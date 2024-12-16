Summary The 3-4-3 is a highly attacking formation in EAFC 25.

It's a case of risk vs reward, as its lack of defenders can leave you vulnerable consistently.

Specific player roles are crucial to optimise its effectiveness.

In EA Sports FC 25, there are countless formations and tactics to choose from. The 4-3-2-1 is one of the best formations in the game, whilst the 4-4-2 and 5-4-1 can also bring success. In a world focused on glory, however, the 3-4-3 is rarely mentioned.

Using a back three, two wide midfielders and two wingers, it is one of the most attacking formations available. It's a classic case of risk vs reward — and it's even more complicated in EAFC 25 because tactics have changed for this year's game. Ideas such as 'stay back while attacking' and 'get in behind' were removed and more detailed in and out of possession tactics were added.

However, if you're finding it confusing, you don't need to worry as we have outlined the best 3-4-3 tactics in EAFC 25. There's no doubt this formation, and subsequent tactics, aren't for the faint-hearted, but if you like being bold and living life on the edge, it's one of the best available.

Tactics

A risky formation to use

Build-up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: High

In previous EAFC games, deciding your 'chance creation' and 'width' used to be one of the most unnecessary things. It seemed to overcomplicate tactical systems, so EA has thankfully made it a simple feature for this game. You are now allowed to change just two things — build-up style and defensive approach.

For build-up style, you can choose from 'balanced', 'counter' and 'short passes'. We recommend staying 'balanced' for the 3-4-3 so you don't go too aggressive. This means your players will vary between forward runs and coming short. Meanwhile, your transition to your in-possession shape will be steady rather than sudden.

Flipping the switch, your defensive approach should be high. It throws caution to the wind as it means your players will apply situational pressure and adopt a high line that tends not to track opposition runs. It might backfire, but if it means you can consistently catch your opponent off guard, it will be worth it. This will work incredibly effectively with either the quickest centre-backs in the game or the best defenders. Even if they initially get caught out, they will be able to save you, quite simply, with their talent.

Related 9 Best SBCs in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team (December 2024) From Icons to Thunderstruck cards, there are a plethora of SBCs which should be completed as quickly as possible in EA Sports FC 25.

Player Roles

They can be tweaked frequently

In EAFC 25, you have to consider how specific roles change a player's position in and out of possession. Due to this, it's crucial to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 3-4-3 tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested. Adapting to the opposition is always recommended.

Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left and Right Centre-Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Central Centre-Back: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend

Ball-Playing Defender, Defend Left Midfielder: Wide Midfielder, Balanced

Wide Midfielder, Balanced Left Central Midfielder : Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend

: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Defend Right Central Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Right Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Advanced Forward, Attack Right Winger: Wide Playmaker, Attack

Defensive player roles

While the 3-4-3 is, quite clearly, a bold and risky formation, you do have to provide some form of security at the back. This comes in the form of a classic goalkeeper, instead of using a 'sweeper keeper'. A 'goalkeeper' on 'defend' will always stay between the sticks unless they are called upon at the last minute.

Further forward, the two wide centre-backs should be using the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. With this role, they will always prioritise their defensive work first, which is why they're described as 'no-nonsense', as they maintain the defensive line and shine with the basics of their role.

This is complimented by your central centre-back being a 'ball-playing defender'. Seen as a modern-day choice, they are as comfortable playing offside as playing the ball, whilst they also like to move forward and support the build-up play. With no full-backs, they act as the fulcrum when playing out from the back.

Related EA Sports FC 25 Best Camera Settings Perfecting your camera settings in EA Sports FC 25 is crucial for the optimal gaming experience, especially in Champions and Division Rivals.

Midfield Player Roles

The battle is nearly always won, or lost, in the middle of the park. You need security, but also a sense of progression and dictation, especially when you have just three defenders. It makes the role of your central midfielders, and we think one should be a 'deep-lying playmaker' on 'defend' and another should be a 'box-to-box' midfielder on 'balanced'.

The deep-lying playmaker will act as the key cog to building up play from the back. They're the catalyst as you look to move the ball from defence to attack. However, with the 'defend' focus, they will also focus on closing down passing lanes and staying back while their team attacks. It provides security alongside the box-to-box midfielder.

As the name of the role suggests, a box-to-box midfielder operates between the two boxes, neither as the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in-between. They are crucial to how the tempo of the match flows because they have to be well-rounded. The best central midfielders in EAFC 25 are typically well-suited to a role like this.

However, that's not the only help you get in the middle of the park, because your left midfielder will work as a 'wide midfielder' on 'balanced'. They offer both defensive cover and offensive support along the flanks. While they might stay wide to facilitate play, they rarely venture forward to attack. With the 'balanced' focus, they will also track back slightly to offer protection on the flanks.

On the other flank, you should use an 'inside forward' on 'balanced'. They will shine as a wide attacker who begins on the wing, but will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. They tend to run in behind the defence. With the 'balanced' focus, they offer minimal defensive support and sometimes hold off making runs in behind to instead offer passing options.

Attacking Player Roles

The main star in the 3-4-3 is the striker. They are the focal point, with everyone else working off them. In this system, they should be an 'advanced forward' on 'attack', because they always focus on scoring and positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders. While their main responsibility is scoring, they are also versatile, staying close to the opposition's defensive line, but also opening themselves up for passes in the build-up, and making runs in behind for scoring chances. It means you always have someone to target in the final third. The best strikers in EAFC 25 will come calling.

Meanwhile, alongside them, the left winger should be an 'inside forward' on 'balanced', whilst the right winger should be a 'wide playmaker' on 'attack'. The latter will act as a creative outlet positioned out wide, but able to move inside to help create chances to unpick defences. The left winger will have a very similar role to your right midfielder, just on the other side of the pitch.

Related EA Sports FC 25 Best Controller Settings Changing your controller settings in EA Sports FC 25 can provide you with marginal gains so you can win matches, even in Champions, consistently.

Players to Use

Meta stars are the best options

Close

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, alongside specifically focusing on the most overpowered centre-backs and best 'cheap beast' wingers. If you're struggling to choose, any of those stars will shine in the 3-4-3. In your defensive third, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Micky van de Ven can all act as the perfect centre-backs. Due to their pace, they will never be caught chasing with little hope, providing versatility to your deep defensive line. They are also comfortable playing out from the back if you want to deploy one as a 'ball-playing defender'.

In the middle of the park, you need stars that are robust, reliable and versatile. Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is exactly that. He is well-suited to every situation in the middle of the park, especially with his pace. La Liga F and Barcelona workhorse Patricia Guijarro, who narrowly missed off the list of highest-rated women in EAFC 25, will also do a fine job locking down the battle.

Finally, if you are looking for a cheap star to quickly shine in the 3-4-3 up front, Lois Openda or NWSL star Asisat Oshoala will shine. Both are high-rated but cheap, with their stats showcasing their strength, power and sheer natural instinct in the penalty box. They have very few flaws – bar links to other players – meaning they can act as the beacon of light you often desperately need in the 3-4-3. The world is your oyster in this system.