheap star to quickly shine in the 4-1-4-1 up front, the likes of Marcus Rashford – although originally a winger – and Lois Openda should be considered. Rashford, formally the poster boy of Manchester United, has everything you need from a 'meta' striker in EAFC 25. Openda is the same, although he is harder to link to world-class players because he plies his trade for Red Bull Leipzig. While they will not be as good as the best strikers in the world, they will still be impactful.