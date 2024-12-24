Summary Choosing a badge in EA Sports FC 25 can be a struggle as there are over 700 teams to choose from.

However, we have ranked the nine best badges, including one Premier League club.

FC Kobenhavn, Los Angeles FC and Red Star FC, a small team in Ligue 2, also feature.

In EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team, every small detail comes together like a jigsaw. It's on the path to building your 'ultimate team'. While having a specific badge does not improve in-game performance, you want to make sure it matches your identity and makes you look stylish.

With over 700 teams in EAFC 25, there is nearly a never-ending list of options, as some badges stand out more than others. Thankfully for you, we have ranked the nine best, so you don't have to endlessly search through the menus in an attempt to find the perfect match.

With football being increasingly trivial, it's important to consider that this list is, unsurprisingly, subjective. An Arsenal fan is obviously not going to choose Spurs' badge, whilst a Manchester United fan wouldn't even touch anything associated with Liverpool. It's what makes the 'beautiful sport' beautiful, after all.

Ranking Factors

Popularity - The better badges are usually more popular.

Appearance - It's the most important thing; they've got to look stylish.

Uniqueness - Badges that are different are always impressive.

Best Badges in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Club League 1. FC Copenhagen Superliga 2. Netherlands International Football 3. Red Star FC Ligue 2 4. Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 5. Nottingham Forest Premier League 6. Orlando City MLS 7. Salford City League Two 8. Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 9. Los Angeles FC MLS

Related 9 Best Create a Club Ideas in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) From recreating a historic side to restricting yourself to specific rules, there are countless ideas for EA Sports FC 25 Create a Club Career Mode.

9 Los Angeles FC

Credit: Sydney Millard / GIVEMESPORT

To begin, Los Angeles FC, commonly known as LAFC, only started playing in the MLS in 2018, but they have already made themselves heard. Including signing the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, the American giants are known worldwide — and their badge has been iconic from the get-go.

The black and gold throughout "embody the success, glamour, and urban texture of Los Angeles," according to the club's website, whilst they seek to unite their team and fans with a recognisable symbol — the winged eagle. It 'landed' in LA in 1974, becoming the crest of the North American Soccer League’s Los Angeles Aztecs. It's fair to see they have produced a badge full of history.

8 Al-Nassr

The Saudi Pro League, once just a division full of minnows, is now thriving as the country looks to cement its status on the world map, especially ahead of the 2034 World Cup. Al-Nassr, home to one of the greatest players of all time – Cristiano Ronaldo, have been at the forefront of the revolution, with their badge becoming recognisable.

The crest and the team's home colours are yellow, symbolising the desert. Meanwhile, the blue symbolises the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea surrounding the Arabian Peninsula. Even if you ignore the background, it's a visually appealing badge made for every occasion.

7 Salford City

Before the controversial takeover and revolution of Wrexham, Salford City were seen as 'Celebrity FC'. In 2014, they were taken over by six members of the "Class of 92", and – in the process – they changed the club's logo. They wanted a bolder and more forward-facing lion in the shape of a six-sided shield.

The shield's six sides represented the six members of the Class of '92, whilst they changed the club's colours to red, black, and white. It's led to them having a simple, but smart, badge, which might be perfect for you if you don't want to make it clear what teams' badge you are using.

6 Orlando City

Credit: Sydney Millard / GIVEMESPORT

"The Sunshine State". Orlando, situated in southern Florida, is known for a plethora of iconic things — most famously the sun. It's why it bears the well-known nickname of "The Sunshine State", with holidaymakers flocking to the area every year. Orlando City have since become the city's most famous club in the process.

The logo consists of a gold lion face with 21 sun flares making up its mane, whilst it sits within a purple shield. The lion logo and purple colour scheme pay homage to the Orlando Lions, the first professional 'soccer' team in Orlando, which existed from 1985 to 1996. It's a beautiful design for you to use.

Related 9 Best Wonderkids in League One and League Two in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) There are a plethora of talented youngsters in League One and League Two. Birmingham, who have spent heavily, dominate the list in EA Sports FC 25.

5 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's current badge was created in 1973; it was designed by David Lewis, a graphic artist, after he won a competition to come up with a new idea. That speaks volumes about how the club has connected with the community, and – seven years after they transitioned to the new badge – they had two European Cup wins.

In the badge, a Sherwood tree emerges from wavy lines, representing the River Trent. The two stars represent the club's European triumph as well. It's nothing remarkable, but in EAFC 25, that's the best thing. It doesn't make anyone crazy, instead silently representing the team's identity in the background.

4 Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal, alongside rivals Al-Nassr, have been at the heart of the Saudi Pro League revolution. Their badge has matched the change in popularity as well, with the current logo only used since 2022. It was made more simplistic to make it more marketable, but there's no doubt it looks better as well.

In the design, three vertical blue stripes run parallel to each other. These stripes are interspersed with crescent moons, which are a nod to the club's historical symbol. They also used negative space between the lines to create a white 'H,' representing 'Hilal', the Arabic word for 'crescent' and the name of the club. It also formed a subtle 'S', which unsurprisingly stands for 'Saudi'. There's no doubt it's clever and unique.

3 Red Star FC

On a list of well-known names, Red Star FC stand out like a sore thumb. Easy to get confused with Red Star Belgrade, one of the most successful teams of all time, Red Star FC play in the second tier of French football, Ligue 1. It's a niche, but stunning, option to have, as the club have taken simplicity to another level.

The red and white colour scheme adds contrast, while its clean design reflects the club’s heritage and timeless appeal. It might remind you of the Heineken logo as well, so anyone who is a fan of the alcohol company will clearly be choosing this badge. Sometimes doing less is better.

Related Beginners Guide to EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 is full of interesting details. We have outlined all of them so you can take your club to greatness.

2 Netherlands

While every other badge on this list has been from a club, The Netherlands go against the trend with a simply stunning badge. It features a lion on the logo, the nation's animal of the country and is a symbol of the country's royal heritage, unity, and historical struggles.

The lion on the badge comes from the House of Nassau, and the sword and arrows in its paws come from the coat of arms of the States General of the Republic of the United Provinces. The seven arrows represent the seven provinces. There's endless sections of detail that make any Dutch person proud to wear it, but – even ignoring that – it is simply stunning as well.

1 FC Copenhagen

Finally, FC Copenhagen's badge has been ranked as the best logo to use in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team. A lion in a football badge is like a match made in heaven. "Two peas in a pod," some might say. That argument is hard to disprove when it produces beauty like this.

The badge consists of three elements — the lion's head, their name and the colours of the Danish flag. The blue lion is flanked by a stylish outline to make it clear that they are a Danish side. However, it is also simply stunning, with every component partnering with one another to perfection. The use of white as a primary colour means it can work in any setting, especially if you want to use it in your stadium, whilst the stars above show they have succeeded time and time again. It takes a worthy place at the top of the podium.