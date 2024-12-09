Key Takeaways The 4-2-3-1 (2) can potentially be one of the best systems in EAFC 25.

You can catch the opposition by surprise with a 'balanced' defensive approach and opting to counter-attack.

Specific player roles such as a holding midfielder and inside forward are key to success in the 4-2-3-1 (2).

Tactics in EA Sports FC 25 are, unsurprisingly, crucial for success. Whether that's in Squad Battles, Draft, Division Rivals or Champions, they shape the way you play, often acting as the difference-maker between glory and heartbreak at the final hurdle.

When EAFC 25 was released, there were several tactical changes in the game. While you used to have simple and understandable tactics such as 'stay back while attacking' and 'get in behind', that is now removed, with detailed in and out of possession tactics used instead. That's not the only thing either; work rates, often a deal-breaker if they were poor, no longer exist.

We have already outlined in-depth tactics for several systems, including the 4-3-2-1, 4-4-2 and 5-4-1, but now it is time for the 4-2-3-1 (2). Considered to be one of the best formations in the game by some, we have answered everything you need to know about it, from the obvious to the finer details.

Tactics

Balanced across the field

Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

In previous EAFC games, deciding your 'chance creation' and 'width' used to be one of the most unnecessary things. It seemed to overcomplicate tactical systems, so EA has thankfully made it a simple feature for this game. You are now allowed to change just two things: build-up style and defensive approach.

For build-up style, you can choose from 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 4-2-3-1 (2), you should use the 'counter' option. This approach encourages players to get in behind the opposition's defence as the team transitions quickly from defence to attack. With quick forward runs, you can always expect opportunities after sitting deep.

Meanwhile, when out of possession, the 'balanced' option is the safest and most secure. While the other options – 'deep', 'high' and 'aggressive' – can leave you struggling in certain areas of the pitch, 'balanced' doesn't do that. It means your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. Using this with the best defenders in the world is almost guaranteed to bring tangible success.

Player Roles

They can be tweaked frequently

In EAFC 25, you have to consider how specific roles change a player's position in and out of possession. Due to this, it's crucial to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 4-2-3-1 (2) tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested. Adapting to the opposition is always recommended.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Attacking Wing-Back, Attack

Attacking Wing-Back, Attack Left-Back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Defensive Midfielder : Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming

: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack

Inside Forward, Attack Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack

Shadow Striker, Attack Right Midfielder: Winger, Balanced

Winger, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Defensive player roles

Firstly, every fan in every corner always asks for the same thing from their goalkeeper: don't make any mistakes. There's nothing more embarrassing than watching the player between the sticks flounder under pressure and let the ball go through their legs. They can also get caught up field if they are too bold and forward-thinking. Therefore, in EAFC 25, we recommend sticking to the 'bread and butter' of goalkeepers. The traditional 'goalkeeper' on 'defend' works the best as they will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

The idea of safety continues just in front of the goalkeeper, with both centre-backs using the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. Under this role, they will always prioritise their defensive work first, which is why they're described as 'no-nonsense', as they maintain the defensive line and shine with the basics of their role. It allows other players further forward to shine, knowing two players are acting as the last form of defence all the time.

One full-back should be kept on 'full-back' and 'defend' to continue a safe approach. This will see them balance both ends of the pitch, acting as a wide defender who not only prioritises protecting their own goal, but also offers a passing option to release pressure. When set to defend, the full-back will also move inside to form a back three when their team is in possession. This allows the other full-back to shine under the 'attacking wing-back' and 'attack' roles. Though technically a defender, they will be far more focused on getting forward, often neglecting their defensive duties. It's effective when you always have three defenders back, though.

Midfield Player Roles

The battle is nearly always won, or lost, in the middle of the park. You need security, but also a sense of progression, especially when you look to counter-attack at every opportunity possible. Due to this, one of your defensive workhorses should be a holding midfielder on 'defend'. They offer stability, break up opposition attacks, and guard the backline during attacks.

Due to the defensive work of the holding midfielder, the teammate next to him can act as the forward-thinking and progressive star. As a roaming deep-lying playmaker, they are seen as the key cog to building up play from the back, often acting as the catalyst for attacks. The 'roaming' focus allows them to move across the width of the pitch to support attacks as well.

They will be the main connection between the holding midfielders and the stars further forward. The attacking midfielder is not used as a conventional playmaker either, instead using the 'shadow striker' and 'attack' roles. This places more pressure on the deep-lying playmaker, but it's worthwhile. The shadow striker plays in the hole behind the strikers, and they are directed to time runs late into the box to act as a second goalscoring outlet.

Meanwhile, one wide midfielder should act as a consistent option on the flanks as a 'winger' on 'balanced'. They will offer both defensive and attacking support, whilst making runs in behind and offering themselves as a passing option. The other wide midfielder should be an 'inside forward' on 'attack'. While they begin on the wing, they will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. Someone like Vinicius Junior, one of the finest wingers in the world, will shine in a role like this.

Attacking Player Roles

The lone striker in the 4-2-3-1 (2) acts as the final piece of the jigsaw. The inside forward and shadow striker both 'work off' them, whilst the winger is always looking to find them in the box. It's why using the best strikers in EAFC 25 is crucial. The 'advanced forward' on 'attack' always focuses on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders.

While their main responsibility is scoring, they are also versatile, staying close to the opposition's defensive line, but also opening themselves up for passes in the build-up, and making runs in behind for scoring chances. It means you always have someone to target in the final third.

Players to Use

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs, best 'cheap beast' wingers and finest central midfielders in the game. If you're struggling to choose, any of those stars will shine in the 4-2-3-1 (2).

In your defensive third, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line. Gvardiol can even play at left-back, which might be perfect considering they tuck in when you have the ball.

In the middle of the park, you need stars that are robust, reliable and versatile. Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is exactly that. He is well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with his pace. La Liga F and Barcelona workhorse Patricia Guijarro, who narrowly missed off the list of highest-rated women in EAFC 25, will also do a fine job locking down the battle.

Finally, if you are looking for a cheap star to quickly shine in the 4-2-3-1 (2) up front, Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams are two of the best options. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third. Williams can even play as a right midfielder as well. Unsurprisingly, these players are not as good as the best strikers in the world, but they will still be impactful against any team you come up against.