Summary Finding the right kit in EAFC 25 is a crucial, and often forgotten, aspect of the game.

Teams are often given the freedom to make their away kits unique and chaotic.

Barcelona, Bournemouth and Germany all have stunning away jerseys in EAFC 25.

Every summer, clubs up and down the footballing pyramid unveil their new kit for the upcoming season. It's always an exciting period for fans, who want to feel proud of the colours that represent their beloved club, and they will wear it happily if it does exactly that.

Typically, a home kit should be traditional and simple. Very few clubs ever change the 'base colour' of their home jersey — and most of the time it causes an unstoppable storm within the fanbase if they do so. However, that's not the case with away kits, with teams often given freedom to change style and colours each year. Every kit in real life, barring a few exceptions, is also on EA Sports FC 25, and it's important that you look stylish when playing countless online matches each day.

Due to this, and after ranking the nine best kits in EAFC 25, we have decided to delve deeper, looking specifically at the finest away jerseys available in the game. With thousands of kits in the game, there will – unsurprisingly – be some stunning jerseys that have missed out, but this is a strong start to the options available. There's also a bit of overlap between this list and the one which ranked the best jerseys in real life for the 2024/25 campaign.

Ranking Factors

Style - How stunning we think it is.

How stunning we think it is. Uniqueness - Kits that go against typical conventions are always popular.

Kits that go against typical conventions are always popular. Ease to get - In Ultimate Team, some kits are harder to acquire.

Best Away Kits in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Team 1. Venezia 2. Barcelona 3. Real Madrid 4. DC United 5. Slavia Praha 6. Como 7. Bournemouth 8. Ghana 9. Germany

9 Germany

To begin, Germany have had some of the greatest kits of all time over the years. However, this time it's their stylish away kit that does the talking, and not their stunning home jersey. Their current away kit, used when they hosted the European Championships, stands out from the crowd; it's almost impossible to miss.

It has an eagle feather-inspired design and vibrant purples and blues, with Adidas suggesting that it "symbolises German football fandom in a brand and bold new way". Rather uniquely, Germany wore this away kit against Hungary at Euro 2024, who were also wearing their away kit. If you're wanting to look stylish in EAFC, this might be the kit for you.

Related 9 Biggest Failed Wonderkids in EA Sports History (Ranked) Including former Tottenham and Chelsea disappointments, the nine biggest failed wonderkids in EA Sports history have been revealed.

8 Ghana

From one iconic national kit to another. Ghana's away shirt isn't like anything else on this list; it doesn't follow conventions, and some would suggest that it is a mismatch of designs and colours. However, in a unique and chaotic way, that's what makes it brilliant to look at.

While they have moved onto a yellow away jersey in real life, this one remains in EAFC. What stands out the most is the unique-printed box outline edged in yellow and green, and that has red, yellow, and green zigzag stripes at the top. With a Ghanaian flag and black star, the country's logo, within it, there's no doubt it's different — and anyone from the country should feel proud wearing this shirt.

7 Bournemouth

Bournemouth are flying under Andoni Iraola. When they replaced Gary O'Neil as manager in the summer of 2023 with an unknown and risky Spaniard, eyebrows were raised, however – slowly but surely – he has transformed the Cherries into a team to be feared. That's despite losing their star player, Dominic Solanke, in 2024.

Their away jersey mirrors the beauty of their style of football. It's slightly chaotic, but it works. It features a stylish colourway with a predominantly white base and unique mint and purple graphics for a striking look. Teams are always going down Memory Lane now, and Bournemouth did the same for this jersey. It drew inspiration from their famous 'Pizza Shirt' worn by the club between 1992 and 1994. You can never complain about a slice of nostalgia.

6 Como

Como are spending heavily in Serie A. Situated on the stunning Lake Como north of Milan, they have the power to be able to persuade countless players to move there. Everton's Beto was linked with a move there at the start of 2025, Dele Alli now plays for the club and Raphael Varane did before he was forced to retire. It's a club climbing through the pyramid.

Their stunning away kit matches their ambitions on the pitch. Described as a "work of art" by the club, the shirt features a delicate pattern, with the emblem and the sponsor in blue, and that's combined with a marked white finish on the sleeves and on the collar. In short, it's beautiful and – although this has no impact when you wear it in EAFC 25 – the profits from the sale of the shirts will be donated to projects in support of the city of Como. It's always good to know clubs aren't always taking advantage of the surrounding community.

5 Slavia Praha

In a list dominated by chaotic but stunning away jerseys, Slavia Praha's away kit is the opposite. Simplicity is sometimes king, and that's the case here. It's not bold or eventful, but when it features a sleek black base and gold trimmings, there is simply nothing you can't love.

Going into detail, it also has a pattern of ornaments forming the shape of the Slavia star in gold. This is the first time in the club's history that they have used a black and gold combination, but they have created perfection at the first time of asking. Finally, the pattern is said to symbolise strength and — considering Slavia Praha are nearly always competing at the top of the Czech league – that claim is comfortably supported.

Related Every PlayStyle in EA Sports FC 25 PlayStyles, and subsequent PlayStyle+, can prove crucial in EA Sports FC 25.

4 DC United

DC United, based in Washington, are always in Major League Soccer news. They even briefly had Wayne Rooney as a player and then a manager at one point, but – on this occasion – it's their stunning away kit which does the talking. It was used for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The kit features a patterned design of branches across the front of the shirt, inspired by the cherry blossom trees in Washington which are gifted to the United States from Japan as a sign of friendship and unity. When they announced the kit, DC United continued explaining the inspiration. "Millions of people from all walks of life come together in the nation’s capital to revel in the beauty of the cherry blossom trees," they said. "It is one of the city’s most recognisable – and natural – landmarks." There's no doubt that the pattern is just as impressive in EAFC.

3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world. In truth, most would say the 15-time Champions League winners are the biggest, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham – three of the world's best players – all playing for them currently.

They do so in a simply stunning away kit. Similar to their 2013/14 away jersey, it's a bright orange shirt which has abstract patterns running through it to symbolise the stars in the sky outside the Santiago Bernabeu. In a statement, the club continued, via 90min: "Its design is born from the idea that it doesn't matter where the team competes because Real Madrid fans are always connected by the stars in the sky."

2 Barcelona

To celebrate the club's 125th anniversary during the 2024/25 campaign, Barcelona made sure that all of their kits were focused on that event. Their home kit is stunning, and their away jersey is just as elegant and sophisticated. It is, remarkably, just their fourth black jersey ever, following ones in the 2011/12, 2013/14 and 2020/21 campaigns.

While the black base takes the most focus, it also has subtle neon-like flourishes featuring the club colours on the crest and Nike logo. The Spotify logo is emblazoned on the front of the shirt and rendered in neon red, while maroon and blue feature on the sides. It's another simple design with strikes of chaos — and that's what makes it so good.

Related 9 Players With Early Regens in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) Including Luis Suarez and Jesus Navas, we have revealed the best stars who will retire and 'create' regens in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

1 Venezia

Every year, Venezia produce stunning jerseys — and, no, it's not Groundhog Day; it's just another season of northern Italian beauty as they claim the title of the best away jersey in EAFC 25. Based in the stunning city of Venice, Venezia always channel their culture when designing their jerseys, even if this was their first campaign controversially away from Kappa.

The away kit reinterprets Venezia’s traditional orange and green colours, nodding to streetwear culture while maintaining the club’s distinctive identity. The “Venezia” wording in the sponsor slot gives an added authority over the design when compared to the home kit, standing out in big, bold orange block lettering, bordered by green. A short description would simply say: "Stunning". It wouldn't be wrong, either.