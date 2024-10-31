Key Takeaways The 4-4-2 formation is traditional & balanced, dominating every area of the pitch.

Using 'short passes' in the build-up and a 'balanced' defensive approach defensively is optimal.

Player roles can be tweaked every match to suit your needs.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most tactical games in the world. The EA community is immensely competitive, and there is a desperate urge to win every single match, especially on Ultimate Team. Due to this, tactics and formations are crucial, often acting as the difference between disappointment and jubilation.

One of the most well-known formations in the world is the 4-4-2. Seen as the most traditional and historic formation in the sport, it provides balance and security whilst also offering support in the final third. It's symmetrical, allowing you to dominate every area of the pitch with the right players.

In EAFC 25, it is one of the best formations in the game — and we have decided to outline the best tactics and roles to use with the formation. It might prove to be the difference between winning the 'clutch' Champions matches and walking away with disappointment.

Tactics

'Short Passes' to keep possession is key

Build-Up Style: Short Passes

Short Passes Defensive Approach: Balanced

Tactics have fundamentally changed in EAFC 25, meaning the days of deciding your width and 'players in the box' are gone. Instead, this section is massively simplified — and you are now given the chance to change two things, build-up style and defensive approach.

In EAFC 25, there are three options for your build-up style – 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 4-4-2, which is so focused on having possession, using 'short passes' will work the best. In this system, your players will always come short for the ball, supporting the ball carrier rather than making bold forward runs. This means you can recycle possession consistently and keep in shape longer.

Alongside this, your defensive approach is crucial. Using the 'balanced' approach would mean that your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. With the best defenders in the world, you will be able to clear the danger effortlessly, whilst using a defensive height line of 60–70 means you will never be caught out by an opposition counter-attack. Go any higher and you get into Ange Postecoglou territory, which can lead to conceding countless opportunities.

Player Roles

They can be tweaked every match

The most important thing when tweaking is player roles. In EAFC 25, you now have to consider how every single role changes a player's position in possession, but also out of it. It's important to consistently fine-tune your ideas so that you can perform at the highest level consistently. We have outlined our favourite 4-4-2 tactics below.

Goalkeeper: Goalkeeper, Defend

Goalkeeper, Defend Centre-Backs: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend

Ball-Playing Defender, Defend Left-Back: Wing-Back, Defend

Wing-Back, Defend Right-Back: Full-Back, Balanced

Full-Back, Balanced Left Central Midfielder: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend

Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend Right Central Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Defend

Box-to-Box, Defend Left Midfielder: Winger, Balanced

Winger, Balanced Right Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Advanced Forward, Attack Right Striker: False 9, Build-Up

Defensive Player Roles

Firstly, while other positions can be bold and creative, that's not the case for goalkeepers. They're consistently seen as the 'safe' players, always looking to act as the last form in defence. This means that using the traditional 'goalkeeper' and 'defend' roles makes the most sense. They will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute. Naturally, you can change it up and use a 'sweeper goalkeeper', but it feels like an unnecessary risk.

Whilst most tactics continue the sense of familiarity with the centre-backs, we are recommending a slightly unconventional route for the 4-4-2. Your two centre-backs should be 'ball-playing defenders' on 'defend' to maximise your ability to progress the ball. Combining their defensive solidity with their passing ability, they are comfortable playing the opposition offside, whilst also moving wider to support build-up play. When set to defend, the ball-playing defender will step up slightly to support teammates during possession.

Despite being symmetrical, the beauty of the 4-4-2 is that it can change easily, as highlighted by the full-backs. With this, the left-back can be on 'wing-back' and 'defend'. This sees them combine their defensive duties with offensive support, offering width and energy at both ends of the pitch. This is only possible for versatile and high-stamina players, as they have to push upfield to support attacks. The license to push forward is what makes them like an extra attacker.

On the other flank, the right-back should be on 'full-back' and 'balanced'. This is slightly more defensive, as they look to solidify your defence. They are seen as a wide defender who will prioritise protecting their own goal, by standing back, holding the defensive line, and offering a passing option to release pressure. They can be granted to move forward slightly, but the priority is always in the defensive third.

Midfield Player Roles

In a 4-4-2, it's important to have control in the middle of the park. Despite having just two stars, it's still possible, with a 'box-to-box' midfielder on 'defend' providing the most support. This sees them excel at both ends of the pitch, contributing to both the defence and the attack with tireless energy. Shining as neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in between, they are crucial.

Alongside them, a 'deep-lying playmaker' on 'defend' provides an attacking outlet from the middle of the park. They control the tempo of the match and act as the key cog to building up play from the back. They also focus on closing down passing lanes and staying back while their team attacks, meaning you never quite lose control of the match.

On either flank, you should use one as a 'winger' on 'balanced' and another as an 'inside forward' on 'balanced'. This provides a sense of unexpectedness, with the opposition never knowing what to do. The 'winger' will stretch the defence and deliver dangerous crosses using their pace and agility. They hug the touchline, offering support on the flanks in all phases of play.

Meanwhile, the 'inside forward' does the opposite. They drift inside from the wings to become a goal-scoring threat, adding variety to your opposition. They regularly cut onto their preferred foot and look to run in behind. Naturally, they offer minimal defensive support, but that's an issue for the three other midfielders, not the 'inside forward'.

Attacking Player Roles

Finishing off the 4-4-2, the system uses two attackers. One is an 'advanced forward' on 'attack', whilst another is a 'false nine' on 'build-up'. The advanced forward focuses on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders. While their main responsibility is scoring, they are also versatile, staying close to the opposition's defensive line, but also opening themselves up for passes in the build-up, and making runs in behind for scoring chances. It means you always have someone to target in the final third.

Meanwhile, the 'false nine' creates space and confuses defenders, dropping deep to draw defenders out of position and link midfield to attack. This also allows them to contribute towards the defensive phases of the game. It provides balance to the team, knowing the gaps are always filled.

Players to Use

Meta players everywhere

Close

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers. Those quickly show that there are countless players available to perfectly fit the 4-4-2.

In attack, you need players with pace and versatility. Thankfully, budget-friendly options Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams are exactly that. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third. They are also used to playing elsewhere in the final, so – if they are ever needed to link up play – they will be able to do exactly that.

Slightly deeper, you need robust and impressive midfielders in the middle of the park, which could come in the form of Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. They are well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with their pace and power.

Defensively, any centre-back with pace will be a talented prospect. This includes Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven, who can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line. Gvardiol can even play at left-back, which might be perfect considering they can tuck in when you have the ball.