Key Takeaways The 5-4-1 is one of the most popular formations on EAFC 25 due to its defensive security.

It can provide little attacking threat if you use the wrong player roles.

Utilising budget-friendly meta stars such as Inaki Williams and Marcos Llorente will help the system thrive.

EA Sports FC 25 continued the sense of familiarity gamers are used to in most scenarios, but that wasn't the case for tactics in the game. It introduced a new tactical overhaul to the game, changing how you deal with pressure in every mode possible, including Ultimate Team.

It's a radical change and the ideas you might have been used to in previous years can be forgotten about. Gone are the days of 'get in behind' and 'stay back while attacking', whilst the era of 'inverted full-backs' is only beginning. Work rates have also been removed, making some aspects slightly easier.

With overpowered and meta tactics always taking prominence, we have decided to outline one of the best options available – the 5-4-1. Due to its defensive focus, you can quickly realise this is perfect if you want to sit back and fight for your lives. However, if you have the best players in the world, it can also provide an attacking threat.

Tactics

Sit back and defend as a pact

Build-up Style : Balanced

: Balanced Defensive Approach: Balanced/Height Line: 60

With tactics changed for EA Sports FC 25, the tactical approach you use in each formation is simplified massively. The days of changing your width and type of chance creation are gone, with gamers now allowed to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

You have three options for your build-up style, coming in the form of 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. For the 5-4-1, we think you should use the 'balanced' option. This means that players will vary between forward runs and coming short. The team's transition to their in-possession shape will be steady rather than sudden, meaning you never lose control of the match.

Alongside this, you can have your defensive approach as 'balanced'. This approach gives the defence flexibility on how deep they drop, and which runs they track. With this, you will frustrate the opposition by sitting deep, whilst if you have the best defenders in the world, they will be able to clear the danger. Due to sitting deep, you don't even need to have the quickest defenders either, as they will rarely be caught high up the pitch.

Player Roles

They have an impact in and out of possession

In EAFC 25, players now 'change' position in and out of possession depending on their roles. As such, it's important to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 5-4-1 tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested. Footballers are also suited to specific roles depending on their real-life performance, after all.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left-Back: Wing-back, Balanced

Wing-back, Balanced Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-Back: Wing-back, Balanced

Wing-back, Balanced Left Central-Midfielder: Playmaker, Roaming

Playmaker, Roaming Right Central-Midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Right Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack

Inside Forward, Attack Striker: Advanced Forward, Complete

Defensive Player Roles

Starting off the player roles, goalkeepers always build the foundations for your team. Unless you want to go bold and use a 'sweeper keeper', which will see them rush out of their box and collect loose balls often rashly, the traditional 'goalkeeper' role is the best on EAFC 25. It is safe, secure and, coupled with the 'defend' instruction, they will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

Alongside this, all three centre-backs should be set to the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. Described as 'a no-nonsense centre-back who excels at the basics of defending, including maintaining the defensive line', they will always prioritise their defensive work first. This doesn't mean they can't kickstart attacks from the back – they can – they just might require more manual input. It's another safe but defensively secure philosophy.

However, the full-backs do provide some much-needed width and attacking threat for your side. With your left-back and right-back, both set to 'wing-back' and 'balanced', they are allowed to push upfield to support attacks, before returning to their defensive position. This is only possible due to their high stamina, so you have to choose wisely. They are also given license to stay forward even when the team is out of possession or drop back into defence when needed. It's the perfect epitome of versatility.

Midfield Player Roles

While a strong defensive unit is crucial, the midfield is just as important. Made up of two central midfielders and two stars on the flanks, finding the right level of balance is crucial. They need to be able to break up attacks but also transition the ball upfield consistently.

One of your central midfielders should be using the 'holding' and 'defend' roles. This means that they shield your defence, offering stability in midfield and breaking up opposition attacks. They also focus on guarding their backline during attacks, and covering off against counter-attacks, with limited attacking support. With the 'defend' role, they can move slightly higher to offer a passing option, but will otherwise focus on defending.

With a midfielder locking down the area, their partner-in-crime can be given the freedom to shine, as highlighted through the 'playmaker' and 'roaming' roles. They orchestrate attacks and link up play with vision and precise passing.​​​​​​​ When doing this, they tend to be the creative fulcrum of a midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. The only downside is that they might be out of position if the opposition counters, but that's what their midfield partner is for; it's their job to fill in the gaps.

Meanwhile, on the flanks, your players should be sent to 'inside forward' and 'attack'. With this, they drift inside from the wings to become a goal-scoring threat, adding versatility to your attacking options.​​​​​​​ Regularly cutting inside onto their preferred foot, they tend to run in behind the defence, so you must use players who are quick and capable of bursting past defenders. They provide little width as well — that's the job of the full-backs.

Attacking Player Roles

Finally, one striker can see them get isolated, but – with the 'advanced forward' and 'complete' roles – they are more than capable of winning battles in the final third. With this role, the attacker focuses on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders.​​​​​​​

They like to stay close to the opposition's defensive line, but they also open themselves up for passes in the build-up and make runs in behind for scoring chances.​​​​​​​ Given the freedom to move wide if necessary, it is the perfect role to try and link everything together.

Players to Use

There are meta players available in every position

Close

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers. Those quickly show that there are countless players available to perfectly fit the 5-4-1.

Naturally, if you can use the highest-rated players in the game, particularly Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, you will be able to dominate. The duo are world-class and can create chances in the final third with little threat, however, not everyone has a budget that big, so we have highlighted some cheaper options.

Defensively, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line. Gvardiol can even play at left-back if you want to take a defensive shape Jose Mourinho would be proud of.

In the midfield, Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could be the perfect midfielders. They have well-rounded stats, which means they will be well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with their pace. The 5-4-1 can sometimes be overwhelming for the two central midfielders – it's easy to get outrun – but this duo have all the characteristics to stand their ground comfortably.

Finally, if you are looking for a cheap star to quickly shine in the 5-4-1 up front, Ademola Lookman and Inaki Williams are two of the best options. The strikers, who play for Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively, have impressive pace and a natural eye for goal in the final third. Williams can play as a right midfielder if you want as well. Once your team improves, you can look to improve your team, with Harry Kane and Haaland — the two best strikers in the game at the moment.