EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most competitive games in the world. Gamers across the globe are desperate to win, especially in Ultimate Team. They look to improve their team every week – essentially every day – to perform at the highest level possible in Division Rivals and Champions.

However, you can only succeed in EAFC 25 with the best tactics. They were fundamentally changed for the latest game, with work rates removed, and the ability to change positions depending on whether the team is 'in possession' or 'out of possession' introduced. This means that even the best players in the world need to thrive in a formation that clicks consistently. One of the finest formations in the game is the 4-3-2-1, which allows you to dominate the middle of the park comfortably.

The 4-3-2-1 has changed over the years as well. It used to have a left and right forward, but they were changed to become two attacking midfielders instead. It means they're slightly deeper but just as effective. With it just as popular as before, we have outlined the best 4-3-2-1 tactics in EAFC 25 this year.

Tactics

Using a balanced approach is optimal

Build-up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: Balanced

Memories of changing the number of 'players in the box' or your team's width are gone in EAFC 25. While player roles are far more complicated – mimicking real life – this has been simplified to let you change just two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

Firstly, we think you should use the 'balanced' build-up style, instead of 'counter' or 'short passes'. This means that players will vary between forward runs and coming short. The team's transition to their in-possession shape will be steady rather than sudden, meaning you never lose control of the match. It's potentially the safe choice, but that's the best thing to do if it leads to glory.

Elsewhere, your defensive approach should also be 'balanced. This means that your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. In a formation that is so midfield-focused, it makes the most sense, as you never want to have a situation where you look vulnerable at the back.

This approach should also use a height line of between 60 and 70. This is another safe option, avoiding a risk versus reward scenario, as – the lower you go – the less likely it is the opposition will catch you out with a counter-attack. Anything higher than 70 seems unnecessary and reckless, even if you have the best defenders in the world.

Player Roles

The 4-3-2-1 is all about midfield dominance

Perfecting player roles in EAFC 25 is one of the most important aspects of the game. As they change position in and out of possession, it has a fundamental impact — and you can only think about winning once they have been mastered. In the 4-3-2-1, there are endless choices, yet we have outlined our favourite tactics below.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Goalkeeper

Defending, Goalkeeper Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Full-Back, Balanced

Full-Back, Balanced Left-Back: Full-Back, Defend

Full-Back, Defend Left Central Midfielder : Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend

: Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend Right Central Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Central Midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Right Attacking Playmaker: Shadow Striker, Attack

Shadow Striker, Attack Left Attacking Playmaker: Playmaker, Roaming

Playmaker, Roaming Striker: Target Forward, Balanced

Defensive Player Roles

In a world of attacking focus and playing out from the back, the 4-3-2-1 looks to be traditional. While you could use a 'sweeper keeper' if you wanted to have a bold and out-rushing player in between the sticks, it's probably not worth the risks. The conventional goalkeeper acts as the last form of defence, rarely rushes out, and lets other players play out from the back. It's the best choice for this formation.

Just in front of the goalkeeper, both centre-backs should use the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. They're described by EA as 'no-nonsense', but that feels slightly harsh compared to their true role. It just means they focus solely on their responsibilities in the backline, instead of trying to progress the ball forward at every single opportunity. Unsurprisingly, you can still play out from the back by taking control yourself, but the AI is always going to make sure they are in the right place at the right time in your own third when defending.

On either side, you have two options, with one full-back on 'full-back' and 'balanced' whilst another is on 'full-back' and 'defend'. It might make your team slightly asymmetrical, but it will provide you with defensive security even when defending. This is because the full-back on 'defend' will always look to stay in the defensive third without the ball, whilst also moving inside to form a back three when your team is in possession. The 'balanced' full-back has more freedom to push forward, but even they look to defend as their priority.

Midfield Player Roles

The 4-3-2-1 uses three central midfielders, but all of them have different roles to provide a link between defence and attack. The most important one – seen as the glue in the system – is the central midfielder on 'holding' and 'defend'. They need to work like the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri, guarding your backline and covering as much ground as possible. Alongside this, they also act as a beacon of light to kickstart attacks. They move slightly forward to offer a passing option when you win the ball, but will otherwise focus on defending.

To the right of them, you should have a midfielder on 'box-to-box' and 'balanced'. This is the one player who acts as the most important link, because they operate between the two boxes, yet as neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in-between. They have to have high stamina to be able to run non-stop, though.

Meanwhile, on the left of the midfield trio, you need a creative outlet, which comes in the form of a 'deep-lying playmaker' on 'defend'. They act as the key cog to building up play from the back, whilst – with a 'defend' focus, they will also close down passing lanes and stay back while their team attacks. It provides a different dimension to your attacking options.

Further forward, you have two playmakers, one as a 'shadow striker' on 'attack' and another on 'playmaker' and 'roaming'. The playmaker will act as the most traditional creative outlet. They are described as the 'creative fulcrum' of the midfield by EA, often given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks.

They will rarely help out defensively, but that's allowed when you have three central midfielders behind them. Meanwhile, the 'shadow striker' plays in the 'holes' behind the striker. They are essentially another attacking outlet, running into the box late and looking to provide a different dimension to your attack. Using someone with high finishing here is imperative; looking at the best playmakers in the world will provide inspiration.

Attacking Player Roles

Finally, the 4-3-2-1 only uses one attacker, but they are given support by three clear creative outlets. As a 'balanced' 'target forward', they are known as an attacking outlet whose physicality allows them to hold up play, shield the ball from opponents, and bring others into attacks. Meanwhile, they feed on crosses as well as passes to feet. They can also drop off from the defensive line and lay the ball off to teammates, finishing off the jigsaw.

Players to Use

Pace is key for every player

The 4-3-2-1 requires players with pace to succeed, especially in the final third. Thankfully for you, we have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers.

In the final third, you want a striker who has the pace to burst past the final opponent, but – as a target forward – they also need to be able to hold the ball up. Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams is one of the most budget-friendly options, especially as he has experience playing in every position in the final third.

To support them, you will need two attacking midfielders who are not only creative but also provide an attacking threat. Moussa Diaby – now playing in Saudi Arabia – or Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele will work perfectly. Although they are not out-and-out playmakers, it is their secondary position.

For more options, in defence, you need more players who are quick and can hold the defensive line comfortably. The likes of Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can do this. Due to their natural speed, they will never be caught chasing with little hope. The Croatian Manchester City defender can even play at left-back, which might be perfect considering they can tuck in when you have the ball.