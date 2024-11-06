Key Takeaways Building tactics in EA Sports FC 25 is crucial for success in the online scene.

The 4-2-1-3 formation is one of the best in the game if you use the best player roles.

There are countless meta players which can be used to help the 4-2-1-3 shine.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most competitive games in the world. To avid players of the EA franchise, this is hardly surprising; ever since Champions became a thing, the stakes have been upped and the pressure has risen. It means you're always sweating for victory, so you need the best tactics.

The idea of creating a new set of tactics can be daunting to a lot of people. While some thrive under the pressure of management, the constant tweaks and changes with a major impact can frighten those. But there's no reason to worry as we're here to help. We have already outlined a plethora of the best tactics in the game, including the 4-2-2-2 and the 4-3-3 (4).

Now it is time for the 4-2-1-3, one of the best formations in the game. It's important to note that tactics have changed fundamentally in this game. Work rates have been removed, and you can now change positions depending on whether the team is 'in possession' or 'out of possession'. This means that even the best players in the world need to thrive in a formation that clicks consistently. The 4-2-1-3 is exactly that, as we have explained in detail below.

Tactics

Opting to counter-attack might work well

Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

As highlighted, tactics have fundamentally changed in EAFC 25, meaning the days of deciding your width and 'players in the box' are gone. While player roles have been made complex, this has been simplified as you are now given the chance to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

For build-up style, you can choose from 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 4-2-1-3, you should use the 'counter' option. This approach encourages players to get in behind the opposition's defence as the team transitions quickly from defence to attack. With quick forward runs, you can always expect opportunities after sitting deep.

Coupled with this, your defensive approach will change how open you are in your own third. Using the 'balanced' approach would mean that your defence is flexible and can either drop deep if required or push forward if you are searching for the winner. This should use a height line of between 60 and 70.

70 is riskier as they play higher up, so it's crucial you have quick defenders, but it means you can win the ball back as soon as possible. It's a risk versus reward scenario, leaving it up to you to pick. Anything higher than 70 seems unnecessary and reckless, though, even if you have the best defenders in the world. Finding the right balance between a bold but sometimes effective Ange Postecoglou high line and José Mourinho's rigidness is crucial.

Player Roles

They should be tweaked consistently

Before anyone complains that these tactics do not work for them, it's important to note that everyone has different preferences. Something that works for us is not guaranteed to bring glory, but it definitely acts as a good starter. We have outlined our 4-2-1-3 settings below.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Falseback, Balanced

Falseback, Balanced Left-Back: Wingback, Defend

Wingback, Defend Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Defend

: Holding, Defend Defensive Midfielder: Centre Half, Defend

Centre Half, Defend Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Right Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Defensive Player Roles

Firstly, there's no need to be different with your goalkeeper. Keeping them on 'defending' and 'keeper' makes the most sense, as they play safe and act secure, knowing one mistake from them can cause defeat. They will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

It's a similar story just in front of him. Centre-backs are the foundations for the entire team, so they have to be safe and secure. This is why they should be kept in the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. They will always prioritise their defensive work first, which is why they're described as 'no-nonsense', as they maintain the defensive line and shine with the basics of their role.

The tactic takes a fun twist at full-back, though, using two different philosophies. The right-back should be on 'falseback' and 'balanced'. In this role, they innovate your defence, stepping into midfield to create overloads and initiate attacks. By adopting a central position when your team has the ball, they are always at the heart of the battle. Meanwhile, when set to 'balanced', they insist on adopting a role as a central midfielder, just like Pedro Porro does for Tottenham under Postecoglou.

On the other flank, you should use a 'wing-back' on 'defend'. In this philosophy, they combine their defensive duties with offensive support, offering width and energy at both ends of the pitch. Their versatility and stamina allow them to push upfield to support attacks, before returning to their defensive position. It's like a more natural modern full-back, which pairs perfectly with the revolutionary star on the other flank.

Midfield Player Roles

In the middle of the park, the two defensive midfielders should be focused purely on defending. Firstly, one should be under the 'holding' and 'defend' roles. Now seen as a pivotal role in modern football, they focus on guarding their backline during attacks as a defensive-minded workhorse, whilst they also cover off against counter-attacks. When instructed to 'defend', they also move slightly higher to offer a passing option, but will otherwise focus on defending.

Alongside them, you should use a player capable of dropping into the backline under the 'centre-half' and 'defend' roles. They are seen as a defensive midfielder who will drop between the centre-backs while their team is in possession to offer protection against the counter-attack. This might seem too negative, but once you consider you have one full-back pushing into the middle of the park, it equals out perfectly.

Further forward, a 'playmaker' on 'balanced' is given the freedom to love the sport. Imagine Picasso turning to professional football, treating the pitch like his canvas and using the body as his paintbrush. With this specific role, they tend to be the creative fulcrum of the midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. They will rarely help defensively, though.

Attacking Player Roles

The main striker in this system should be using the 'advanced forward' and 'attack roles', as this sees them focus on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders. While their main responsibility is scoring, they are also versatile, staying close to the opposition's defensive line, but also opening themselves up for passes in the build-up, and making runs in behind for scoring chances. It means you always have someone to target in the final third.

However, they are also supported by two wingers, both on 'inside forward' and 'balanced'. They shine as a wide attacker who begins on the wing, but will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. They tend to run in behind the defence, whilst offering minimal defensive support. That's not an issue when you have a stable team behind them, though.

Players to Use

Pace is key

Considering we have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers, you are spoilt for choice. To the shock of no one, all of them can work in the 4-2-1-3.

With your out-and-out striker, you need someone who will stay close to the defensive line, but also capable of bursting past the final defender to run one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Budget-friendly options Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams do exactly that. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third.

The two wingers also need to be quick, so anyone like Moussa Diaby – now playing in Saudi Arabia – or Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele will work perfectly. Both of them can also play in other positions, including upfront, if you want to focus on versatility as well. In the middle of the park, Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are the perfect well-rounded stars. They are well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with their pace and power.

Finally, any defender with pace will work well. This includes Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven, who can all act as world-class centre-backs. Gvardiol can even play at left-back, which might be perfect if you want to have a defensive-minded false-back.