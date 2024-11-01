Key Takeaways The 4-2-2-2 in EAFC 25 is one of the best formations in the game.

With two strikers, you can dominate the opposition in the final third.

It also ensures midfield control and defensive stability further back.

EA Sports FC 25 is well and truly into its new game cycle. Gamers are desperately trying to improve their Ultimate Teams, hoping they can get close to affording their icons and role models. It's what the game is all about, progressing from ranks to riches.

In the latest game, tactics have had a fundamental list of changes, with EA making it more complex and providing variety. Work rates have been removed, and you can now change positions depending on whether the team is 'in possession' or 'out of possession'. This means that even the best players in the world need to thrive in a formation that clicks consistently.

Due to this, we have decided to outline everything you need to know about the 4-2-2-2. Acting as one of the best formations in the game, the 4-2-2-2 can be used in every format on Ultimate Team – or Career Mode – as you look to dominate your opposition with midfield aggression and attacking excitement.

Tactics

Possession-based systems work effectively

Build-up Style: Short Passes

Short Passes Defensive Approach: Balanced

As highlighted, tactics have fundamentally changed in EAFC 25, meaning the days of deciding your width and 'players in the box' are gone. While player roles have been made complex, this has been simplified as you are now given the chance to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

There are three options for build-up style – 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. While all of them work effectively in some form, we recommend using 'short passes' for the 4-2-2-2. This means your players will always come short for the ball, supporting the ball carrier rather than making bold forward runs. This means you can recycle possession consistently and frustrate the opposition by passing the ball around effortlessly.

Coupled with this, your defensive approach will change how open you are in your own third. Using the 'balanced' approach would mean that your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. This should use a height line of between 60 and 70.

70 is riskier as they play higher up, so it's crucial you have quick defenders, but it means you can win the ball back as soon as possible. It's a risk versus reward scenario, leaving it up to you to pick. Anything higher than 70 seems unnecessary and reckless, though, even if you have the best defenders in the world.

Player Roles

They should be adapted regularly

Player roles have been fundamentally changed, with your decisions changing a player's position in and out of possession. This means that you must perfect your system, whilst minor tweaks depending on the match and opponent are recommended. We have outlined our favourite 4-2-2-2 tactics below.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Full-Back, Defend

Full-Back, Defend Left-Back: Full-Back, Balanced

Full-Back, Balanced Defensive Midfielder : Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend

: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Left Attacking Midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Right Attacking Midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Strikers: Advanced Forward, Attack

Defensive Player Roles

To begin, there's no reason to go bold and creative with your goalkeeper. All you need in EAFC 25 is someone who can make saves consistently, whilst the attacking-focused jobs should be left for players in front of them. It's why they're seen as the 'safe' player, acting as the last form of defence. With the 'goalkeeper' and 'defend' roles, they always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

Further forward, both centre-backs should use the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. Although the description has them down as 'no-nonsense', that's not truly the case; it just means that they focus solely on their responsibilities in the backline, so you are left with a group of players who build a strong foundation for you. Naturally, you can still play out from the back by taking control yourself, but the AI is always going to make sure they are in the right place at the right time in your own third.

The full-backs in this system are not symmetrical, though, with one on 'full-back' and 'balanced' whilst another is on 'full-back' and 'defend'. When on 'balanced', they still look to defend your own goal as a priority, but they also offer a passing option to release pressure and are typically granted freedom to move slightly forward.

Meanwhile, the full-back on 'defend' is different. Alongside always looking to stay in the defensive third without the ball, they also move inside to form a back three when your team is in possession. It means you always have defensive security, even if your opposition tries to counter-attack you rapidly.

Midfield Player Roles

With a system that uses two forwards, it's imperative that you still find a way to have control in the middle of the park. Thankfully, the 4-2-2-2 does exactly that through the use of two defensive midfielders. The most important one is the defensive-minded option, who should be on the 'holding' and 'defend' roles.

This means that they will guard your backline and cover as much ground as possible. Alongside this, they also act as a beacon of light to kickstart attacks. They move slightly forward to offer a passing option when you win the ball, but will otherwise focus on defending. They're the glue to the system, and it's the dream to work just as effectively as Rodri – the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

Alongside them, a 'deep-lying playmaker' on 'defend' provides an attacking outlet from the middle of the park. They still have defensive priorities because leaving one midfielder to do everything is impossible, but they will also look to be creative from a deep position. As they also focus on closing down passing lanes and staying back while their team attacks, you never quite lose control of the match.

Further forward, the two attacking midfielders are not used conventionally, with both on 'half-winger' and 'attack'. Although not commonly used, this role works effectively as they look to support both the midfield and the front line. They provide width when your team is in possession, moving along the flanks to offer a wide threat. Coupled with this, they can advance freely, sacrificing defensive responsibilities in the process, if they think it is worth it. It means they can quickly become a goal-scoring threat.

Attacking Player Roles

The major perk about the 4-2-2-2 is the use of two strikers. It means you can outnumber your opposition in the box, especially if you use some of the best attackers in the world. In this system, we recommend using both on the 'advanced forward' and 'attack' roles.

This means they both stay close to the opposition's defensive line but also open themselves up for passes in the build-up and make runs in behind for scoring chances. They will always focus on goal-scoring chances as the priority, but – when working together – they also make sure there is fluidity. The last thing you want is two strikers getting in the way of each other.

Players to Use

A player's pace is the most important thing to consider

Considering we have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers, you are spoilt for choice. Unsurprisingly, all of them can work in the 4-2-2-2.

Up front, you two quick strikers. Staying close to the defensive line, both need to be capable of bursting past the final defender to run one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Budget-friendly options Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams do exactly that. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third.

The two attacking midfielders also need to be quick, so anyone like Moussa Diaby – now playing in Saudi Arabia – or Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele will work perfectly. Although they are not out-and-out playmakers, it is their secondary position. In the middle of the park, you need two stars who are well-rounded — and Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga meet that criteria. They are well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with their pace and power.

Finally, any defender with pace will work well. This includes Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven, who can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope. Gvardiol can even play at left-back, which might be perfect considering they can tuck in when you have the ball.