Summary EAFC 25 tactics have changed, simplifying build-up style and defensive approach choices.

Using a high defensive line in 5-3-2 can be effective, even if it sounds contradictory.

Player roles are crucial, with each position having a specific impact in and out of possession.

Tactics are key in EA Sports FC 25 if you even want to think about walking away with victory. From deciding your formation to dictating the aggression you put into your play, everything is important. It's like a jigsaw, with every small component combining to create one masterpiece. That's the plan, at least.

To make matters more complicated, the game's tactics changed for EAFC 25. It introduced a new tactical overhaul to the game, changing how you deal with pressure in every mode possible, including Ultimate Team. Gone are the days of 'get in behind' and 'stay back while attacking', whilst the era of 'inverted full-backs' is only beginning.

Therefore, it is crucial that you understand every aspect of every formation, including the 5-3-2. While it might not be one of the best formations in the game on paper, with a few minor tweaks and adjustments, you will quickly have a system that can deal with the finest players in the world comfortably.

Tactics

Using a high line works even if it sounds contradictory

Build-up Style : Balanced

: Balanced Defensive Approach: High/Height Line: 70

With tactics changed for EA Sports FC 25, the tactical approach you use in each formation is simplified massively. The days of changing your width and type of chance creation are gone, with gamers now allowed to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

You have three options for your build-up style — 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 5-3-2, we recommend keeping things balanced. This means that players will vary between forward runs and coming short, whilst the team's transition to their in-possession shape will be steady rather than sudden. You'll never lose control of the match.

This should be coupled with using a 'high' defensive line. While that might sound contradictory considering most sit back in the 5-3-2, it works effectively. By adopting a high line, your team is compact further up the pitch, whilst – with the finest defenders in the world – you will be able to clear the danger effortlessly. It's not always going to work, but the success it brings consistently will overshadow the occasional moments when you are caught out in behind.

Player Roles

They have an impact in and out of possession

In EAFC 25, players now 'change' position in and out of possession depending on their roles. As such, it's important to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 5-3-2 tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left Wing-Back: Attacking Wing-Back, Balanced

Attacking Wing-Back, Balanced Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right Wing-Back: Attacking Wing-Back, Balanced

Attacking Wing-Back, Balanced Left Central-Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Central Central-Midfielder: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend

Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend Right Central-Midfielder: Playmaker, Attack

Playmaker, Attack Left Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Advanced Forward, Attack Right Striker: False Nine, Build-Up

Defensive Player Roles

Starting off the player roles, goalkeepers always build the foundations for your team. Therefore, the traditional 'goalkeeper' role is the best on EAFC 25. It is safe, secure and, coupled with the 'defend' instruction, they will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

Alongside this, all three centre-backs should be set to the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. They are described as 'a no-nonsense centre-back who excels at the basics of defending, including maintaining the defensive line'. They will always prioritise their defensive work first, staying in the same position to make sure they are not needlessly caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

However, this formation thrives on the attacking threat from both of your wing-backs. Both should be on the 'attacking wing-back' and 'balanced' roles. This will see them be far more concerned with getting forward, offering width to your team's attacks. When on 'balanced', they will rarely sprint back to defend, unless their team has been hit on the counter. This might sound too attacking and a risk, but when you already have three centre-backs who never push forward, you are always in a safe position.

Midfield Player Roles

The midfield trio in the 5-3-2 is crucial in every way. They dictate the tempo of the match, look to progress the ball forward and also make sure the defence is not left helpless behind them. It sounds like a complicated job, so they have to be versatile and energetic.

In this tactic, you should use a deep-lying playmaker on 'defend' in the centre. This will see them become the key cog to building up play from the back, often acting as the catalyst for attacks. However, with the 'defend; focus, they will also focus on closing down passing lanes and staying back while their team attacks. Using one of the best passers around the globe will work effectively here.

To the left of them, you should use a box-to-box midfielder on 'balanced'. Any of the best central midfielders in EAFC 25 will shine here, as they will be involved in nearly everything. They operate between the two boxes, operating as neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in between. When asked to be 'balanced', they will cover the centre of the pitch in attack and defence.

Meanwhile, on the right of the midfield trio, you should have a playmaker on 'attack'. As the name might suggest, they will act as your most creative outlet. They tend to be the creative fulcrum of the midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. However, the downside is that they will likely be out of position if the opposition counter as they move forward to support the two attackers. When you have a robust team elsewhere, though, it's worth the risk.

Attacking Player Roles

Finally, to help create a fluid system that can excel in every situation, you need your two strikers to be focused on two different jobs. They will link up naturally, but one will act as the main out-and-out goalscorer, whilst another will look to link the midfield to the attack.

The 'advanced forward' on 'attack' will be your main output for goals, especially if you are using one of the greatest strikers to ever step foot on a pitch. They usually stay close to the opposition's defensive line, but open themselves up for passes in the build-up. Coupled with this, they will always concentrate on goal-scoring opportunities, usually positioning themselves high and central on the pitch.

Meanwhile, using a 'false nine' on 'build-up' compliments them perfectly. Although positioned in the forward line, they will drop deep to dictate play in the space in front of a defence. This also allows them to contribute towards the defensive phases of the game. They will work alongside the main playmaker consistently.

Players to Use

Choose meta stars

Close

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and the finest strikers in the game. Those lists will provide a plethora of options, whilst these players will also excel. Naturally, if you can use the highest-rated players in the game, particularly Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, you will be able to dominate.

The duo are world-class and can create chances in the final third with little threat, however, not everyone has a budget that big, so we have highlighted some cheaper options. Defensively, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line.

In the midfield, Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could be the perfect midfielders. They have well-rounded stats, which means they will be well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with their pace.

Finally, if you are looking for a cheap star to quickly shine in the 5-3-2 up front, Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams are two of the best options. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third. Once your team improves, you can look to improve your team, potentially with Harry Kane and Haaland.