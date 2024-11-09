Key Takeaways The 4-5-1 (2) formation is built for success in EA Sports FC 25.

Consistently tweak player roles to make it the most effective possible.

Meta players like Moussa Diaby and Ousmane Dembele can thrive as well.

EA Sports FC 25 encapsulates drama, delight and agony at every turn. You never know what to expect, especially in Ultimate Team, with Champions and Division Rivals testing you week in and week out. It's why the game is seen as one of the most competitive in the industry.

Tactics can be daunting to some, but there's no need to worry. We've already outlined a plethora of the best tactics in EAFC 25 — and now it's time for the 4-5-1 (2). It's not been a popular formation over the years, but – partially due to a change in systems this year – that has changed.

You can only truly dominate on EAFC 25 when you perfect every single minor part of your tactics. It's crucial, knowing what you use changes your shape in – and most importantly out of – possession. We have outlined everything you need to know about the 4-5-1 (2) below, so if you are ever struggling to perform at your highest level in Ultimate Team, this tactic might save the day. Stability reigns supreme with it.

Tactics

Counter-attacking might be the best solution

Build-up Style : Counter

: Counter Defensive Approach: High

To begin, with tactics changed for EA Sports FC 25, the tactical approach you use in each formation is simplified massively. The days of changing your width and type of chance creation are gone, with gamers now allowed to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

For build-up style, you can choose from 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 4-5-1 (2), you should use the 'counter' option. This approach encourages players to get in behind the opposition's defence as the team transitions quickly from defence to attack. With quick forward runs, you can always expect opportunities after sitting deep.

Coupled with this, using the 'high' defensive approach works perfectly. This is a riskier approach to defending, applying situational pressure, and adopting a high line that tends not to track opposition runs, but it offers a greater reward. With the finest defenders in the world, you will be able to clear the danger effortlessly, whilst also transitioning the ball from defence to attack in a heartbeat. It's not always going to work, but the success it brings consistently will overshadow the occasional moments when you are caught out in behind.

Related Best Tactics For 4-2-2-2 Formation in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team The 4-2-2-2 has the potential to be one of the best systems in EA Sports FC 25. We have outlined the best details to have when using it.

Player Roles

Consistently tweaking is the most important thing

Tactics are never specific. One match they might work. Another match they might struggle. This is specifically true in EAFC 25, where sudden game patches can change what the 'meta' is. Due to this, although we are confident these tactics are a strong foundation, it's crucial that you consistently tweak them to make sure you can beat the opposition regularly. We have outlined our preferred tactics below.

Goalkeeper: Balanced, Sweeper Keeper

Balanced, Sweeper Keeper Left-Back: Fullback, Defend

Fullback, Defend Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Wingback, Defend

Wingback, Defend Left Central-Midfielder: Playmaker, Roaming

Playmaker, Roaming Central Central-Midfielder : Holding, Defend

: Holding, Defend Right Central-Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Right Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack

Inside Forward, Attack Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Defensive Player Roles

In a world of thinking about moving forward, keeping a traditional goalkeeper makes the most sense. They play safe and act secure, knowing one mistake from them can cause defeat. As part of this, they will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

It's a similar story just in front of them. Using two centre-backs on 'defender' and 'defend' is crucial, as they act as the foundation for the whole team. They will always prioritise their defensive work first, which is why they're described as 'no-nonsense', as they maintain the defensive line and shine with the basics of their role. Any centre-back with pace will thrive in a role like this.

Meanwhile, one full-back continues this philosophy, whilst the other is slightly more attacking as a 'wingback'. While both are on 'defend', the wing-back will combine defensive duties with offensive support, offering width and energy on both ends of the pitch. The player's versatility and stamina allow them to push upfield to support attacks, before returning to their defensive position. When you are out of possession, they still stay back, though, so you never risk defensive instability.

On the other side of the pitch, the 'full-back' will solidify your defence while providing width in attack. It means they balance both ends of the pitch, acting as a wide defender who not only prioritises protecting their own goal but also offers a passing option to release pressure. When set to 'defend', the full-back will also move inside to form a back three when their team is in possession. Any concern that you will be countered is non-existent.

Related Best Tactics For 4-3-2-1 Formation in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team The 4-3-2-1 has changed over the years, but it is now one of the best formations on EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Midfield Player Roles

The beauty of the 4-5-1 (2) is the stability yet freedom the middle of the park offers. With this, the glue to the system is one of the central midfielders being on 'holding' and 'defend'. They offer stability in the middle of the park and break up opposition attacks. It's a pivotal role in modern football, with the midfielder guarding their backline during attacks, and covering off against counter-attacks with limited attacking support. When instructed to 'defend', they also move slightly higher to offer a passing option, but will otherwise focus on defending.

To the right of them, a 'box-to-box' midfielder on 'balanced' acts as the most important link, because they operate between the two boxes, yet as neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in-between. They have to have high stamina to be able to run non-stop, though.

The work of the box-to-box and holding midfielder allows the final central star to be the creative energy as a 'playmaker' on 'roaming'. They tend to be the creative fulcrum of the midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. The only downside is that they will be out of position if the opposition counters, but that's viable when you have defensive support elsewhere.

With the middle of the park finding the perfect balance between creative energy and defensive security, the midfielders on the flanks can focus on providing an attacking threat. Both of them should be 'inside forwards' with one on 'attack' and one on 'balanced'. An inside forward begins on the wing, but will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. They tend to run in behind the defence. The attacking star will focus on making consistent runs into the box, while the balanced option will sometimes hold off making runs in behind to, instead, offer a passing option​​​​.

Attacking Player Roles

Finally, the 4-5-1 (2) only has one striker, but when they are supported by an attacking central midfielder and two wide stars always looking to get into the box, this isn't the end of the world. If anything, it provides balance to a team looking to shine in the toughest matches.

As an 'advanced forward' on 'attack', they stay close to the opposition's defensive line but also open themselves up for passes in the build-up and make runs in behind for scoring chances. They will always focus on goal-scoring chances as the priority, and that will allow you to consistently win games.

Related Best Tactics For 4-4-2 Formation in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team The 4-4-2, one of the most historic formations in the world, can be immensely overpowered in EA Sports FC 25.

Players to Use

There's a long list of meta players available

Close

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers, you are spoilt for choice. Unsurprisingly, all of them can work in the 4-5-1 (2) if used correctly in the system.

Defensively, any player with pace can work well. It's the most important thing in your backline, whilst your full-backs should be comfortable moving the ball forward quickly and elegantly. In the middle of the park, you need two stars who are well-rounded — and Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga meet that criteria. They are well-suited to every situation, especially with their pace and power.

On the flanks, Moussa Diaby – now playing in Saudi Arabia – or Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele will work perfectly. They are naturally suited to that position, but they can also play slightly further forward, meaning they are well-suited to driving into the box. Finally, budget-friendly options Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams will shine as the sole striker. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third.