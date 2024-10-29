Key Takeaways Using the best formation and tactics in EA Sports FC 25 is crucial to tasting glory consistently.

The 4-2-3-1 has always been one of the most popular systems in the EA franchise – and that has continued this year.

It's balanced across the field and provides an attacking threat in every scenario.

EA Sports FC 25 is once again one of the most popular games of the year. However, it's not always enjoyable if you're not winning. The best way to guarantee the greatest chance of success is by using the finest tactics, with tactical systems changing at the start of EAFC 25.

The days of simple tactics such as 'get in behind' and 'stay back while attacking' are gone, with specific in-possession and out-of-possession positions now used. Work rates have also been removed, as EA try to make the complicated game of football come to life on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

To help you win the most important matches, particularly on Ultimate Team, we have outlined the best 4-2-3-1 tactics on EAFC 25. The formation has always been popular for years — and that's the case this year, with it providing a sense of balance and composure across the field.

Tactics

The 4-2-3-1 is balanced across the field

Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

To begin, with tactics changed for EA Sports FC 25, the tactical approach you use in each formation is simplified massively. The days of changing your width and type of chance creation are gone, with gamers now allowed to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

For build-up style, you can choose from 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 4-2-3-1, you should use the 'counter' option. This approach encourages players to get in behind the opposition's defence as the team transitions quickly from defence to attack. With quick forward runs, you can always expect opportunities after sitting deep.

Coupled with this, using the 'balanced' defensive approach works perfectly. This means that your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. With the best defenders in the world, you will be able to clear the danger effortlessly, whilst using a defensive height line of 60-70 means you will never be caught out by an opposition counter-attack.

Player Roles

They can be tweaked frequently

In EAFC 25, you have to consider how specific roles change a player's position in and out of possession. Due to this, it's crucial to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 4-2-3-1 tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested. Adapting to the opposition is always recommended.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Left-Back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Defensive Midfielder : Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming

: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Left Attacking Midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Right Attacking Midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Central Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Defensive Player Roles

Goalkeepers are usually seen as the 'bread and butter' of football tactics. Teams play safe and act secure, knowing one mistake from them can cause defeat. Naturally, you can choose to use a 'sweeper keeper', which will see them rush out of their box and collect loose balls often rashly, but the traditional 'goalkeeper' is the go-to option. They will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

Coupled with this, your two centre-backs should be kept on the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. They will always prioritise their defensive work first, which is why they're described as 'no-nonsense', as they maintain the defensive line and shine with the basics of their role.

The full-backs also continue the philosophy of 'safe and secure' work in the balanced 4-2-3-1. Both full-backs should be put on 'full-back' and 'defend', which means they will solidify your defence while providing width in attack. It means they balance both ends of the pitch, acting as a wide defender who not only prioritises protecting their own goal but also offers a passing option to release pressure. When set to defend, the full-back will also move inside to form a back three when their team is in possession. Any concern that you will be countered is non-existent.

Midfield Player Roles

In the middle of the park, two defensive midfielders lock down the area. They are crucial to your defensive work, but also your attacking transitions. Firstly, one should be used as a holding midfielder on 'defend'. With this, they offer stability in the middle of the park and break up opposition attacks.

It's a pivotal role in modern football, with the midfielder guarding their backline during attacks, and covering off against counter-attacks with limited attacking support. When instructed to 'defend', they also move slightly higher to offer a passing option, but will otherwise focus on defending. Alongside them, your other defensive midfielder should be using the 'deep-lying playmaker' and 'roaming' roles. They are seen as the key cog to building up play from the back, often attacking as the catalyst for attacks. The 'roaming' focus allows them to move across the width of the pitch to support attacks as well.

Further forward, the 4-2-3-1 officially has three attacking midfielders, but only one acts as a traditional playmaker. On the 'playmaker' and 'balanced' roles, they orchestrate attacks and link up play with vision and precise passing. When doing this, they tend to be the creative fulcrum of a midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. As a balanced playmaker as well, they offer defensive support when needed.

Coupled with the traditional playmaker, the stars on either side should use the 'half-winger' and 'attack' roles. It's not a common role in the game or in real life, but it sees them balance between attacking and defensive responsibilities, supporting both the middle of the park and the attack. They provide width when the team is in possession, whilst – when set to 'attack – they can advance freely and sacrifice defensive responsibilities if they think it's possible.

Attacking Player Roles

The 4-2-3-1 only has one attacker. However, that's not a concern when they are supported consistently by three players behind them. As a sole striker, they can act traditionally, as highlighted by the 'advanced forward' and 'attack' roles. This sees them focus on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders.

While their main responsibility is scoring, they are also versatile, staying close to the opposition's defensive line, but also opening themselves up for passes in the build-up, and making runs in behind for scoring chances. It means you always have someone to target in the final third.

Players to Use

There are meta players available in every position

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers. Those quickly show that there are countless players available to perfectly fit the 4-2-3-1.

At the back, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line. Gvardiol can even play at left-back, which might be perfect considering they tuck in when you have the ball.

In the middle of the park, you need stars that are robust, reliable and versatile. Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are exactly that. With some of the most well-rounded stats in the game, they are well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with their pace. They will never be outrun as well, with the 4-2-3-1 built on balance and security. They will support one another during every challenge.

Finally, if you are looking for a cheap star to quickly shine in the 4-2-3-1 up front, Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams are two of the best options. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third. They are also used to playing elsewhere in the final, so – if they are ever needed to link up play – they will be able to do exactly that. Unsurprisingly, these players are not as good as the best strikers in the world, but they will still be impactful against any team you come up against.