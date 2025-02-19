Summary 'A Star is Born' Evolution is considered to be one of the best things released in EAFC 25 so far.

You can upgrade a silver card and make them overpowered.

Premier League youngsters Tyrique George, Matheus Franca and Yankuba Minteh should all be considered.

Evolutions make up a massive part of EA Sports FC 25. They allow you to upgrade lower-rated players and, technically, make them some of the best footballers in the world. It allows you to be creative and unique, with the 'A Star is Born' Evolution during the Grassroot Greats promo showcasing that.

There are specific requirements which you have to meet before you start the evolution as well. They have to have a maximum rating of 74, at most have three positions, have no more than 10 PlayStyles and be either a right or left-winger. Unsurprisingly, that limits you massively.

However, it's all worth it when the player can receive some mind-boggling upgrades, which we have outlined here: An overall increase of 15 (up to 74), 16+ Pace (up to 92), 18+ Shooting (up to 88), 18+ Passing (up to 84), 10+ Physical (up to 82), 22+ Agility (up to 94), 22+ Balance (up to 94), 22+ Ball Control (up to 95), 22+ Dribbling (up to 95), 50+ Reactions (up to 90) and 50+ Composure (up to 90).

That's before you consider that they are also given five-star skills, Technical and Trickster PlayStyle+ and False 9+/Advanced Forward++ roles. It's a world-class evolution, so we have revealed the nine best players to use. The challenges to complete are also relatively easy.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'A Star is Born' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Yankuba Minteh Brighton Gambia 2. Timothy Weah Juventus USA 3. Alexis Claude Maurice Augsburg France 4. Liam Delap Ipswich Town England 5. Matheus Franca Crystal Palace Brazil 6. Oscar Bobb Manchester City Norway 7. Daizen Maeda Celtic Japan 8. Naci Unuvar Espanyol Turkey 9. Tyrique George Chelsea England

9 Tyrique George

Chelsea and England

Up first, if this list was done purely on stats, Tyrique George would sit top. Via the Evolution, he could become one of the best wingers in EAFC 25, but there is one – slightly costly – issue; he's not free. He could be, but if you want the best version, we recommend completing the 'Complete Winger', available for 60k, first.

If you have spare coins available, then he's probably the best person to pick. He can go up to '92 Pace', '97 Shooting' and '94 Dribbling', whilst he will also have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. The Englishman might be 74-rated, but he is truly far higher and more than capable of performing in Champions and beyond.

8 Naci Unuvar

Espanyol and Turkey

It's a similar story with Espanyol player Naci Unuvar. While he can be upgraded with just the 'A Star is Born' Evolution, he can get a far greater card if you do the 'Shadow Striker++' Evolution, for free, and 'Complete Winger' Evolution, which costs 60k, first. Then he has a world-class card.

The Turkish left-winger will be able to play a plethora of positions, whilst stats such as '82 Pace', '83 Shooting' and '94 Dribbling' showcase that he can perform far better than his base rating suggests. He will also have five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, which is appealing to any gamer.

7 Daizen Maeda

Celtic and Japan

Celtic's Japanese hero. Daizen Maeda has consistently been an important player for one of the most successful clubs of all time, and you can now use an overpowered version of him in EAFC 25. This can be done via just one Evolution, but his stats will simply be world-class.

While he is quick and has impressive shooting, Maeda comes to life when he's on the ball, elegantly dribbling past defenders as if they are not there. It's where he loves to play and this upgraded card has '94 Agility', '94 Balance', '90 Reactions' and '92 Ball Control', which allow him to shine. There will be very few better dribblers available.

6 Oscar Bobb

Manchester City and Norway

Oscar Bobb was tipped for a breakthrough campaign in the summer of 2024. He was on fire during pre-season, but then disaster struck. He fractured a bone in his leg during a training session and – after going to Barcelona for surgery – was forced to sit on the sidelines for several months. Man City missed his impact.

However, while he could not shine in real life, you can bring him to life in EAFC 25 via this Evolution. The Norwegian is in a similar boat to Maeda as well; while he can shine across the pitch and possesses a threat in front of goal, he is most dangerous when creating chances on the ball. The winger has '94 Agility', '95 Dribbling', '90 Composure' and '94 Balance', allowing him to torment defenders effortlessly and elegantly.

5 Matheus Franca

Crystal Palace and Brazil

From one Premier League prospect to another. Silver players in England's top flight are always going to be more popular for Evolutions like this because they link to so many talented stars, some of whom are the best special cards in the game. Matheus Franca, a midfielder for Crystal Palace, epitomises that.

The Brazilian's 69-rated card can be upgraded to a 74-rated beast. Capable of playing anywhere in attack, Franca is comfortable on the ball, but he is just as comfortable bursting past the final defender and finding the top corner. While he has just '77 Attacking Positioning', he makes up for it with '93 Finishing'. Talk about a world-class and legendary silver card.

4 Liam Delap

Ipswich and England

Ipswich Town have had a challenging first season back in the Premier League, but Liam Delap – a Man City prodigy – has been a beacon of light, providing them with hope that they can still stay up despite fighting against the odds. You can now use him in EAFC 25 with this brilliant Evolution.

While we are suggesting you do one Evolution beforehand, it is easy to do and free, making the latter card even better. The Englishman, who has been linked with a move away from the Tractor Boys, has '87 Attacking Positioning', '89 Finishing', '95 Shot Power' and '85 Volleys'. A natural predator in the final third.

3 Alexis Claude Maurice

Augsburg and France

Moving away from the Premier League briefly, Augsburg's Alexia Claude Maurice could be a brilliant option for this Evolution. The Frenchman might not be a natural candidate, but he could become a player who can play as a central midfielder, left-winger or striker. Talk about versatility.

He lacks some defensive awareness, so you would need to use him alongside one of the best central midfielders in the game, but there's no doubt he excels in the final third. With '92 Pace', he can burst past anyone, whilst – when combined with impressive dribbling – the Frenchman can't be ignored this time round.

2 Timothy Weah

Juventus and USA

Timothy Weah, son of Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, is one of Juventus' most important players, despite still being only 24. He's never been 'useable' in EAFC 25 before, though, due to his rating of 74, but that now changes due to the 'A Star is Born' Evolution.

When you're looking for an inside forward who can play wide, you want someone who can dribble past the world's defenders and find the back of the net effortlessly. Weah can do exactly that now. With '94 Agility' and '94 Balance', combined with '88 Finishing and '92 Shot Power', he is built for every challenging situation.

1 Yankuba Minteh

Brighton and Gambia

Finally, Brighton's 20-year-old sensation Yankuba Minteh is the best player to use for the 'A Star is Born' Evolution in EA Sports FC 25. The Gambian international joined The Seagulls in the summer of 2024 and he has taken to life on the coast like a fish in water.

At the start of EAFC 25, he was already considered one of the quickest players in the game, and now upgrades here help him build a well-rounded card. Showcased by his '91 Finishing', '94 Agility', and '95 Ball Control', the winger is the perfect impact sub if you use some of the best special card right-wingers in the game. If you don't, he can start from the off.